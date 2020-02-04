TAX COUNSELORS AVAILABLE
Free tax help is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Thursdays from Feb. 6 through April 9 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena. Call 963-1919 to make an appointment. The free volunteer-run personal income tax preparation for low- and middle-income persons is made available in partnership with the UpValley Family Center, UWBA, IRS and FTB.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens the 2019 biographical film about a female slave who become an abolitionist and liberated hundreds of slaves on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The film is rated PG-13. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“1917” ends its runs at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 6. “Joker”, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro and Zazie Beetz, screens on Friday, Feb. 7. Synopsis: In Gotham City, mentally troubled comedian Arthur Fleck is disregarded and mistreated by society. He then embarks on a downward spiral of revolution and bloody crime which leads him face-to-face with his alter-ego: the Joker. (Rated R). Cameo screens “The Irishman” starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci on Saturday, Feb. 8. Synopsis: A mob hitman recalls his friend Jimmy Hoffa. (Rated R). The Oscar-nominated film “Parasite” debuts on Monday, Feb. 10. Synopsis: All unemployed, Ki-taek and his family take peculiar interest in the wealthy and glamorous Parks, as they ingratiate themselves into their lives and get entangled in an unexpected incident. (Rated R). “Just Mercy”, starring Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Brie Larson, also debuts on Feb. 10. Synopsis: World-renowned civil rights defense attorney Bryan Stevenson works to free a wrongly condemned death row prisoner. (Rated PG-13) Coming soon: “Doolittle (Feb. 14); “Jojo Rabbit” (Feb. 14); and “The Call of the Wild” (Feb. 21). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
VALENTINES FOR VETS
Make handmade Valentines for Yountville Veterans Home residents during a special crafting session at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., Thursday, Feb. 6, at 10 a.m. The library will provide card-making supplies and ideas, you supply the cheer. Additional crafting hours will be held on Friday and Saturday. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
AUTHORS FORUM
Napa County American Association of University Women Scholarship Foundation hosts an authors forum at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Valley Highway, Napa, on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 6:30-9 p.m. Featured authors include Shobha Rao (“Girls Burn Brighter”), Sheri Salata (“The Beautiful No”), Namwali Serpell (“The Old Drift”) and Julia Flynn Siler (“The White Devils Daughters”). Admission is $40. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Ottman Liebert & Luna Nera (Feb. 6-9); Kellie Fuller (Feb. 12); Avery*Sunshine (Feb. 13-14); Will Downing (Feb. 15-16); Nate Lopez (Feb. 19); The Dales (Feb. 20); Chris Pierce (Feb. 21); Luvplanet (Feb. 22); Aubrey Logan (Feb. 27-28) and Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
POETRY OUT LOUD
Arts Council Napa Valley hosts Poetry Out Loud Napa County, featuring local high school students, at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, on Friday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, 707-738-0997; artscouncilnapavalley.org.
ALAN PARSONS AND MORE COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7); Michael W. Smith (March 20); and The Mavericks (April 15). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
‘THIS IS MY BRAVE’
St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., St. Helena, hosts “This is My Brave” on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. The show, which features real stories by Napa Valley residents ages 14-24, is dedicated to ending the stigma surrounding mental illness through storytelling. Performances feature local young people who live with mental health disorders sharing their stories through spoken word, original poetry, original music and dance. Tickets are $20; $10 for students. Info, thisismybrave.org/events.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); film screening “Midway” (Feb. 15); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); and comedienne Vicki Lawrence. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
PINT NIGHT AT TRA VIGNE
Pizzeria Tra Vigne and North Coast Brewing co-host Pint Night on Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 5-7 p.m. The event features Blue Star Wheat Beer; Scrimshaw, a golden pilsner; and two beers in bottles: Brother Thelonious and Laguna Baja. Pizzeria Tra Vigne is at 1016 Main St. in St. Helena.
WORLD WAR II HISTORY LECTURES
Local historian Jay Greene will present a series of history lectures about World War II on Tuesdays in February and March at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m., Greene will present “Attack on Poland & the Phoney War” – discussing how war came to Europe for the second time in a generation. Upcoming lectures include “Attack on The West & The Battle of Britain” (Feb. 18); and “Germany Attacks Russia & Japan Attacks USA” (Feb. 25). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
COMEDIAN DARRYL LITTLETON
Comedian Darryl Littleton presents the Ethnic Encyclopedia of Laughter at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Family-friendly material. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER
Brasswood hosts a Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner on Friday, Feb. 14. Dinner for two is $400 and includes Brasswood’s Four Course and Wine Pairing dinner menu and the Murder Mystery Co. performance of “Til Death Do Us Part.” Cocktails, appetizers and dinner theater start at 6 p.m. A cash bar opens at 8:30. The event ends at 10:30. Wedding attire is encouraged. Brasswood is at 3111 St. Helena Highway North, just outside St. Helena. For more information and to RSVP by Feb. 12, email concierge@Brasswood.com.
MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY
Brazilian-American duo Monica da Silva and Chad Alger perform Bossa Nova inspired music at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. They are passionate about sharing their love of culture, and hope to inspire people to travel. Accompanied by Alger on guitar, da Silva sings in English, Portuguese, Spanish and French. She also adds flute and melodica to their arrangements. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘SOUL OF A NATION: ART IN THE AGE OF BLACK POWER’
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the art showcase “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, 1963–1983” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Organized by the Tate Modern — London, “Soul of a Nation” is a powerful and provocative presentation focusing on art made in the pivotal decades between 1963 and 1983. Inspired by the Civil Rights struggle for equality and justice, these African American artists use art and culture as catalysts for self-definition, self-empowerment, and self-determination. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SOROPTIMIST SUNRISE BINGO
Everyone loves bingo, so please come join your neighbors for an evening of fun and games! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit UpValley Family Centers and Soroptimist awards.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The 2020 Celebrate St. Helena Community Honoree Reception is held on Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at Meuse Simon Bull, 1331 Main St. Those being honored include St. Helena Cyclery (Business of the Year); Janice Humphrey (Citizen of the Year); Isook Park of Wells Fargo (Employee of the Year); Nimbus Arts (Nonprofit of the Year) and Joel Gott (Lifetime Achievement.) The event is hosted by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $45 and available at the chamber's website, sthelena.com.