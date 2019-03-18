RAISING KIND KIDS AT ST. HELENA MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Thomas Lickona will give a talk, “Raising Kind Kids” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at the St. Helena Montessori School, 880 College Ave. Doors open at 6:15. Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple and are available through Eventbrite or visiting the school’s website: shmontessori.org.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Saint Judy” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 21. “Transit” opens on Friday, March 22. Synopsis: When a man flees France after the Nazi invasion, he assumes the identity of a dead author whose papers he possesses. Stuck in Marseilles, he meets a young woman desperate to find her missing husband - the very man he's impersonating. Coming Attractions: “Dumbo” (March 29-April 11) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
GRAVENSTEIN MANDOLIN ENSEMBLE
The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble is the only all mandolin ensemble in the North Bay, consisting of mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, and guitar. Under the musical direction of Gus Garelick, the group plays an eclectic repertoire of music from Handel to Joplin with musical excursions to Brazil, Italy, Ireland and Brooklyn along the way. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMEDY SHOW
Stand-up comedian Aidan Park performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, March 22, at 7:30 p.m. Park performs comedy at some of the most-respected comedy clubs in Hollywood, including Comedy Store and Hollywood Improv. He also has a monthly show "Comedy Realness" at the Hollywood Laugh Factory. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Morgan James (March 22-23); The Gentlemen Soldiers (March 26); JetBlacq (March 27); Scott Mulvahill (March 28); Anuhea (March 29-31); The Shotz (April 2); and All-4-One (April 4-6). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘BINGO: THE WINNING MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “Bingo: The Winning Musical” on Friday, March 22, at 8 p.m. Synopsis: Best friends and Bingo pals Vern, Honey and Patsy brave a terrible storm in order to attend the yearly celebration of the birth of Bingo and tribute to its founder, Edwin S. Lowe. Tickets are $30-$40. Additional shows are held Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through April 7. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
‘SITES & INSIGHTS, FISHMAN PHOTOGRAPHY’
Southern California photographer and former wine retailer Gary Fishman will host his first photo exhibit, “Sites & Insights, Fishman Photography, The Ego has Landed,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24 at Rutherford’s St. Supery Winery, 8440 St. Helena Highway. Admission is free.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
The second annual “Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating the International Year of the Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with a special presentation by Amy Gulick, award-winning photographer and the screening of “Chasing Wild.” Congressman Mike Thompson and conservation leaders will discuss threats to Alaska’s salmon fisheries. The event continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Tickets are $45, available at wildperspectives.eventbrite.com. For details, call Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
TUCKER FARM CENTER JAZZ CONCERT
A Bay Area All-Star Latin/Jazz/Brazilian Quartet will perform Saturday, March 23, at The Tucker Farm Center, three miles south of Calistoga on Highway 29. The quartet includes Calistoga jazz pianist Larry Vuckovich, five-time Grammy nominee John Santos on percussion, Jeff Chambers on bass, and San Francisco-based vocalist and songwriter Charity Godin-Sanin. The doors open at 2 p.m. for a 3–5 p.m. concert. Tickets are $25 and available through brownpapertickets.com.
‘GIVE BIG’ ON SUNDAY
With March comes another opportunity to Give Big to the nonprofit groups supporting the St. Helena Unified School District. Sunday, March 24 is the “Big” day of fundraising, although donations can be made now at givebigsthelena.org. The parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation will use the proceeds to fund educational enhancements (field trips, guest speakers, special projects, etc.) during the 2019-2020 school year.
CHILI COOKOFF
Local Napa County chefs will be pitted against each other to see who is crowned chili champion during a chili cookoff on Sunday, March 24, at Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from noon-2 p.m. Warm your belly with chili samples during this walk-around tasting. Tickets are $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/chili-cookoff-2019.
‘BASSES OF NOTE’
Sing Napa Valley presents “Basses of Note”, featuring Ben Covone, David Foushée, Roger Kimble III, Bob Theisen, and David Wexler, on Sunday, March 24, at Native Sons of the Golden West Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, at 3 p.m. Complimentary wine, soft drinks, and light hors d'oeuvres and desserts served at intermission. Tickets are $30. Info, singnapavalley.org; 255-4662.
CINEMABITES AT CAMEO CINEMA
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series on Monday, March 25, at 5 p.m. “Chef Flynn” is a documentary about 10-year-old Flynn McGarry as he transforms his living room into a supper club using his classmates as line cooks. With sudden fame, Flynn outgrows his bedroom kitchen, and sets out to challenge the hierarchy of the culinary world. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
JAY GREENE LECTURE
Jay Greene presents a lecture on American politics at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, March 26, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KIWANIS CLUB OF ST. HELENA TO HOST GUESTS
The Kiwanis Club of St. Helena will host Interim Police Chief Tim Foley and Erica Ahmann Smithies, the city's Public Works Director, at its breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 27 at the American Legion Post. Cost is $10 for breakfast. RSVP by Monday, March 25 to Jeff Farmer at jfarmer@seedgrain.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On March 27, the library screens “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
SPECIAL BILINGUAL SERVICE AT GRACE CHURCH
Grace Episcopal Church will hold a special bilingual service to raise awareness about Central American migration at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29. Viacrucis del Migrante/Migrants’ Way of the Cross will include a Stations of the Cross, using photos from the migrant caravans and quotes from Oscar Romero, followed by a forum and Q&A presented by experts on Central American migration. Tamales will be sold at 7 p.m. to support humanitarian efforts. Child care will be provided.
APPELLATION ST. HELENA TO HOST BASH
On Saturday, March 30, Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste St. Helena wines, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs and then vote on them. Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts screen “Mary Poppins Returns” on Thursday, April 4, for its Family Movie Night event at 6 p.m. Synopsis: Return to the streets of London with us as the magical nanny once again helps the Bank siblings in this heartwarming sequel! Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’
Upstage Napa Valley presents a dramatic reading of Orson Welles’ “War of the Worlds” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. Event includes appetizers and wine. Free admission. Donations welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
AG BOOSTERS FUNDRAISER
The St. Helena High School AG Boosters hosts its Rib Feed Dinner and AG Mechanics Auction fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17, at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, wine, raffles and a live auction. This event is for attendees 21 and older. Purchase tickets at agboosters.org. Info, sthelenaffa@gmail.com.
POETRY WORKSHOP
Poet Susan G. Wooldridge hosts a poetry workshop on Thursday, April 18, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 4 p.m. Susan has been teaching poetry for over 20 years. She is the author of Poemcrazy and Foolsgold. Whether you are a seasoned writer or an absolute beginner, this workshop is for you. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR
An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
POETRY NIGHT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts its third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to perform an original work or recite a favorite piece. This is your chance to express yourself and have a great time celebrating the art of poetry and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson. All are welcome to perform. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Performers will be permitted 3 minutes to recite their works. To guarantee a performance slot, please contact the RLS Museum by April 20. First come -- first serve. At the end of the evening you may sign up for an additional slot if time permits. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK
Twenty-five to 30 interesting, classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28 at St. Helena's Lyman Park as the annual Rally4Rianda happens.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
