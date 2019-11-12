NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL
The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, a five-day festival of independent films, takes place from Wednesday, Nov. 13 through Sunday, Nov. 17 at seven screening venues throughout Napa County, including the Archer Hotel, the CIA at Copia, and the Uptown Theater in Napa; Lincoln Theater in Yountville; and the Cameo Cinema, Native Sons Hall and Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
POMO REGALIA DISPLAY
Learn about local Native American tribes and see beautiful Pomo Regalia items presented by the Suscol Intertribal Council at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FREE TEXAS HOLD ’EM LESSON
If you don’t know the difference between a straight draw and a straight flush, plan on attending a free Texas Hold ‘Em lesson Thursday, Nov. 14 at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 5:30 p.m. The group’s Texas Hold ‘Em fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church on Spring Street. RSVP for both events, 963-8555.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); Hunter & The Dirty Jacks (Nov. 16); Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22); and The Howell Mountain Boys (Nov. 23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, hosts films presented by the Napa Valley Film Festival Nov. 14-17. For a list of films, visit .napavalleyfilmfest.org/film-schedule/#cameo-cinema. Feature film “The Report”, Adam Driver, Jon Hamm, and Annette Bening, debuts on Monday, Nov. 18. Synopsis: Idealistic Senate staffer Daniel J. Jones, tasked by his boss to lead an investigation into the CIA’s post 9/11 Detention and Interrogation Program, uncovers shocking secrets. Rated: R. “Motherless Brooklyn,” starring Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Alec Baldwin, also debuts Monday, Nov. 18. Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1950s New York, “Motherless Brooklyn” follows Lionel Essrog, a lonely private detective afflicted with Tourette’s Syndrome, as he ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend, Frank Minna. Rated: R. Upcoming films: “Joker” (Nov. 21); “Abominable” (Nov. 22); “Harriet” (Nov. 22); and “Knives Out” (Nov. 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
FOR THE LOVE OF WINE
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts “For the Love of Wine: An Evening with Chef Rene Gabriel” on Friday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. Join Chef René for an evening exploring Swiss cuisine paired with a selection of Napa Valley wines. Tickets are $45. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/the-napa-swiss-connection.
‘MATILDA THE MUSICAL’ IN NAPA
Kids from throughout the Napa Valley, including St. Helena and Calistoga, show off their talents in “Matilda,” a joint production of Cafeteria Kids Theater and Napa Valley College Performing Arts, on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Performances run Friday-Sunday through Nov. 17. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL
The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free, rescheduled, Dia de los Muertos festival from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
NAPA YOUTH CHAMBER ENSEMBLE — The Napa Youth Chamber Ensemble, joined by Napa Youth Symphony’s Sinfonia, perform at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/nvys.html.
ONE-ACT PLAYS AT THE WHITE BARN
Local actors Linda Howard and Richard Pallaziol perform four, one-act plays by various playwrights about couples at key moments in their lives as part of the semi-staged reader’s theater production “Two Can Play That Game,” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 and 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17 at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
A TASTE OF GRACE
You have free articles remaining.
Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St, St Helena, hosts “A Taste of Grace” from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16. The evening includes a special production of “The Belle of Amherst,” a story celebrating famed poet Emily Dickenson as told by actor Jennifer King, followed by an international celebratory meal with 15 food stations and wines from around the world, all prepared by Chef Grant Showley. Tickets are $75 and available through Eventbrite.com or at the church office.
A TASTE OF TUSCANY
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts “A Taste of Tuscany” on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. Chef Giancarla Bodoni of Tuscany will prepare some of her most prized and popular signature dishes. Tickets are $55. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/a-taste-of-tuscany-with-special-guests.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony presents its fall concert at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10. Info, nvyso.org/events/concerts.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS
Supervisor Diane Dillon, St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, representatives from St. Helena Police and Fire departments, Cal Fire and Napa County’s Firewise participate in a neighbor-to-neighbor emergency preparedness meeting at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6-8 p.m. Info, 963-4157.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
RIANDA HOUSE FALL CONCERT
The rescheduled Rianda House Fall Concert, featuring Vocal Color, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m., at the Carnegie Building. Donations are appreciated. RSVP by calling 963-8555, ext. 101.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino wine makers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CASINO RIANDA
The Rianda House Senior Activity Center holds its rescheduled 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser Friday, Nov. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St. Helena, from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: comedian Felipe Esparza (Nov. 22); singer Mat Kearney (Dec. 6); holiday show “An Irish Christmas” (Dec. 7); singer Chris Isaak’s Holiday Tour (Dec. 11); gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama (Dec. 20); folk band Windham Hill Winter Solstice (Dec. 22); and the tribute show “ABBA: The Concert” (Dec. 29). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
DWIGHT YOAKAM AT LINCOLN THEATER
Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum. Tickets are $59-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.