‘DOCTOR’S RESIDENCE’
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Doctor’s Residence” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 6:30 p.m. “Doctor’s Residence” was written by local playwright Richard Uhlig. The play is a humorous memoir about growing up in a small rural Kansas town, where his father was the local doctor. Wine and appetizers will be served. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
’Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “9 to 5: The Musical” on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m. “9 to 5 The Musical,” based on the 1980 hit movie, tells the hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the late ‘70s in an outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little bit romantic fashion. Additional showings are Friday and Saturday, Sept. 20-21, at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” and “Cold Case Hammarskjöld” end their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Sept. 19. “Downton Abbey” starring Matthew Goode, Maggie Smith and Michelle Dockery, debuts on Friday, Sept. 20. Synopsis: The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century. Rated: PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Marcus Johnson (Sept. 19); Leela James (Sept. 20-21); and Al Di Meola (Sept. 27-29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series, which concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. The event opens at 6:30 p.m., with the film shown at sunset. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
HYMN SING FESTIVAL AT PACIFIC UNION COLLEGE
Angwin’s Pacific Union College invites the public to join the Hymn Sing Festival, featuring musical numbers on the Rieger organ, at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21 in the college church, 10 Angwin Ave., Angwin. Organist Malcolm Anderson will be joined in the concert by the PUC Prep School Choir (John Gilley, conductor), the PUC Paulin Center String Ensemble (Linda Marks, conductor) and violinist LeRoy Peterson. A reception follows in the Fireside Room. Free admission. Info, pucchurch.org.
COMEDIAN RON WHITE AT UPTOWN
Comedian Ron White performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 9:45 p.m. White, most known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the “Blue Collar Comedy Tour,” has sold over 14 million copies of his comedy albums and has been nominated for two Grammys. Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
‘SPIRITS OF ST. HELENA’ CEMETERY DISCOVERY WALK
The stories of French winemakers, portrayed by St. Helena High School Drama Club students, will be featured during the St. Helena Historical Society’s 17th annual “Spirits of St. Helena” Cemetery Discovery Walk on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 1-4 p.m. Tours depart from the front gate at 1 and 2 p.m. Each tour will visit selected gravesites on the St. Helena Cemetery grounds. The cemetery is located at 2461 Spring St. Tours will take place rain or shine. Please wear comfortable walking shoes. Admission is $10; Info, call 707-967-5502; email shstory@shstory.org; visit shstory.org; or find the St. Helena Historical Society on Facebook.
EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS FAIR
Grace Episcopal Church will hold an Emergency Preparedness Fair from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 1314 Spring St. Volunteers will be asked to form Fire Safe Councils in their own neighborhoods after a short presentation by Supervisor Diane Dillon and first responders. Light refreshments will be served.
‘THE SPIRIT OF CALIFORNIA ARCHITECTURE’
History enthusiast Jay Green presents “Julia Morgan & Bernard Maybeck: The Spirit of California Architecture” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, at 5 p.m. Motivated by the flourishing Arts and Crafts Movement and the destruction caused by the great earthquake and fire in San Francisco, two young architects began their careers and soon left their mark on the public buildings and residences we take joy in today. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Sept. 20, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
FALL MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker, a meditation master teacher, offers a fall meditation series specifically for seniors, at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 9:30 a.m. on the following Fridays: Sept. 20, and Sept. 27. The free classes are open to both newcomers and those more experienced in meditation. To RSVP, call 963-8555.
‘THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA’
Shakespeare Napa Valley presents the comedy “The Two Gentlemen of Verona” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Friday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15; $10 for NVC students; and $8 for children 12 and younger. Additional shows are Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2 p.m. Info, shakespearenapavalley.org.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer film series every Tuesday through October at 7:30 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Sept. 24 is “Roll Bounce,” starring Shad Moss, Nick Cannon and Meagan Good. All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “The Muppet Movie” (Oct. 1); “The Princess Bride” (Oct. 8); The Goonies (Oct. 15); Beetlejuice (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
THE GREAT LIBRARY BAKE OFF
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the Great Library Bake Off on Thursday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. Locals are invited to compete in four categories: cakes, cookies, pastries, and breads. Registration forms are available at the library and must be returned by Sept. 24. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ADAM CAROLLA AT THE UPTOWN
Adam Carolla brings his show “Adam Carolla is Unprepared” to the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. Carolla is a comedian, actor, radio personality, television host and New York Times best-selling author. He currently hosts “The Adam Carolla Show,” which holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “most downloaded podcast.” Tickets are $80-$100. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
CRUSHERS OF COMEDY SHOW
Crushers of Comedy present “Crazy Rich Wines” on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, from noon-4 p.m. Featured comedians include Kevin Camia, Helen Hong, Sierra Katow, Astuko Okatsuka, Aidan Park and Jenny Yang. Tickets are $42-$52. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
STAR SPANGLED BANTER COMEDY TOUR
Chad Prather brings his Star Spangled Banter Comedy Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. As an observer of life, pointing out the humor in modern culture, Chad Prather has built a loyal following his one-man shows and has been featured on Fox News and CNN. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, lincolntheater.com.
GUITARIST JIM MESSINA IN NAPA
Guitarist Jim Messina performs the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 8 p.m. Messina was the bass player in the legendary band Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$60. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
THE FEELIN’ ALRIGHT TOUR
Singer and guitarist Dave Mason brings The Feelin’ Alright Tour to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 8 p.m. Best known for his soulful voice and unsurpassed guitar playing, Mason was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a founding member of the group Traffic and continues performing as a solo artist with sold-out shows. Mason will be joined by Richie Furay, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for his work with Buffalo Springfield. Tickets are $40-$80. Info, lincolntheater.com.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS
Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
LONG MEADOW RANCH ALL STAR BIG BAND
The Long Meadow Ranch All Star Big Band, a 20-player big band drawn from an internationally accomplished group of musicians, performs Sunday, Oct. 6, at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/bands/lmr-all-star-big-band-2019.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
LISA PEDACE
Comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30. Tickets are $20-$28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
THOLLANDER STUDIO SALE
A studio sale featuring original art and prints by the late Earl Thollander will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., at Thollander's studio, 19210 Highway 128, Calistoga. The sale is conducted by Wes and Lauren Thollander. Info, 707-942-5382.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
'THE LARAMIE PROJECT'
St. Helena High School Drama will present "The Laramie Project," directed by Sofia Osborne and Joe Brawdy, from Oct. 17-20 (four performances) at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Synopsis: "The Laramie Project" is set in and around Laramie, Wyoming, in the aftermath of the real-life murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard.
HOMETOWN HARVEST FESTIVAL
The Hometown Harvest Festival returns to downtown St. Helena (Oak Avenue between Adams and Spring streets) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The community event features live music, a kids carnival, a wine lounge, a food alley, and an array of arts and crafts. The day begins with a 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m., a 5K and 10K race at 8:30 a.m., a pancake breakfast, hosted by Troop One Boy Scouts in the Carnegie Building. The Pet PAWrade, a highlight of the Hometown Harvest Festival, begins at 9:30 a.m. Info, amaliak@cityofsthelena.org; 707-967-2736
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
LEO DAN
Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
A CAPELLA FESTIVAL
The House Jacks, St. Helena High School Chamber Choir, St. Helena Teen Choir, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 vocal ensemble will perform at the third annual A Capella Festival at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or through brownpapertickets.com.