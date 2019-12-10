WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK
St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink continues to fill Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., with seasonal cheer. The rink is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 29. The park will be shining bright with a light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Good Liar” concludes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Dec. 12 with three showings at 2, 5, and 7:45 p.m. “Ford v. Ferarri,” starring Matt Damon, Christian Bale and Jon Bernthal, debuts on Friday, Dec. 13. Synopsis: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Rated: PG-13. Coming soon to Cameo Cinema: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” (Dec. 20). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features music by Meredith Wilson, creator of “The Music Man.” It’s the story of a little girl who believes in the magic of Christmas, a man who believes he is the real Kris Kringle, and a mother who needs to believe in love again. This performance includes all the classic scenes, including Santa on trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Additional performances through Dec. 22: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Stella Heath (Dec. 12); Pete Harper (Dec. 19); SonoMusette (Dec. 20); Jessy J – A Christmas Performance (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec 27-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
MERRIE OLDE CHRISTMAS CAROLERS
Costumed in Dickensian attire, the Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers perform new and unique musical arrangements of beloved holiday songs Thursday, Dec. 12, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Songs are accompanied by the merry sounds of sleigh bells, finger cymbals, tambourines and kazoos. The Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers, the world’s oldest and largest professional caroling organization, has been entertaining and amusing audiences since 1977. The Merrie Olde Christmas Carolers are professional singers and featured artists from opera and theater companies throughout Northern California. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS’
Napa Valley College Theater Department presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at the NVC Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. The classic animated television special A Charlie Brown Christmas comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation, in which Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts Gang discover the true meaning of Christmas. Additional performances: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 2 and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
SANTA’S HELPTERS HOLIDAY GIFT FAIRE
The Santa’s Helpers holiday gift faire sets up shop at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be selling holiday décor, fine art, country crafts, home décor, bath and body products, jewelry, boutique clothing antiques and collectibles, gourmet foods and specialty items. Free admission. Info, santashelpersnapa.com.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE AT CIA COPIA
The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Enjoy winter-inspired drinks and snacks at the seasonal sips bar while you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take pictures. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
MOUNTAIN VOLUNTEER FIRE FUNDRAISER
The Mountain Volunteer Fire Department hosts its annual party and fundraising event Saturday, Dec. 14, at Triple S Ranch, 4600 Mountain Home Ranch Road, Calistoga, from 4:30-9 p.m. The event includes a barbecue dinner, live music, dancing and excellent Napa Valley beer and wines. Tickets are $40 presale, $45 at the door. Info, mountainvfd.com.
HANDEL’S ‘MESSIAH’
Craig Bond’s St. Helena Chamber Singers will give a pair of performances of Handel’s “Messiah” Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 4 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Tickets are $30 at the door; $25 in advance at brownpapertickets.com or the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Transcendence’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular (Dec. 14-15); Holiday Film Series “White Christmas” (Dec. 18); and Napa Regional Dance Company’s “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 21-22). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
LUMINOUS SORROW
Rebecca Bell will present “Luminous Sadness,” a talk about how to deal with Christmas sadness, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, in the Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church.
HOLIDAY CRAFTING FOR CHILDREN
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts holiday crafts for children Monday, Dec. 16 to Friday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. All materials provided. No registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CINEMA ‘UNDER THE STARS’
The CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Tuesday, Dec. 17, as part of its Cinema Under the Stars series at 7 p.m. The series has moved indoors for the winter. Movies will be shown in the Ecolab Theater. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING
Grab your kids and head to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Dec. 19 for some old-fashioned family fun at 6:30 p.m. Each family will get their very own gingerbread house to decorate. All materials will be provided, just bring your imagination and Christmas cheer. Registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WINTER SOLSTICE MEDITATION
Master meditation teacher James Keolker hosts a special Winter Solstice meditation class with Himalyan singing bowls on Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.
NAPA COUNTY ROBOTICS DEMONSTRATION
The Napa County OtterBots invite guests to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Friday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. for an afternoon of STEM for all ages as they share about their experiences, challenges and excitement of what it means to be part of an international competitive robotics team. Students will share how FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology in what has been coined “the ultimate sport for the mind.” This will be part demonstration and part hands-on projects for all ages Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama (Dec. 20); folk band Windham Hill Winter Solstice (Dec. 22); and the tribute show “ABBA: The Concert” (Dec. 29). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY
Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175 Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.