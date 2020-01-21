AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino winemakers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
U.S. CENSUS TRAINING
To prepare for a special Census 2020 Day on Wednesday, April 1, Rianda House members will attend a census training from 9 a.m.- noon, Thursday, Jan. 23 at the St. Helena Presbyterian Church. For details, call the UpValley Family Center, 965-5010, ext. 200.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Little Women” ends its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 23. “Bombshell”, starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, debuts on Friday, Jan. 24. Synopsis: A group of women take on Fox News head Roger Ailes and the toxic atmosphere he presided over at the network. Rated R. “Richard Jewell”, starring Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Olivia Wilde, and Kathy Bates, debuts on Monday, Jan. 27. Synopsis: American security guard Richard Jewell saves thousands of lives from an exploding bomb at the 1996 Olympics, but is vilified by journalists and the press who falsely reported that he was a terrorist. (Rated: R). “Marriage Story”, starring Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern and Alan Alda, debuts Tuesday, Jan. 28. Synopsis: Nominated for the Best Picture Academy Award, this film offers an incisive and compassionate look at a marriage breaking up and a family staying together. (Rated R). Coming soon: “1971” (Jan. 31). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMMUNITY HEALTH FORUM
St. Helena Mayor Geoff Ellsworth hosts a forum about community health, children’s health and blue zone health. The discussions on healthy living will be held from 7-9 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 23 and from 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Jan. 25, both at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. For more information, visit geoffellsworth.org.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sean Carscadden Trio (Jan. 23); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); Kate McGarry (Jan. 26); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
MUSICAL ‘XANADU JR.’ IN NAPA
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Additional performances are held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
BURNS NIGHT SUPPER
NapaShakes celebrates the birthday and poetry of Scotland’s bard Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland at its second annual Burns Night Supper on Friday, Jan. 24. The celebration features pipers, poets, players, fiddlers, plus a performance by a lively Ceilidh band. The evening includes a Scottish feast in the candle-lit Gallery of St. Helena’s Brasswood Napa Valley. The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $130 and available on the NapaShakes website at napashakes.org.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO NIGHT
Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise will host its annual Meet Your Neighbor Bingo Night on Friday, Jan. 24, at the Native Sons Hall on Spring Street. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Plan to get there early and have dinner at the Native Sons Hall. The club will serve homemade chili — both meat and vegetarian versions — and cornbread, plus hot dogs, snacks, wine and beer. All are available for an extra fee. The proceeds from this event go to Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Tickets are available at the door.
MASTER SGT. BOND TO SHARE STORY
The Haven Thrift Shop, St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church & the St. Helena Hospital invite you to join them to hear the story of Master Sgt. Justin Bond in a three-part series. Bond will speak on Friday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. Bond, an amputee, share his story of serving our country and what he is doing to help wounded warriors find their dreams once they return to civilian life. For more information call 963-4461.
DIRTY CELLO AT THE WHITE BARN
The sometimes quirky and always upbeat style of Dirty Cello comes to The White Barn for one performance only at 8 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25. As with all White Barn events, refreshments will be served at intermission and a portion of the proceeds will benefit local nonprofits and arts organizations. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased through brownpapertickets.com.
CALISTOGA CRAB FEED
The Calistoga Native Daughters of the Golden West (NDGW Parlor 145) and the Calistoga Native Son of the Golden West (NSGW Parlor 86) hold their 39th annual All-You-Can-Eat Crabfeed with silent and live auctions on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Boys and Girls Club of Calistoga at 1401 North Oak St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets are $60 per person $440 for a table of 8 for, or $550 for 10 for $550. Tickets are on sale at Ultimate Kerr, 1007 Washington St., Suite 4, and Silverado Ace Hardware, 1450 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY
Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175. Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Five St. Helena restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
UNDERSTANDING THE IOWA CAUCUS
Every four years, the Iowa caucuses are the first test for those seeking the Presidential nomination of their party. Jay Greene will answer questions about the famous yet mysterious Iowa caucuses during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HARPER MCCLAIN HONORED
Fans of state cross-country champ Harper McClain should swing by Vintage Hall at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. The city is issuing a proclamation honoring the St. Helena High School junior’s outstanding achievement.
OSCAR TALK WITH MICK LASALLE
San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BOOKS ON WINE
Jullianne Ballou discusses her Wine Writer Fellowship at UC Davis, where she is engaged in active research to document the influence of wine writers on the kinds, styles and qualities of wine in the United States since Prohibition, during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WORLD WAR II HISTORY LECTURES
Local historian Jay Greene will present a series of history lectures about World War II on Tuesdays in February and March at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. On Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 5 p.m., Greene will present “The Interwar Years”, discussing the 20 years between the end of World War I and the start of World War II. Upcoming lectures include “Attack on Poland & the Phoney War” (Feb. 11); “Attack on The West & The Battle of Britain” (Feb. 18); and “Germany Attacks Russia & Japan Attacks USA” (Feb. 25). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens the 2019 biographical film about a female slave who become an abolitionist and liberated hundreds of slaves on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The film is rated PG-13 Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CIOPPINO FEED & BOSSES NIGHT
The annual St. Helena Fire Department’s annual Cioppini Feed & Bosses Night will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the fire house, 1480 Main St. in St. Helena. Please RSVP by Feb. 1 to 967-2880 or avidler@cityofsthelena.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.