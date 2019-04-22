LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
STEVENSON POETRY NIGHT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts its third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to perform an original work or recite a favorite piece. This is your chance to express yourself and have a great time celebrating the art of poetry and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson. All are welcome to perform. Performers will be permitted 3 minutes to recite their works. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Hotel Mumbai” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, April 25. “The Mustang”, starring Matthias Schoenaerts, Jason Mitchell and Bruce Dern, opens on Friday, April 26. Synopsis: The story of Roman Coleman, a violent convict, who is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program involving the training of wild mustangs. Coming attractions: “Captain Marvel” (April 26-28); “Babette’s Feast” (April 30); “Amazing Grace” (April 30-May 2). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The White Blinds (April 25); Keiko Matsui (April 26-27); Road Eleven (April 30); Hunka Hunka Hula Revue (May 1); Kaleo (May 2); and Kenny Lattimore & the Eric Reed Trio (May 3-4). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NO KID HUNGRY BENEFIT DINNER IN CALISTOGA
Individual event tickets are available for a Friday, April 26 benefit dinner at Calistoga’s Tamber Bey Winery that is part of the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley. Reservations for the Gala Dinner are available at $225 per person and limited to 80 guests. For more information and the weekend itinerary, visit campo velo.com.
SPRING LUNCHEON & CARD PARTY
Bring your friends for a fun afternoon of lunch, cards, or table games at noon Saturday, April 27, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. There will be drawings, table prizes and door prizes. Doors open at 11:30. For tickets, $25 per person, call Cathy Keag, 738-9547. The event is sponsored by the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Women.
BENEFIT CONCERT TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS
A benefit relief concert featuring Fred Lessman & The Backroad Warriors will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Proceeds will be donated to Paradise fire victims. The event also features the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and HBO comedian Mark Lundholm. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com.
‘SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY’
Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place Saturday, April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK
Classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon- 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at St. Helena’s Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Festivities include virtual reality games, a magician, live music, and portraits by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. Free admission. Info, riandahouse.com; 963-8555.
BIG THANKS CELEBRATION
Organizers are holding a Big Thanks Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the Merryvale cask room, 1000 Main St. The event will feature hors d’oeuvres by St. Helena High School culinary students, floral arrangements by floral design students, a performance by the St. Helena High School Chamber Singers and the announcement of the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation’s 2019 Teacher of the Year award. Please RSVP to hello@givebigsthelena.com by Friday, April 26.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
ARTIST RECEPTION
St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for a new show by Fiber Expressions on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
2019 GIVE!GUIDE ORIENTATION
Napa Valley CanDo hosts an orientation on Thursday, May 2, for Napa County nonprofits considering applying to participate in the 2019 Give!Guide. The meeting will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, from 3:30-5 p.m. Nonprofits must send one or two representatives. If a representative does not attend, that nonprofit is ineligible to apply this year. Info, nvcando.org.
ST. HELENA’S SIDEWALK SALE
The semi-annual sidewalk sale will be Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 in downtown St. Helena. Sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
ANNUAL BALE MILL PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Annual Bale Mill Pancake Breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bale Grist Mill, located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served. The breakfast is sponsored by Napa Valley State Parks Association. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 10 to 17 and children younger than 10 eat free. Cal Fire will be there with one of their fire trucks. Everyone is welcome.
BEEKEEPING DAY
Pestoni Family Estate Winery, 1673 St. Helena Highway South, St. Helena, hosts Beekeeping Day, in partnership with Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling, on Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Enjoy an educational day for people of all ages interested in beekeeping and pollinator health. Beehives decorated by St. Helena Elementary School students will be auctioned off to benefit Pollinator Partnership and the St. Helena Unified School District. There will be samples of fresh almond milk, almonds, and honey, and beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions as well. Free admission. Info, pestonifamily.com.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
SPRING CHORAL CONCERT
The St. Helena Choral Society’s spring choral concert, which includes the St. Helena Children’s Chorus and Teen Choir, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.
'SUNDAY SALON AT 4'
The St. Helena United Methodist Church will host Mike Greensill and company at its next “Sunday Salon at 4,” which will be Sunday, May 5 at the church, 1310 Adams St. at Oak Avenue. Additionally, a selection of original watercolor art work from local artist Lois Need will be displayed. A reception with wine and nibbles will follow the concert. The suggested donation of $25 will support the St. Helena United Methodist Church Music and Art Programs.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about small space gardening on Tuesday, May 7, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Master Gardeners will discuss how to maximize the use of your small garden areas. With careful planning and plant choices, you can create a lush and beautiful garden on a patio, deck, or small garden space. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, May 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SALSA CONTEST
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a homemade salsa contest on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite homemade salsa or guacamole to be judged and shared. Beer and other cold beverages will be available to cool down your tongue — as needed! The program will include a presentation on how to make your own fresh salsa with local ingredients. For contest registration, call 963-5244. Info, shpl.org.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
PROTECTING OUR LOCAL FEATURED FRIENDS
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department will present his work on Grebe conservation at Clear Lake during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Dr. Hayes will show videos and photographs illustrating his team’s monitoring efforts, the breeding biology of the grebes, the locations where grebes nest, factors affecting nesting success including strong winds, bird and mammal predation, and boating. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ART DISCUSSION
Legion of Honor presents “Monet: The Late Years” at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Boldly balancing representation and abstraction, Monet’s radical late works redefined the master of Impressionism as a forebear of modernism. Come watch this multi-media presentation and see how Monet was inspired by the variety of elements making up his own garden at Giverny. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SMALL HANDS BIG HEARTS AUCTION
The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
BOTTLEROCK'S VINES & VIBES BENEFIT
Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
‘SHE’S GOT THIS’
Local authors Christina Julian, Rina Faletti, and Teri Stevens discuss their newest book, “She’s Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On!”, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The authors will discuss how to mine personal experiences and turn them into powerful prose. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.
JAPANESE DRUMMING
Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating during a Taiko Japanese Drumming demonstration at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. You will even get a chance to play the drums yourself. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
