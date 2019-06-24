CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August – continues with a performance by Cincinnati Ambassadors on Thursday, June 27. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: The Special Guests (July 11); Sunny & The Black Pack (July 26); and Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WILD ST. HELENA: LIVING WITH LIONS
Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Dr. Quinton Martins hosts a presentation about mountain lions on Thursday, June 27, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m. Come learn how you can coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and become an ambassador for the region’s elusive top carnivore. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
"The Souvenir" and "Tolkien" end their run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, June 27. "Late Night," starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling, opens Friday, June 28. Synopsis: A legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Rated R. The documentary "Halston" opens Sunday, June 30. Synopsis: Halston was America’s first celebrity designer who reinvented American style with a heady mix of jersey, ultra-suede, disco-ready glamour, and excess. Not rated. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Tom Braxton (June 27); Jon B (June 28-29); Nick Colionne (July 5-6); Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Mandy Harvey (July 25); and Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, June 28, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE
A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held beginning at 8:15 a.m., Saturday, June 29, at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. Registration is $30-$85. Kids 17 and younger ride for free. To sign up, visit rocktheridenapa.com.
PREPARATION SUNDAY AT GRACE CHURCH
At 9 a.m. Sunday, June 30, Grace Church will focus on preparation for disasters and imminent power shut-offs for this summer and fall. Grace Church has been designated as an emergency evacuation center for St. Helena and cooling center in the event of a disaster or extended power shut-offs anticipated by PG&E. Representatives from the City of St. Helena, American Red Cross, COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disasters), Napa County Sheriff’s Office, St. Helena Fire and Police Departments and others will be available to talk to, along with brochures, at individual tables.
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW
Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show on Sunday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
CALISTOGA 4TH OF JULY PARADE
Celebrate! Napa Valley presents “The Calistoga 4th of July Parade,” at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 4 on Lincoln Avenue. The theme this year is “Celebrating 100 years of tradition.” $500 prize awarded to “Best of Show.” Directly after the parade, the Napa County Fairgrounds will host unlimited carnival rides, contests, games, a live band and at sunset, one of the best fireworks show in the Napa Valley. Pre-sale tickets at celebratenapavalley.org/tickets.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND PLANS CONCERT
Join us for the Saint Helena Community Band’s 12th annual Independence Day Concert at Lyman Park on Thursday, July 4. We begin at 5:30 p.m. with a broad mix of popular tunes, rock ’n’ roll, Latin, and – of course – patriotic music including familiar Sousa marches. We are proud to partner with St. Helena Parks & Recreation to provide this thrilling experience. We will also have free A&W root beer floats before and during the concert. Plan to arrive early for good seating. The Saint Helena Band draws local musicians, young and old, to perform free community concerts. We are a public, nonprofit 501c3 organization founded in 2007 by Francis Ford Coppola.
‘GROWING FOR THE BIRDS’
The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Growing for the Birds” on Tuesday, July 9, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Napa County is home to many feathered friends. You can encourage birds to visit your yard by planting a garden that helps them thrive. What you grow in your garden can attract birds looking for food, water or shelter. Learn about plants that provide safe bird habitats and ways to make your garden more bird friendly. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, July 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS IN CALISTOGA
Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
BUBBLE MANIA IN ST. HELENA
Bubble Mania comes to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Bubble Mania will amaze and wow children of all ages. This entertaining and educational show demonstrates the science of bubbles and puts every kid in their own giant bubble. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PFLAG NAPA
The PFLAG Napa support group for Upvalley parents, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people meets on the third Thursday of every month at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Info, 707-681-1477; info@pflagnapa.org
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset – approximately 6:30 p.m. – on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music prior to each showing. The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.