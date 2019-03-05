WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“A Tuba to Cuba” finishes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, March 7. “Birds of Passage” opens Friday, March 8. Synopsis: During the marijuana bonanza, a violent decade that saw the origins of drug trafficking in Colombia, Rapayet and his family get involved in a war to control the business that ends up destroying their lives and their culture. Coming Attractions: “Bathtubs Over Broadway” (March 10-14); “Dumbo” (March 29-April 11) Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 7); Ladysmith Black Mambazo (March 8); Jealous Zelig (March 12); The Smooth Jazz Alley (March 13); and Barrio Manouche (March 14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY’SCRIME CAPER
Upstage Napa Valley presents “Mauritius” by Theresa Rebeck, a crime caper directed by Sharie Renault in the style of film noir at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena March 8-10. “Mauritius” plays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays; 8 p.m., Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $15-$25. Info, UpStagenapavalley.org; 707-341-3278.
SPRING MEDITATION SERIES FOR SENIORS
Dr. James Keolker returns to Rianda House Senior Education Center, 1475 Main St., St. Helena for another series of meditation clinics in March. On Friday, March 8, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Minds through Meditation at 9:30 a.m. On Friday, March 15, Dr. Keolker will lead a discussion of Spring Cleaning our Lives through Meditation. These classes are open to senior meditators of all skill levels. Free admission; reservations required. Info, 963-8555.
‘MAMMA MIA!’
The St. Helena High School Drama Department presents its spring musical “Mamma Mia!” March 8-17 (Fridays through Sundays) at the St. Helena High School Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 p.m.; Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Info,
‘HISTORY BECOMES ART’
The St. Helena Historical Society will hold its innovative “History Becomes Art” fundraiser, which returns for its third year, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Brasswood. As you probably recall, the fundraiser features art inspired by photos of St. Helena’s past. Nineteen artists are participating this year. Tickets are $100 and available at shstory.org.
CIVIL RIGHTS LECTURE AT PUC
Ron Graybill will speak on James Edson White for Pacific Union Collegte's 2019 lection of the Percy and John Christian Civil Rights Conference Center. The talk is 4 p.m., Saturday, March 9 in PUC's Paulin Hall. It is free and open to the public.
LOCO-MOTION BENEFIT FOR THE VINE TRAIL
Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition hosts it annual Loco-Motion fundraiser from 6-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the CIA at Copia. This year, an ode to all things “transportation,” will honor Doug Shafer of Shafer Family Vineyards. Tickets are $250 per person, and can be purchased at vinetrail.org/locomotion/
OL’ SCHOOL DANCE PARTY IS MARCH 9
The fourth annual St. Helena Cooperative’s Ol’ School Dance Party will be held on Saturday, March 9, at the Native Sons Hall in St. Helena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with music beginning at 8 p.m. It features the funk, soul and rock & roll of fan favorite Con Brio. Spectacular food and drink is included and will keep you well fueled for a night of dancing and good ol’ fashioned fun. Tickets for those 21 and older are $65 each and are available at sthelenacoop.org.
SPRING & SUMMER VEGETABLE CLASSES
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County invite the community to join them for a public gardening workshop, “Successful Spring & Summer Vegetables,” from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, March 9 at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. The workshop also will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, March 10 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. For details, registration call 253-4221.
WOMEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
Women in Power Napa Valley an International Women’s Day Celebration at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Sunday, March 10, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Festivities include a screening of the documentary “Miss Reputation”, a panel discussion, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Tickets are $60; $20 for students. Tickets may be purchased at Eventbrite.com. Info, womeninpowernapavalley.org; 260-4035.
‘TWELFTH NIGHT’ AT THE CAMEO
NapaShakes presents a screening of “Twelfth Night” on Sunday, March 10, at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, napashakes.org.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
UPPER VALLEY REPUBLICAN WOMEN FEDERATED
The Upper Napa Valley Republican Women Federated will hold their next meeting on Monday, March 11, at the American Legion Hall, 1291 Madrona Ave. The meet-and-greet is from 11:30 to noon, followed by the noon meeting featuring speaker Larry Green, chairman of the Napa County Republican Central Committee. For reservations, call 963-3148 by March 6.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On March 13, the library screens “Norm of the North”. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CLUTTER BUSTING
Brooks Palmer offers clutter busting tips during a free workshop at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. Palmer is a motivational speaker, professional organizer and author of two books on clutter busting. This workshop takes attendees through the letting go process based on what’s currently in your way of success. Palmer will provide tips for letting go of what’s holding you back and taking a deep look at the clutter in your lives. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
KITH AND KIN AT THE WHITE BARN
Celebrate the 30th anniversary of Kith & Kin, Napa Valley’s own Celtic band on Sunday, March 17, at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena. A lyrical, lilting afternoon of jigs, reels, ballads, and blarney will be accompanied by guitar, fiddle, accordion, mandolin, banjo, Irish bouzouki, and bodhran. Tickets for the performance are $30 and include a wee bit of refreshment at intermission. Purchase your tickets today through brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office at 707-987-8225.
GENEALOGY: GENERAL, GENETIC AND GEMS
Kelly Wheaton leads a discussion about genealogy at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, on Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. Bring a tablet or laptop if desired to follow along with the presentation. Free Admission. To RSVP, call 963-8555, ext. 101.
RAISING KIND KIDS AT ST. HELENA MONTESSORI SCHOOL
Thomas Lickona will give a talk, "Raising Kind Kids" at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21 at the St. Helena Montessori School, 880 College Ave. Doors open at 6:15. Admission is $15 per person and $25 per couple and are available through Eventbrite or visiting the school's website: shmontessori.org.
GRAVENSTEIN MANDOLIN ENSEMBLE
The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The Gravenstein Mandolin Ensemble is the only all mandolin ensemble in the North Bay, consisting of mandolins, mandolas, mandocellos, and guitar. Under the musical direction of Gus Garelick, the group plays an eclectic repertoire of music from Handel to Joplin with musical excursions to Brazil, Italy, Ireland and Brooklyn along the way. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
The second annual “Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating the International Year of the Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with a special presentation by Amy Gulick, award-winning photographer and the screening of "Chasing Wild." Congressman Mike Thompson and conservation leaders will discuss threats to Alaska's salmon fisheries. The event continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Tickets are $45, available at wildperspectives.eventbrite.com. For details, call Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
APPELLATION ST. HELENA TO HOST BASH
On Saturday, March 30, Appellation St. Helena (ASH) will host its 10th annual wine and food pairing event, bASH, at the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone in St. Helena. The event, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., provides guests with the experience to taste St. Helena wines, paired with creations from local restaurants and rising star chefs and then vote on them. Tickets, at $175 per person, and further event information are available at 2019bash.eventbrite.com.
JAY GREENE LECTURE
Jay Greene presents a lecture on American politics at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, March 26, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
