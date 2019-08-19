CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. comes to a close with a performance by Grove Valve Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 22. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WILD ST. HELENA
John Comiksy provides an overview about Napa Wildlife Rescue, including a special focus on barn owls, during a special presentation of Wild St. Helena on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m.Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” ends its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 22. “The Farewell,” starring Awkwafina, Tzi Ma and Diana Lin, debuts on Friday, Aug. 23. Synopsis: A Chinese family discovers their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decides to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather everyone together before she dies. Rated: PG. Also debuting Friday, “The Art of Racing in the Rain”, starring Milo Ventimiglia, Amanda Seyfried, and Kevin Costner. Synopsis: Through his bond with his owner, aspiring Formula One race car driver Denny, golden retriever Enzo learns that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. Rated: PG Upcoming films: “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Bayonics (Aug. 15); GFT (Aug. 22); Crystal Bowersox (Aug. 23-24); Roem Baur (Aug. 27); Zach Heckendorf (Aug. 28); Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29); Liv Warfield (Aug. 30); Paula Fuga and John Cruz (Aug. 30-Sept. 1); The Boys of Summer (Sept. 5); Marc Antoine (Sept. 6-7); Mike Greensill (Sept. 11); Christopher Turner (Sept. 12); and Curtis Stigers (Sept. 13-14). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 23, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
‘TAG SALE’ AT CALISTOGA CHURCH
The Episcopal Church Women of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church hosts a “Tag Sale” on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m., in the outside garden area of the church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. The group will be selling kitchen items, small lamps, etc., in addition to beverages and baked goods. The ECW has committed to raise funds to upgrade the church’s kitchen facilities so that it can become a certified commercial kitchen.
WOMEN’S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY
Women’s Summit Napa Valley will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa. The theme is “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions.” Tickets are $75 and include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com and search “Women’s Summit Napa.”
JON ANDERSON AT THE UPTOWN
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Anderson performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Anderson is also the lead singer for the band YES. Tickets are $60-$110. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6-10 p.m., at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena — just south of Calistoga. The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
SUMMER CONCERT & PHOTO EXHIBIT AT CHURCH
A summer concert featuring Tom Lee and a photography exhibition of landscapes by Tim Byer will be offered Sunday, Aug. 25, at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St., at 4 p.m. Lee, the founder of the Shenanigans and Big Daddy, will play classic Irish melodies as well as British Invasion tunes from the 1960s. In addition, Byer’s landscape photography will be on display and available for purchase. A food and wine reception will follow the show. A suggested donation of $25 will benefit the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts programs. For more information, call the church at 963-2839 or visit sthelenaumc.org.
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA
The Moody Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
ST. HELENA CHILDREN’S CHORUS
The St. Helena Children’s Chorus, led by Craig Bond and featuring singers ages 8-12, begins its fall semester Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St Helena. To schedule an audition, call Bond at 963-7712.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ST. HELENA TEEN CHOIR
The St. Helena Teen Choir, led by Craig Bond, begins its fall semester at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Grace Episcopal Church. To join the high school-age group, come to the rehearsal or call Bond at 963-7712.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a “Downton Abbey” Trivia and Wine Pairing Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Trivia winners will receive gift cards to Cameo Cinema to watch the “Downton Abbey” movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in September. Space is limited. First come, first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY
The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series concludes on Friday, Sept. 20 with a screening of “Summer ’03,” starring Joey King, Paul Scheer and Andrea Savage. Synopsis: A 16-year-old girl and her extended family are left reeling after her calculating grandmother unveils an array of secrets on her deathbed. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MADS TOLLING TRIO AT THE WHITE BARN
The Mads Tolling Trio performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. The versatile trio led by Danish-American violinist Mads Tolling will lead the audience through a kaleidoscope of genres, from new covers of the American songbook standards to Latin jazz winners, to blues, and swing. Tickets ($30) may be purchased at brownpapertickets.com. Info, 987-8225.
SUNRISE HORSE RESCUE'S HARVEST OF HOPE
Sunrise Horse Rescue’s annual Harvest of Hope fundraiser returns to Calistoga’s Blossom Creek Farm on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 4-9 p.m. There will be silent and live auctions, a concert by Philip Claypool, dinner by Elaine Bell Catering, and horseback acrobatics courtesy of the Tambourine Vaulters. Tickets ($225) are available at sunrisehorserescue.org.
TAMBER BEY HOLDS FUNDRAISER
Tamber Bey’s Sundance Ranch in Calistoga hosts a fundraiser benefitting the Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 6-10 p.m. Tickets ($250) include dinner, wine, a meet-and-greet with horses, and details about the fund, which was established in 2005 when Arabian horse trainer Ron Copple was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkins Lymphoma. Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com.
