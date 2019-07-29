ARTIST RECEPTION
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for Jesus Garica on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. Jesus is a local student and aspiring artist. Inspired by Disney and Pixar animations, he enjoys sketching, drawing and creating abstract images. Diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at the age of three, Jesus’ art is a form of communication and the catalyst to finding his passion. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM
The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
FREE SWIM DAYS
The St. Helena Aquatic Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., hosts free swim days on Friday, Aug. 2; Wednesday, Aug. 7; and Monday, Aug. 12. The center will also be open for free swim days on days when the temperature reaches 100 degrees. Open swim hours are 11 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and 1-4:30 p.m. Sundays.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE
The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Lion King” continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, through Sunday, Aug. 4. “The Art of Self Defense,” starring Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola and Imogen Poots, debuts on Monday, Aug. 5. Synopsis: After a man is attacked at random on the street, he enlists at a local dojo led by a charismatic and mysterious sensei. Rated R. The documentary “Pavarotti” also debuts on Aug. 5. “Wild Rose,” starring Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello and Julie Walters, debuts on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Synopsis: A musician from Glasgow dreams of becoming a Nashville star. Rated R. Upcoming films: “Yesterday” (Aug. 9); “Maiden” (Aug. 9); and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Aug. 16); Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3); Trevor Lyon & The One Little Story Band (Aug. 6); The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Stella Heath (Aug. 8); The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 9-10); Sean Carscadden (Aug. 13); and Bayonics (Aug. 15).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 2, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
COFFEE WITH THE CONGRESSMAN
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson will hold a Coffee with our Congressman event from 9:30-11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District are invited to attend. RSVP at https://bit.ly/2Z8bVPT or by calling 707-226-9898.
UKE-A-PALOOZA
Oxbow Public Market, along with Judd and Holly Finkelstein of Judd’s Hill Winery present the 9th annual Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2 in Napa. The event is an action-packed, island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family. The evening includes a raffle to benefit Voices of Napa, and a performance on the Oxbow River Deck by The Maikai Gents.
FIRKIN FEST
Mad Fritz Brewing Co. hosts the inaugural Firkin Fest at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will be offering a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins. Tickets are $95. Info, madfirkinfest.com.
POPE VALLEY’S COMMUNITY DINNER
Pope Valley Farm Center hosts its Community Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Aug. 3. Dinner will be from 5-8 p.m., followed by dancing from 8-11 p.m. Live music by Former Bronc Riders. Tickets are $30; $15 for children ages 6-12; and free for kids ages 5 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door. All profits will go to restoring the Pope Valley Farm Center.
WALK FOR ANIMALS
Napa Humane’s 8th annual Walk for Animals, a fun event and leisurely walk through Downtown Napa in support of pets throughout the Napa Valley, is held Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Beginning and ending at Oxbow Commons, registered walkers will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and enjoy music, a silent auction, contests, photo opportunities and more as we come together to raise funds for Napa Humane. Registration is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY TASTING
Napa Valley Wine Library presents its 57th annual tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on Sunday, Aug. 4. A group of 60-75 invited producers will pour, share and showcase their wines from 4- 6 p.m. To join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association and secure tickets for the event, visit napawinelibrary.com.
GOOSE & GANDER’S SUMMER SUNDAYS
St. Helena’s Goose & Gander presents Summer Sundays Live Music from 5-8 p.m., every summer Sunday. The Marshall House Project performs on Aug. 4 and San Geronimo on Aug. 11. Free admission.
THOMPSON’S ANNUAL PASTA DINNER
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson’s 27th annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner is Sunday, Aug. 4, at The Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena, from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25; $5 for children younger than 12. Info, mikethompsonforcongress.com.
NATIONAL NIGHT OUT
The St. Helena Police Department will host National Night Out, a free family event, from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Lyman Park. There will be a bounce house, K9 demonstration, bike rodeo, raffle prizes, bake sale, face painting, arts and crafts, fire truck display, food, music and a kids movie starting at 8 p.m.
3D PRINTING WORKSHOP
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a 3D printing workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 4 p.m. Guests 14 and older are invited to design and print a keychain to take home. RSVP required. Free admission. Info, Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Aug. 8, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
DOCUMENTARY: ‘AMERICAN CREED’
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens the PBS documentary “American Creed” on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. Synopsis: What does it mean to be American? Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different backgrounds and points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month – continues with a performance by Un Amour Band on Thursday, Aug. 8. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
CRUSH CANCER NAPA VALLEY
The 9th annual Crush Cancer Napa Valley fundraiser features an expanded two-day format, taking place this year Aug. 10-11. A silent auction will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m. at Vintner’s Golf Club & Lakeside Grill, 7901 Solano Ave., Yountville. Passed hors d’oeuvres, wine and bubbles will be served against the backdrop of Vintners’ stunning lake, followed by dinner and a live auction at 7 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 11, rise, shine and gather at Yountville Community Plaza for the annual Crush Cancer 5K Walk/Run at 9 a.m. Info, crushcancernapavalley.org; 287-1400.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Napa County Master Gardeners host the presentation “Seed Saving” on Tuesday, Aug. 12, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Planting by seeds is a great way to save money and have more variety in your garden. Seeds are waiting to be collected, but there are some tips and tricks to make the most of your eﬀorts. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘THE METHOD TO MADNESS’
Author Allen Salkin visits the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, to discuss his book “The Method to Madness” at 5 p.m. Salkin covered Donald Trump as a reporter for The New York Times and New York Post for more than two decades. His book “The Method To The Madness” chronicles tensions in Trump’s inner circle while offering the first accounts some confidantes have given, including from one of Trump’s most valuable and volatile political aides, Sam Nunberg. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MAGIC AT THE LIBRARY
Magician Perry Yan brings his family-friendly show to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 16 with a screening of “Cold Brook,” starring Kim Coates, William Fichtner, and Harold Perrineau. “Cold Brook” is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
WEEKLY TAI CHI CLASSES BEGIN IN AUGUST
Certified professional senior fitness instructor Joan Comendant will teach weekly Tai Chi classes starting in August at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena. Classes will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m., starting Aug. 22 and continuing through Dec. 19. There will be no class on Nov. 28. Cost is $75. Pre-registration is required by calling 967-2900 or visiting napavalley.edu.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
WOMEN'S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY
Women's Summit Napa Valley will be held from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road in Napa. The theme is "Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions." Tickets, $75, include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets visit EventBrite.com and search "Women's Summit Napa."
JON ANDERSON AT THE UPTOWN
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Anderson performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Anderson is also the lead singer for the band YES. Tickets are $60-$110. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA ON AUG. 25
The Muddy Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a “Downton Abbey” Trivia and Wine Pairing Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Trivia winners will receive gift cards to Cameo Cinema to watch the “Downtown Abbey” movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in September. Space is limited. First come, first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY
The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.