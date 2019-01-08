ART IN THE LIBRARY
Fine-art photographer and multidisciplinary artist Brian Kyle discusses his work at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. Kyle’s exhibit Murmurations will be on display at the library. His work employs a cinematic approach to fictional storytelling through the construction of engaging narrative-rich portraits, landscapes, and still-life photographic images. Kyle’s images often depict scenes of quiet melancholy that invite inspection. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 10, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Green Book” runs from Friday, Jan. 11 through Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. Synopsis: When Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Screenings later this month: "Mary Queen of Scots" (Jan. 18-24); “The Favourite” (Jan. 23-24); “The Mule” (Jan. 25-31); and “Vice” (Jan. 26-31). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Black Market Trust (Jan. 10); Eric Darius (Jan. 11-12); Nedy (Jan. 15); and Peter Harper (Jan. 17). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE
“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display now through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon.
NAPA NEIGHBOR DAYS
More than 200 Napa Valley wineries will offer special discounts, tastings or other benefits to Napa Valley locals throughout the year and are providing an extra-special treat on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13. For details, visit napaneighbor.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Jan. 13, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
ESTATE PLANNING FOR EVERYONE
Bob Hoffman, senior vice president of Thompson & Associates, will discuss estate planning and the common mistakes and hidden opportunities at noon, Sunday, Jan. 13 in Bourn Hall, Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. A complimentary light lunch will be served. RSVP to David Foushee at Grace Church, 963-4157 or June Lang at St. Helena Hospital Foundation, 963-6205.
CINEMABITES AT CAMEO CINEMA
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series on Monday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m. “Sourfra” is a documentary about how food can be a conduit for a community engagement and intercultural communication. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
‘WANDERING THROUGH JAPAN’
Painter Regina Saura’s show “Wandering Through Japan” is now open at Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, through Jan. 15. Saura’s mixed-media paintings are represented in public and private collections throughout Europe, the U.S. and Japan, including the St. Petersburg Museum in Moscow. She is also an accomplished muralist who has created public murals in her native Spain. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
HAUTE FLASH QUARTET
The Haute Flash Quartet performs at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this harmonious combination of gypsy swing music, French musette waltzes of the 1930s and 1940s, and American swing with vocal harmonies. The Haute Flash Quartet are hard driving rhythms, lush vocal harmonies, cool playing, and lighthearted fun – perfect for listening and dancing. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO IN JANUARY
Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts bingo on Friday, Jan. 18 at the Native Sons Hall, Spring Street, St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen will be the bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Rianda House and Soroptimist awards.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY
The third annual Women’s March Napa Valley will be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 19 in Napa. The theme is “Truth to Power.” Beginning at 9 a.m., marchers will gather in front of Napa City Hall, 955 School St., and begin marching down School Street to Third Street at 9:30 a.m. The program begins at 10 a.m. on the stage located on the street in front of the Napa County Hall of Justice at 1125 Third St. in downtown Napa.
NATIVE SONS & DAUGHTERS CRAB FEED
The 38th Annual Crab Feed, presented by the Calistoga Native Sons and Daughters of the Golden West chapters, will be Saturday, Jan. 19. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 7:30 in the Butler Pavilion at the Napa County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $60 per person. Info, calistoganativesons.org.
WHITE BARN OPENS 2019 SEASON
The first show of The White Barn season is virtuoso pianist Slade Patrick Darrin, who has built a repertoire “that spans classical and pop offerings, from Mozart and Mendelssohn to Joplin and Jolson,” the White Barn says. The show will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $20 and available at TheWhiteBarn.org.
BEAN TASTING AT ST. HELENA PUBLIC LIBRARY
Try Rancho Gordo beans during a special presentation at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m. Steve Sando travels throughout the Americas collecting beans, friends and adventures. He is the founder of Rancho Gordo, which sells a variety of unusual and tasty heirloom beans. Steve will share cooking tips, anecdotes from his travels and provide different beans to sample. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPASHAKES’ BURNS NIGHT SUPPER
On Friday, Jan. 25, NapaShakes celebrates the birthday of Scotland’s Bard: Robert Burns, and the music, food and culture of Scotland, with its first ever “Burns Night Supper,” at 6 p.m. in the candle-lit Gallery of St. Helena’s Brasswood Napa Valley, 3111 St. Helena Highway North. Tickets are $100 and available through Eventbrite and at napashakes.org/tickets.
ASMUTH TO HOST BOOK SIGNING
Marathon swimming and first-time author Paul Asmuth will participate in a Q&A the Rev. William "Father Mac" McIlmoyl from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 26 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. RSVP at Eventbrite.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER
Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser for the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. Author Lisa Napoli will interview Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground”; Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” mystery series; and Cristina Garcia, former Time magazine reporter and author of the novels “Dreaming in Cuban” and “Here in Berlin.” Tickets are $175 and available at supportshlibrary.org.
JEWELS OF THE MAHARAJAHS
Explore the cultural and material exchanges between India and Europe through jewelry and precious objects from the 17th century to the present at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. Learn about the importance of diamonds, and more, highlighted in this visual lecture about the 150 piece exhibit currently on display at the Legion of Honor. Special introduction by Aime and Doug Van Dyke, owners of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
