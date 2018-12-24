NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA
IN NAPA
Napa Ballroom Dancers and the Napa Native Sons of the Golden West cordially invite you to our New Year’s Eve Gala at the Napa Native Sons Hall, at 937 Coombs St. The Ron Borelli Orchestra returns with their great ballroom and swing music in the main hall. As a bonus, The Blue Rock Country Club Band will perform their mix of rock, country, and blues in the small hall. We’ll have the best variety of dance music to be found anywhere.
The dance fun begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 12:30 a.m. Also enjoy a no-host bar, light buffet from 10 p.m. onward, and a midnight balloon and confetti drop from the hall’s lofty ceiling and a champagne toast as we welcome in 2019. Cost is $75 per guest, reservations are required. Please RSVP to Bob Peterson: 707-255-5890 or bobpeterson.pe@sbcglobal.net. Make checks payable to: Ballroom Dancers, Inc., P.O. Box 3081, Napa, CA 94558.
LAST CHANCE FOR
DI ROSA EXHIBIT
The second installment of di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art’s two-part, landmark exhibition Be Not Still: Living in Uncertain Times is on view through Dec. 30.
The second installment continues the exhibition’s experimental blend of new art commissions and works from the di Rosa collection with four new projects by Bay Area artists, each responding to the evolving social and political climate through a topic of their choice. In Gallery 1, Lexa Walsh explores the topic of assembly through her guest-curated presentation of works from di Rosa’s rich collection of Northern California art. In Gallery 2, Victor Cartagena, Ranu Mukherjee and Lava Thomas address immigration, societal health and solidarity, respectively, through large-scale commissioned installations. Located at 5200 Sonoma Highway in Napa, di Rosa is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday. For more information, visit dirosaart.org.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE
ALL THE WAY’
The City of St. Helena and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelena.com/events.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, presents “Mary Poppins Returns” now through Jan. 2. Synopsis: Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny Mary Poppins returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives. The film stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts Kenny G (Dec. 28-31); and Stealing Shakespeare (Jan. 4, 2019). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘WANDERING THROUGH JAPAN’
Painter Regina Saura’s show “Wandering Through Japan” is now open at Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, through Jan. 15, 2019. Saura’s mixed-media paintings are represented in public and private collections throughout Europe, the U.S. and Japan, including the St. Petersburg Museum in Moscow. She is also an accomplished muralist who has created public murals in her native Spain. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 10, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
NAPA NEIGHBOR DAYS
More than 200 Napa Valley wineries will offer special discounts, tastings or other benefits to Napa Valley locals throughout the year and are providing an extra-special treat on Saturday, Jan. 12 and Sunday, Jan. 13. For details, visit napaneighbor.com.
ESTATE PLANNING
FOR EVERYONE
Bob Hoffman, senior vice president of Thompson & Associates, will discuss estate planning and the common mistakes and hidden opportunities at noon, Sunday, Jan. 13 in Bourn Hall, Newton Room at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. A complimentary light lunch will be served. RSVP to David Foushee at Grace Church, 963-4157 or June Lang at St. Helena Hospital Foundation, 963-6205.
CINEMABITES AT
CAMEO CINEMA
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series on Monday, Jan. 14, at 5 p.m. “Sourfra” is a documentary about how food can be a conduit for a community engagement and intercultural communication. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO IN JANUARY
Chase the January blues away! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo on Friday, Jan. 18 at the Native Sons Hall, Spring Street, St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen will be our bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Rianda House and Soroptimist awards.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER
Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser for the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. Author Lisa Napoli will interview Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground”; Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” mystery series; and Cristina Garcia, former Time magazine reporter and author of the novels “Dreaming in Cuban” and “Here in Berlin.” Tickets are $175 and available at supportshlibrary.org.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.