‘WAR OF THE WORLDS’
In celebration of Arts in April, Upstage Napa Valley presents a stage reading of Orson Welles’ 1938 radio broadcast, “The War of the Worlds” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, April 11, at 6:30 p.m. Event includes appetizers and wine. Free admission. Donations welcome. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, April 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Disney’s “Dumbo” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, April 11. "Gloria Bell", starring Julianne Moore, opens on Friday, April 12. Synopsis: A free-spirited woman in her 50s seeks out love at L.A. dance clubs. Coming attractions: Land of Mine” (April 16); "Hotel Mumbai" (April 19-25); “A Royal Affair” (April 23); "Aftermath" (April 24-25); "Captain Marvel" (April 26-28); "The Mustang" (April 26-29) and “Babette’s Feast” (April 30). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Tony Saunders featuring Vernon Black (April 11); Paula Cole (April 12); Sol Horizon (April 13); Cecil Ramirez (April 17); David Weiss Sextet (April 18); David Victor's SUPERGROUP (April 19); The White Blinds (April 25); Keiko Matsui (April 26-27); and Road Eleven (April 30). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
FREE VITA TAX SERVICES OFFERED
UpValley Family Center’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program is providing free tax preparation services from now to April 15. Free federal and state tax preparation services will be offered at UpValley Family Center offices in Calistoga and St. Helena, as well as the St. Helena Public Library and three farmworker housing sites. Services are available to any individual with an income below $55,000 per year. Appointments are offered in the evenings and on weekends. Appointments can be made by calling (707) 965-5010.
ARTIST RECEPTION
Flora Springs’ tasting room The Room, 677 S. St Helena Highway, St. Helena, hosts an artist reception for John Bonick on Friday, April 12, from 4-7 p.m. Bonick’s latest creation “Flora’s Garden” – a series of 8 feet by 3 feet tulips of dibond aluminum – will be on display as part of Napa Valley’s Arts in April festivities. Admission is $20. Info, florasprings.com/events/artist-reception-2019.
GOLF DEMO DAY
Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, hosts its annual Golf Demo Day on Saturday, April 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Test drive the latest golf equipment or tune up your game with an instructional session. Free admission. Info, silveradoresort.com/napa-valley-golf; 257-5460.
SPRING PLANT SALE & WILDFLOWER SHOW
Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will hold its Spring Native Plant Society sale and Wildflower Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14, at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave, Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, more than 125 species, for shade or sun will be available for sale, and experts will be on hand to answer your questions and to help with plant selection. The Wildflower Show will display more than 200 freshly gathered Napa County wildflower specimens.
EGG HUNT
Long Meadow Ranch Winery and Farmstead, 738 Main St., St. Helena, hosts its annual egg hunt on Sunday, April 14, at 11 a.m. Registration begins at 10:15 a.m. Festivities includes face painting, live music and visits with the Easter Bunny. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. There are three hunt areas divided by age group. Please take this into account when making reservations as children should not be left unattended. Tickets are $15 for adults (includes a Bloody Mary or Mimosa); free for children. To sign up, visit longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/events/egg-hunt-2019. Info, 963-4555.
KINDNESS & COMPASSION AT CAMEO CINEMA
In collaboration with Dick Grace, the Cameo Cinema will hold a community event, “Healing the Planet, through Kindness and Compassion,” at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 14. The program will feature filmmaker David Holbrooke’s documentary short "Take the Hill,” his personal portrait of Dick Grace as an international humanitarian. Grace has spent over 20 years empowering children around the world through his foundation. The free event will be held at the Cameo, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena. RSVP to to ensure your seat. Donations made on Sunday, in lieu of a ticket, will go to support Be Kind Napa.
BUD BREAK FESTIVAL
CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, welcomes Spring with its annual Bud Break Festival on Sunday, April 14, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The event includes an egg hunt, live music, arts and crafts, and seasonal foods and libations. Free admission. Advance registration for the egg hunt is required as space is limited. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event; 967-2500.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, April 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
SAINT HELENA COMMUNITY BAND SPRING FLING
Three local wind bands will join forces for the Saint Helena Community Band Spring Fling, a joyous spring musical. The Saint Helena Community Band along with the Pacific Union College Prep Band and the PUC Symphonic Wind Ensemble come together at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, to celebrate the arrival of spring. The concert is hosted by Pacific Union College and will be held at Paulin Hall on the PUC campus in Angwin. Admission and parking are free.
AG BOOSTERS FUNDRAISER
The St. Helena High School Ag Boosters hosts its Rib Feed Dinner and Ag Mechanics Auction fundraiser on Wednesday, April 17, at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include dinner, wine, raffles and a live auction. This event is for attendees 21 and older. Purchase tickets at agboosters.org. Info, sthelenaffa@gmail.com.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On April 17, the library screens the animated feature “Ralph Breaks the Internet” (Rated PG). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
POETRY WORKSHOP
Poet Susan G. Wooldridge hosts a poetry workshop on Thursday, April 18, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 4 p.m. Susan has been teaching poetry for more than 20 years. She is the author of “Poemcrazy“ and “Foolsgold”. Whether you are a seasoned writer or an absolute beginner, this workshop is for you. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PUC HOMECOMING WEEKEND
Pacific Union College is celebrating 110 years since the establishment of its Angwin campus. The college is celebrating with Homecoming weekend April 19-21. There’s a guided driving tour of the PUC forest on Friday, April 20 and a guided hiking tour on Saturday, April 21.
READER’S THEATER AT THE WHITE BARN
Next up on the White Barn’s schedule is “Address Unknown,” a reader’s theater production starring John Sullivan and Kith & Kin vocalist Michael Waterson, with cello music by Jeffrey McFarland Johnson, at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. “First published in 1938, ‘Address Unknown’ is a series of fictional letters between a Jewish art dealer living in San Francisco and his former business partner, who has returned to Germany,” according to the White Barn’s website. White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $30 and available at thewhitebarn.org. Info, 987-8225.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
GLOBAL REFUGEE CRISIS DISCUSSED
The Napa Center for Thought and Culture is hosting a special evening featuring refugee experts and medical volunteers from refugee camps during “Frayed Lives: The Global Refugee Crisis” at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at Congregation Beth Shalom, 1455 Elm St. in Napa. The event will include round tables about the refugee crisis and firsthand accounts of camps in Greece and at the U.S.-Mexico border. Tickets are $35 and available on Eventbrite.
UPVALLEY JOB FAIR
An Upvalley Job Fair will be held from 1-4 p.m., Wednesday, April 24 at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.
STEVENSON POETRY NIGHT
The Robert Louis Stevenson Museum hosts its third annual Stevenson Poetry Night on Thursday, April 25, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to perform an original work or recite a favorite piece. This is your chance to express yourself and have a great time celebrating the art of poetry and the poetry of Robert Louis Stevenson. All are welcome to perform. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent. Performers will be permitted 3 minutes to recite their works. To guarantee a performance slot, please contact the RLS Museum by April 20. First come — first serve. At the end of the evening you may sign up for an additional slot if time permits. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
BENEFIT CONCERT TO HELP FIRE VICTIMS
A benefit relief concert featuring Fred Lessman & The Backroad Warriors will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, in Newton Hall at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Proceeds will be donated to Paradise fire victims. The event also features the Jazz@7 Vocal Ensemble and HBO comedian Mark Lundholm. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door and are available at fredlessman.brownpapertickets.com.
‘SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE SPEEDWAY’
Individual event tickets are now available for the third annual CLIF CampoVelo Napa Valley bicycle race event taking place Saturday, April 27 at the Calistoga Speedway race car track. A full-on bicycle party will take place Saturday night at the Speedway, and tickets are $35, and $15 for those 20 and younger, and can be purchased at brownpapertickets.com/event/4099348
RALLY4RIANDA CAR SHOW AT LYMAN PARK
Classic and exotic cars and trucks will be displayed from noon- 3 p.m., Sunday, April 28, at St. Helena’s Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., at the annual Rally4Rianda. This is a fundraiser for St. Helena’s Rianda House Senior Activity Center. Festivities include virtual reality games, a magician, live music, and portraits by Mayor Geoff Ellsworth. Free admission. Info, riandahouse.com; 963-8555.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
2019 GIVE!GUIDE ORIENTATION
Napa Valley CanDo hosts an orientation on Thursday, May 2, for Napa County nonprofits considering applying to participate in the 2019 Give!Guide. The meeting will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, from 3:30-5 p.m. Nonprofits must send one or two representatives. If a representative does not attend, that nonprofit is ineligible to apply this year. Info, nvcando.org.
ST. HELENA'S SIDEWALK SALE
The semi-annual sidewalk sale will be Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 in downtown St. Helena. Sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
ANNUAL BALE MILL PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Annual Bale Mill Pancake Breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bale Grist Mill, located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served. The breakfast is sponsored by Napa Valley State Parks Association. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 10 to 17 and children younger than 10 eat free. Cal Fire will be there with one of their fire trucks. Everyone is welcome.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.