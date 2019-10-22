SOL FLAMENCO
Experience the fire and passion of Spain with an evening of authentic live flamenco when Sol Flamenco performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Oct. 24-Nov. 3. Synopsis: When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be a less restrictive environment. But the martinet Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26); Papa Joe and The New Deal (Nov. 1); Eric Martin & Friends (Nov. 2); Thru the Haze (Nov. 6); Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nov. 7-10); Off the Record (Nov. 13); Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); and Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Judy” wraps up its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Oct. 24. “The Addams Family,” featuring the voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, and Chloë Grace Moretz, debuts on Friday, Oct. 25. Synopsis: An animated version of Charles Addams' series of cartoons about a peculiar, ghoulish family. Rated PG. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The final St. Helena Farmers’ Market of the season will be held Friday, Oct. 25, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
CASINO RIANDA
The Rianda House Senior Activity Center will hold its 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold'em Tournament and fundraiser from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 25. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m., at Rianda House; the poker tournament is at Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St.
HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION
The Upper Valley Waste Management Agency will conduct a Hazardous Waste Collection Event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. It is open to residential customers of Upper Valley Disposal Service or Clover Flat Landfill. Info: 259-8330.
DRUG TAKE-BACK DAY IN NAPA COUNTY
The police departments of American Canyon, Calistoga, Napa, St. Helena and Yountville, the Napa County Sheriff's Office and Kaiser Permanente will collected unused medications and used syringes and needles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. The St. Helena Police Department is located at 1480 Main St.
SHHS CLASS OF 1999 REUNION
Sarah Beth Abernathy is organizing a 20-year high school reunion for the St. Helena High School Class of 1999, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at Crane Park. The cost is $40 for adults and $5 for kids. RSVP to Sarah at 917-968-2994 or thesarahbeth@gmail.com.
COMEDIAN LEWIS BLACK
Comedian Lewis Black performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. Tickets are $55-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
HARVEST FESTIVAL IN NAPA
Connolly Ranch Education Center's annual Harvest Festival is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 27 at the ranch, 3141 Browns Valley Road in Napa. Info, tickets connollyranch.org.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a film series every Tuesday through October at 6:45 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Oct. 29 is “Hocus Pocus.” Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a 1984 cult classic comedy, starring Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, in honor of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL
The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free Dia de los Muertos festival from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
A CAPELLA FESTIVAL
The House Jacks, St. Helena High School Chamber Choir, St. Helena Teen Choir, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 vocal ensemble will perform at the third annual A Capella Festival Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or through brownpapertickets.com.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER
The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SWITCHFOOT AT THE UPTOWN
With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Switchfoot performs at at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37-$57. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
RIANDA HOUSE FALL CONCERT
The rescheduled Rianda House Fall Concert, featuring Vocal Color, will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Carnegie Building. Donations are appreciated, RSVP a must, by calling 963-8555, ext. 101.
DWIGHT YOAKAM AT LINCOLN THEATER
Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum. Tickets are $59-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.