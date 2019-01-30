JEWELS OF THE MAHARAJAHS
Explore the cultural and material exchanges between India and Europe through jewelry and precious objects from the 17th century to the present at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. Learn about the importance of diamonds, and more, highlighted in this visual lecture about the 150-piece exhibit currently on display at the Legion of Honor. Special introduction by Aime and Doug Van Dyke, owners of E.R. Sawyer Jewelers. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
12TH YEAR CELEBRATION PLANNED
The 12th Year Celebration for Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District is from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 31 at the Napa River Inn, 500 Main St. in Napa. Tickets are free but RSVPs are needed at Eventbrite.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 31. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Mule” and “Vice” finish their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 31. “On the Basis of Sex”, starring Felicity Jones as Ruth Bader Ginsburg, opens Friday, Feb. 1. “On the Basis of Sex” is inspired by the true story of a young Ginsburg – then a struggling attorney and new mother – who faces adversity and numerous obstacles in her fight for equal rights throughout her career. When Ruth takes on a groundbreaking tax case with her husband, attorney Martin Ginsburg, she knows it could change the direction of her career and the way the courts view gender discrimination. Upcoming films: “Stan & Ollie” (Feb. 8-14); “A Star is Born” (Feb. 22) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (Feb. 23). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sueños (Jan. 31); Al Jardine (Feb. 1-2); Ottmar Liebert and Luna Negra (Feb 7-9); Liz Lokre (Feb. 13); Take 6 (Feb. 14-16); Mark Allen Felton (Feb. 20); Sol Horizon (Feb. 21); and Larry Carlton Quartet (Feb. 22-23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA AG PRESERVE EXHIBIT AT COLLEGE
“Napa Ag Preserve, Celebrating 50 Years Stewardship,” is on display now through Jan. 31 at the upper valley campus of Napa Valley College, 1088 College Ave. in St. Helena. Organized by the Jack L. Davies Napa Valley Agricultural Land Preservation Fund, this free exhibit tells the history of the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve, including its key players, why and how it was initiated, its major challenges, and its successes of the last 50 years, while also providing a view into its future priorities and anticipated challenges. The show is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 9 a.m.-noon.
42ND ANNUAL CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of St. Helena is holding its 42nd Annual Crab Feed, honoring local “sheroes” at 6 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2 at the Native Sons Hall. Tickets only are available for $95 for Saturday at sisthelena.org. Proceeds benefit the club’s scholarship and grant program.
VARSITY VOCALS
Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Varsity Vocals International Championship of A Cappella on Saturday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The 2019 ICHSA West Semifinal features the top high school a cappella groups from the west region. Tickets are $30. Info, lincolntheater.com.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. Music Director Richard B. Evans accompanies singers from all over the Bay Area for an engaging evening of classical, art song, and musical theater selections. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
YOUNTVILLE INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL
The second annual Yountville International Short Film Festival (YISFF) on Feb. 7-10 in Yountville will feature more than 100 short films from across the globe. The festival features three pop-up cinemas at The Barrel Room at The Estate Yountville, Bardessono Inn & Resort and Heritage Room at the Community Hall. In partnership with CellarPass.com, the festival’s schedule and tickets are available at YISFF.com.
ART RECEPTION AT THE LIBRARY
Artist Christine Olivo presents her work “Life in the Great Smoky Mountains” at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, Thursday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Olivo lived in North Carolina for part of each of the last couple of years. During that time, she strove to capture on canvas the beautiful, contented feel of life and scenery in the Great Smoky Mountains. She painted some of the landmarks as well as how the people lived; stories surround many of her paintings. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘INTO THE NIGHT’
Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, screens the documentary “Into the Night: Portraits of Life and Death” on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. There will be a Q&A with director Helen Whitney after the screening. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com.
AUTHORS FORUM
The American Association of University Women hosts its annual Authors Forum on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1226 Salvador Ave., Napa, at 6 p.m. This year’s Bay Area authors are Vanessa Hua (“A River of Stars”); Ingrid Rosas Cantreras (“Fruit of the Drunken Tree”); Regina Louise (“Someone Has Led This Child to Believe”); and Lauren Markham (“The Faraway Brothers”). Admission is $40. Info, napacounty-ca.aauw.net/scholarships.
CLASSICAL ARTS FILM FESTIVAL
Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its annual Classical Arts Film Festival Friday, Feb. 8 through Saturday, Feb. 9. This year’s festival includes 11 films divided into 3 screening blocks. Individual blocks are $15; a Festival Pass for all showings is $36. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/classicalfilmfestival.html
INTIMATE CANDLELIGHT DINNER AT BALE GRIST MILL
Napa Valley State Parks Association will host an intimate candlelight dinner at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9 in the granary of the Bale Grist Mill. The dinner features farm-to-table organic dishes, grown or produced in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $200 each and it is limited to 48 people. For tickets visit BrownPaperTickets.com.
NAPA BEER MILE
The inaugural Napa Beer Mile, a beer crawl through downtown Napa, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 9 from noon-8 p.m. The six participating breweries are St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, Trade Brewing, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Downtown Joe’s Brewery and Restaurant, Stone Brewing Napa, and Tannery Bend Beerworks. Tickets are $35 and entitle Napa Beer Mile goers special pricing at each brewery and a commemorative cap for those who can make it to the end. Info, NapaBeerMile.com; 666-5923.
NAPASHAKES' 'THE WINTER'S TALE' AT THE CAMEO
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY YOUTH SYMPHONY
The Napa Valley Youth Symphony, featuring more than 100 young musicians from Napa and Sonoma counties, presents its winter concert on Sunday, Feb. 10, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
BIG BAND JAZZ CONCERT AT SHPAC
The Napa Valley Jazz Society will present the Marcus Shelby 16-piece Orchestra with featured vocalist Tiffany Austin in a program of classic and contemporary jazz at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave., on the St. Helena High School campus. The program will include blues and swing arrangements, as well as selections from “Freedom Song,” a tribute to the music of the Civil Rights movement. Tickets are $25 for members of the Napa Valley Jazz Society or $45 for non-members. Visit NVJS.org or call 224-JAZZ (5299).
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
A VALENTINE’S NIGHT WITH ROCKAPELLA
Vocal a capella group Rockapella performs at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $38-$45. Info, eandmpresents.org.
THIRD SATURDAY HIKE PLANNED
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will host its monthly hike at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 16 on the Mt. Saint Helena Trail, starting at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park, on Highway 29 near RLS Park, about 7.5 miles north of Calistoga. The hike will focus on the geology of the area and will go to an overlook facing south toward Calistoga and the Bay Area.
JAZZ DUO AT THE WHITE BARN
On Sunday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m., St. Helena's The White Barn will welcome two talented artists, pianist Mike Greensill and saxophonist Joe Cohen, whose combined resumes will make for an unforgettable afternoon of jazz. Tickets are $30 and available at brownpapertickets.com or by calling the box office, 987-8225. The White Barn is located at 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave. in St. Helena.
HUNGRYTOWN FOLK BAND
Modern folk duo Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson, better known as the Hungrytown Folk Band, perform at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SONS AND DAUGHTERS OF ITALY CRAB FEED
Sons and Daughters of Italy – St. Helena Lodge #2077 hosts a crab feed fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 23 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; dinner at 7. Dinner includes crab, pasta, salad, bread and wine. Tickets are $65 and must be purchased by Feb. 20. No host bar, raffles and prizes. Info, 963-0521; 339-9975.
CALISTOGA SOROPTIMISTS’ CRAB FEED
Soroptimist International of Calistoga will hold its 18th Annual Crab Feed and Auction on Saturday, March 2 in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Registration opens at 5 p.m., with a no host bar and silent auction tables. A three-course crab dinner with wine begins at 7 p.m. and the live auction and entertainment is at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person, available at sicalistoga.org.
PI/PIE DAY AT UPPER VALLEY CAMPUS
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College is holding a Pi/Pie Day on 3.14, or Thursday, March 14. All math and pie enthusiasts are welcome to come to the college from 1-4 p.m. and enjoy pizza pies and sweet pies, all made by the Napa Valley Cooking School students, and for sale “at delicious prices.” A group recitation of the infinite digits of Pi starts at 3 p.m. The last reciter standing gets a full pie for free. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
COOKBOOK EXCHANGE AT NAPA VALLEY COLLEGE
From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, March 16, the Napa Valley Cooking School will host its Second Annual Cookbook Exchange at the Upper Valley Campus. Bring a cookbook to swap, or find one to purchase. All cookbooks available for one-to-one exchange or purchase for $1 to $5. Admission is $10 per person and baked treats from the NV Cooking School will be for sale. For information call 967-2901 or visit napavalley.edu.
‘WILD PERSPECTIVES 2’
“Wild Perspectives 2: Celebrating Wild Alaska Salmon” will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 23 at the Cameo Cinema with the two short films and a panel discussion, and continues with a wild salmon dinner at the Odd Fellows Hall. Details, tickets, Joe Philippini, 287-8605.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
LUNAFEST FILM FESTIVAL
Lunafest, a mini-film festival championing women in film, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, April 25 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center in Napa. Event is sponsored by Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise. Tickets, $55 available at lunafest.org.