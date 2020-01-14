NVTA PLANS PUBLIC MEETING
The Napa Valley Transportation Authority holds a public meeting Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at the Carnegie Building, 1360 Oak Ave. The NVTA seeks input to update the Countywide Transportation Plan.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” and “The Two Popes” end their run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Jan. 16. “Little Women”, starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep, debuts on Friday, Jan. 17. Synopsis: In this 2019 update of the classic Louisa May Alcott novel, directed by Greta Gerwig, Jo March reflects back and forth on her life, telling the beloved story of the March sisters - four young women each determined to live life on their own terms. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
ARTIST RECEPTION AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for Sophie Rai on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. Rai has been drawing as long as she can remember. While in elementary school, Rai learned drawing fundamentals from internationally acclaimed artist and Napa Valley resident Sharlene Osorio. Rai received an art scholarship from PUC Preparatory School and is a freshman at the Angwin-based high school. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
LIGHTED ART FESTIVAL
Experience an illuminating art walk, featuring 13 designs, during the Napa Lighted Art Festival in downtown Napa Thursday, Jan. 16, from 6-9 p.m. The outside lighted art show is also available for viewing Friday-Sunday from 6-10 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com/lights.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Full Chizel (Jan. 16); Lindsey Webster (Jan. 17-18); David Ronconi Band (Jan. 22); Sean Carscadden Trio (Jan. 23); Kenny Garrett (Jan. 24-25); Kate McGarry (Jan. 26); and Larry Carlton (Jan. 31-Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY OPEN HOUSE ON FRIDAY
From 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-05), State Senator Bill Dodd, and Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry will host a Napa Valley Open House at their Napa District Office, 2721 Napa Valley Corporate Drive in Napa. All constituents of California’s Fifth Congressional District, Third Senate District, Fourth Assembly District, and members of the press are invited to attend.
MUSICAL ‘XANADU JR.’ OPENS
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Xanadu Jr.”, featuring an all-youth cast, on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Additional performances are held Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMEDY SHOW AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Stand-up comedian Brandon Vestal performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Jan. 17, at 7:30 p.m. Vestal was the winner of the Hollywood Comedy Festival, crowned “Best of the West” at the Detroit Comedy Festival, and a finalist at the World Series of Comedy in Las Vegas. He has also appeared on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17); Nuns and Roses (Jan. 19); The Dance Factory Presents: Cinematic (Jan. 25); LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1); Napa Valley Youth Symphony (Feb. 9); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); Milos (Feb. 22); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); and Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
WOMEN’S MARCH NAPA VALLEY
The fourth annual Women’s March Napa Valley, featuring Las Vegas mass shooting survivor Emily Cantrell, will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Veteran’s Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Third streets in Napa. The event, held from 9 a.m.- 1:30 p.m., features drummers, chanters, speakers and more than 40 nonprofit organizations and activist groups. The theme is “Power in Unity.” Info, napavalleywomensmarch.com.
FIRST HIKE FOR 2020 IN NAPA
The Napa Open Space District Hiking Series & Adventures begins with a Saturday, Jan. 18, geology hike at Skyline Wilderness Park. Info, NapaOutdoors.org.
DISCOVER HYPNOTHERAPY
Hypnotherapist Brooke Baraz will teach self-hypnosis, explain what hypnosis is and isn’t, and then guide a hypnosis session at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino winemakers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
MASTER SGT. BOND TO SHARE STORY
The Haven Thrift Shop, St. Helena Seventh-day Adventist Church & the St. Helena Hospital invite you to join them to hear the story of Master Sgt. Justin Bond in a three-part series. Bond will speak at 7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, and at both 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25 at St. Helena SDA Church, 1777 Main St. Bond, an amputee, share his story of serving our country and what he is doing to help wounded warriors find their dreams once they return to civilian life. For more information call 963-4461.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY
Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175. Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.
NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK
Five St. Helena restaurants are participating in Napa Valley Restaurant Week, which runs from Sunday, Jan. 26 through Saturday, Feb. 1. Participating restaurants offer multi-course prix-fixe menus for lunch ($20-$30) and/or dinner ($38-$48). Info, visitnapavalley.com/restaurant_week.
UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Big Head Todd & the Monsters (Jan. 26); Alan Parsons (Feb. 8); Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); and Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
UNDERSTANDING THE IOWA CAUCUS
Every four years, the Iowa caucuses are the first test for those seeking the Presidential nomination of their party. Jay Greene will answer questions about the famous yet mysterious Iowa caucuses during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
OSCAR TALK WITH MICK LASALLE
San Francisco Chronicle film critic Mick LaSalle will discuss this year’s crop of Oscar contenders, his picks, pans and predictions at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29 at the Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Barry Martin, host of Morning Edition on KVON 1440 AM, will moderate. Tickets begin at $15 and are available at bluenotenapa.com.
BOOKS ON WINE
Jullianne Ballou discusses her Wine Writer Fellowship at UC Davis, where she is engaged in active research to document the influence of wine writers on the kinds, styles and qualities of wine in the United States since Prohibition, during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CIOPPINO FEED & BOSSES NIGHT
The annual St. Helena Fire Department's annual Cioppini Feed & Bosses Night will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., and dinner at 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at the fire house, 1480 Main St. in St. Helena. Please RSVP by Feb. 1 to 967-2880 or avidler@cityofsthelena.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Feb. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.