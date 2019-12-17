WINTER WONDERLAND ROLLER RINK
St. Helena’s Jingle All the Way Winter Wonderland Roller Rink continues to fill Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., with seasonal cheer. The rink is open Thursdays and Fridays from 4-8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon-8 p.m. now through Sunday, Dec. 29. The park will be shining bright with a light display and ice igloos. Come grab a glass of wine, hot toddy or hot chocolate, sit by the fire, and roller skate on the city’s huge roller rink. Cost is $12 for adults; $8 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Info, sthelenajingle.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFTING FOR CHILDREN
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts holiday crafts for children Thursday, Dec. 19, and Friday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. All materials provided. No registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GINGERBREAD HOUSE DECORATING
Grab your kids and head to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Dec. 19 for some old-fashioned family fun at 6:30 p.m. Each family will get their very own gingerbread house to decorate. All materials will be provided, just bring your imagination and Christmas cheer. Registration required. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Ford v. Ferrari” concludes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Dec. 19. “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” starring John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Daisy Ridley, debuts on Friday, Dec. 20. Synopsis: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Rated: PG-13. The film will screen at the Cameo through Jan. 9. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
‘MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET: THE MUSICAL’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents a musical rendition of the holiday classic “Miracle on 34th Street” on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. Based on the beloved, timeless film, this heartwarming musical adaptation features music by Meredith Wilson, creator of “The Music Man.” It’s the story of a little girl who believes in the magic of Christmas, a man who believes he is the real Kris Kringle, and a mother who needs to believe in love again. This performance includes all the classic scenes, including Santa on trial in a Manhattan courtroom. Additional performances through Dec. 22: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Pete Harper (Dec. 19); SonoMusette (Dec. 20); Jessy J – A Christmas Performance (Dec. 21-22); and Kenny G (Dec 27-31). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WINTER SOLSTICE MEDITATION
Master meditation teacher James Keolker hosts a special Winter Solstice meditation class with Himalyan singing bowls on Friday, Dec. 20, at 9:30 a.m. at the Magnolia Room, 1299 Pine St., St. Helena. All skill levels welcome. The class is free to seniors but reservations are required. Info, 963-8555.
NAPA COUNTY ROBOTICS DEMONSTRATION
The Napa County OtterBots invite guests to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Friday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. for an afternoon of STEM for all ages as they share about their experiences, challenges and excitement of what it means to be part of an international competitive robotics team. Students will share how FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology in what has been coined “the ultimate sport for the mind.” This will be part demonstration and part hands-on projects for all ages Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMING SOON TO THE UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: gospel group Blind Boys of Alabama (Dec. 20); folk band Windham Hill Winter Solstice (Dec. 22); and the tribute show “ABBA: The Concert” (Dec. 29). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
‘THE MUSIC OF CHRISTMAS’
St. Helena Presbyterian Church, 1428 Spring St., presents the holiday concert “The Music of Christmas” – featuring the Chancel Choir – on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Hear the familiar favorite “O’ Little Town of Bethlehem”, as well as “Still, Still, Still”, “Jesus, What a Wonderful Child!”, “Come Emanuel, Come” and many more. Celebrate Christmas on the Winter Solstice. Free admission. Info, 707-963-1255.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE AT CIA COPIA
The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace Saturday, Dec. 21, from noon-4 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Enjoy winter-inspired drinks and snacks at the seasonal sips bar while you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/event/third-annual-holiday-marketplace.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, is a comprehensive performing arts center dedicated to the cultural and artistic wellbeing of the Napa Valley. The venue regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Napa Regional Dance Company’s “The Nutcracker” (Dec. 21-22), The Beatles White Album Live in Concert (Jan. 17), LolliPOPS! (Jan. 26), and A Cappella Extravaganza (Feb. 1). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
NEW YEAR'S EVE GALA IN NAPA
The Ballroom and Social Dancers are co-hosting a New Year's Eve Gala with the Napa Native Sons from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 31 at their hall in downtown Napa, 937 Coombs St. The Ron Borelli Orchestra will play in the main hall and Joe Geremia and the J. Silverheels band will be rocking the adjacent hall. The cost of the dance, 10 p.m. light buffet, and midnight Champagne toast is $50. Reservations are required. Download the reservation form at napaballroomdancers.org
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY
Bookmark Napa Valley, a benefit for the St. Helena Public Library, is set for Sunday, Jan. 26, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. This year’s featured authors are Mark Arax (“The Dreamt Land: Chasing Water and Dust Across California”); Julian Guthrie (“Alpha Girls: The Women Upstarts Who Took on Silicon Valley’s Male Culture And Make The Deals of a Lifetime”); and Daniel Handler (“Bottle Grove”). Tickets are $175 Info, bookmark.brownpapertickets.com.