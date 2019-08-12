MAGIC AT THE LIBRARY
Magician Perry Yan brings his family-friendly show to the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Yesterday” and “Maiden” wrap up their runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Aug. 15. “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, debuts on Friday, Aug. 16. Synopsis: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Rated R. Upcoming films: “The Farewell” (Aug. 23); “David Crosby: Remember My Name” (Aug. 23); “Mike Wallace is Here: (Aug. 27); and “Lives Well Lived” (Sept. 18). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Bayonics (Aug. 15); Kirk Whalum (Aug. 16-17); The King Street Giants (Aug. 21); GFT (Aug. 22); Crystal Bowersox (Aug. 23-24); Roem Baur (Aug. 27); Zach Heckendorf (Aug. 28); and Victoria Wasserman (Aug. 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Aug. 16, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 16 with a screening of “Cold Brook,” starring Kim Coates, William Fichtner, and Harold Perrineau. “Cold Brook” is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
BE KIND DAY IN YOUNTVILLE
Talulah and Ruby Finkelstein, with the help of their parents Judd and Holly, have organized the third annual Be Kind Napa Day on Saturday, Aug. 17, in Yountville. This year’s Kindess Day celebration starts with the Be Kind Walk. Walkers are encouraged to begin gathering at Yountville’s Veteran’s Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m. where they will be provided a Be Kind button to wear along the walk. The Be Kind Walk begins promptly at 10:15 a.m. The route goes through Yountville, culminating with the Be Kind Celebration at the Napa Valley Museum. For more information, visit www.bekindnapa.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
ALL-STAR JAZZ QUARTET
The Larry Vuckovich All-Star Quartet, featuring vocalist Jamie Davis, New York tenor saxophonist Steve Heckman and bassist Jeff Chambers, performs Saturday, Aug. 17 from 4-6 p.m. at the Tucker Farm Center, 1201 Tucker Road, Calistoga. Tickets are $25 through brownpapertickets.com. Doors open at 3:15 p.m.
BEETHOVEN LECTURE AT RIANDA HOUSE
“Ludwig the Hero,” a lecture by Michael Adams about Beethoven will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Rianda House. Michael, the founding artistic director of Music in the Vineyards and a violist with the Minnesota Orchestra, will talk about how Beethoven’s historical legacy became linked with the “artist as hero” theme that was characteristic of German romantic literature.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. comes to a close with a performance by Grove Valve Orchestra on Thursday, Aug. 22. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
'TAG SALE' AT CALISTOGA CHURCH
The Episcopal Church Women of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will hold a “Tag Sale” from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the outside garden area of the church, 1504 Myrtle St. in Calistoga. The group will be selling kitchen items, small lamps, etc., in addition to beverages and baked goods. The ECW have committed to raise funds to upgrade the church’s kitchen facilities so that it can be a certified “Commercial Kitchen.”
WOMEN’S SUMMIT NAPA VALLEY
Women’s Summit Napa Valley will be held Saturday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Napa Valley Country Club, 3385 Hagen Road, Napa. The theme is “Knowledge Inspires Courageous Actions.” Tickets are $75 and include access to speakers, booths, lunch and wine. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. The event is sponsored by Soroptimist International. For tickets, visit EventBrite.com and search “Women’s Summit Napa.”
JON ANDERSON AT THE UPTOWN
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Anderson performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Anderson is also the lead singer for the band YES. Tickets are $60-$110. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
The Bale Grist Mill Annual Harvest Dinner is Saturday, Aug. 24 from 6-10 p.m., at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena — just south of Calistoga. The event includes passed appetizers, whiskey bar, wine, beer, mixed drinks, live music, a silent auction and milling demonstrations. Dinner will be prepared by Chef Bernardo Ayala from the Napa Valley Bistro. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com.
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA
The Moody Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
ST. HELENA CHILDREN’S CHORUS
The St. Helena Children’s Chorus, led by Craig Bond and featuring singers ages 8-12, begins its fall semester Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., St Helena. To schedule an audition, call Bond at 963-7712.
ST. HELENA TEEN CHOIR
The St. Helena Teen Choir, led by Craig Bond, begins its fall semester at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Grace Episcopal Church. To join the high school-age group, come to the rehearsal or call Bond at 963-7712.
‘DOWNTON ABBEY’ NIGHT AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a “Downton Abbey” Trivia and Wine Pairing Night on Thursday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Trivia winners will receive gift cards to Cameo Cinema to watch the “Downtown Abbey” movie, which is scheduled to hit theaters in September. Space is limited. First come, first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY
The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley’s safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
