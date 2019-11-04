LUNAFEST NAPA VALLEY
Soroptimist International of St. Helena Sunrise presents Lunafest Napa Valley at St. Helena’s Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m. A wine reception hosted by Karl Lawrence Cellars will begin at 7 p.m. Lunafest is a film festival featuring seven short films by and about women. Tickets are $50; $20 for students. Tickets at the door or at eventbrite.com.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY AUDITIONS
Upstage Napa Valley will hold auditions for “Pilgrims Musa and Sheri in the New World,” on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Helena Public Library,1492 Library Lane. Director is Sharie Renault.
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA
At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held Thursday, Nov. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/death-cafe-napa-tickets-77380108989. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
CAMERA TALK AT LIBRARY
Christopher Olivier, 15, presents his photography at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. Olivier has been an active photographer since the age of 3, at which time he had taught himself how to use his family’s point-and-shoot camera, and by age 6, he taught himself how to use every setting on his parents’ digital single-lens reflex camera. His photographic interests range from automotive and landscapes to macro photography of plants and the great outdoors. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Blood, Sweat and Tears (Nov. 7-10); Off the Record (Nov. 13); Braxton Cook (Nov. 14-15); Hunter & The Dirty Jacks (Nov. 16); Eric Roberson (Nov. 21-22); and The Howell Mountain Boys (Nov. 23). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Current War” wraps up its runs at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, on Thursday, Nov. 7. “Western Stars,” a concert performance of Bruce Springsteen singing songs from his album “Western Stars,” debuts on Friday, Nov. 8. Rated PG. Upcoming films: “Knives Out” (Nov. 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
'MATILDA THE MUSICAL' IN NAPA
Kids from throughout the Napa Valley, including St. Helena and Calistoga, will show off their talents when “Matilda,” a joint production of Cafeteria Kids Theater and Napa Valley College Performing Arts, opens Friday, Nov. 8 at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Performances run Friday-Sunday through Nov. 17. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $8-$25. Info, performingartsnapavalley.org.
SWITCHFOOT AT THE UPTOWN
With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Switchfoot performs at at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37-$57. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
COMEDY SHOW
Stand-up comedian Brent Pella performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, Friday, Nov. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
HOLIDAY ANGEL BAZAAR & CRAFT FAIRE
St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa, hosts its Holiday Angel Bazaar & Craft Faire Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event features folk art, jewelry, stained glass, country collectibles, floral arrangements, Christmas ornaments, holiday decorations, and original angel artistry. Info, 255-7200.
LIVING WELL WITH WILDLIFE SYMPOSIUM
Napa Wildlife Rescue hosts the Living Well with Wildlife Symposium at the Napa Valley College Upvalley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena, Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Learn what you can do to help wildlife in your neighborhood. Free admission. Info, napawildliferescue.org.
‘EATING MY WAY THROUGH BASEBALL’
Major League Baseball trainer Barry Weinberg discusses his book “Eating My Way Through Baseball” Sunday, Nov. 10, at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, at 11 a.m. CIA at Copia will present ballpark-inspired bites while Weinberg signs copies of his book. Admission is $25. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 10, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA VALLEY FILM FESTIVAL
The ninth annual Napa Valley Film Festival, a five-day festival of independent films, takes place from Nov. 13-17 at seven screening venues, including the Archer Hotel, the CIA at Copia, the Uptown Theater in Napa; Lincoln Theater in Yountville; and the Cameo Cinema, Native Sons Hall and Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena. The festival’s Sneak Preview Night is Nov. 12 at the Cameo. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Nov. 14, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
POMO REGALIA DISPLAY
Learn about local Native American tribes and see beautiful Pomo Regalia items presented by the Suscol Intertribal Council at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FREE TEXAS HOLD'EM LESSON
If you don't know the difference between a straight draw and a straight flush, plan on attending a free Texas Hold 'Em lesson Thursday, Nov. 14 at Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, at 5:30 p.m. The group's Texas Hold 'Em fundraiser will be held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Grace Episcopal Church on Spring St. RSVP for both events, 963-8555.
DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL
The UpValley Family Center and Nimbus Arts presents its free, rescheduled, Dia de los Muertos festival from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Ave. Performers will be Baile Folklorico dance company, singer Jazmin Oro and Mariachi Luz do Oro de Berkeley.
ONE-ACT PLAYS AT THE WHITE BARN
Local actors Linda Howard and Richard Pallaziol will perform four one-act plays by various playwrights about couples at key moments in their lives as part of the semi-staged reader's theater production "Two Can Play That Game," at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 16 and 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17 at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena. Tickets are $25 and available at thewhitebarn.org.
RIANDA HOUSE FALL CONCERT
The rescheduled Rianda House Fall Concert, featuring Vocal Color, will be held Thursday, Nov. 21 at 4 p.m., at the Carnegie Building. Donations are appreciated. RSVP by calling 963-8555, ext. 101.
AN EVENING OF LATINO WINE MAKERS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an evening of Latino winemakers on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. New generations of Latinos are changing the face of the wine industry. Some have started as migrant workers and others watched their parents picking grapes and dreamed of one day owning their own winery. Come hear their stories, struggles and successes. Join lively discussions with local Latino wine makers and owners while sampling their wines. Free admission.Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CASINO RIANDA
The Rianda House Senior Activity Center will hold its rescheduled 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament and fundraiser Friday, Nov. 22, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St., from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tournament tickets are $75 ($100 at the door) and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner and two drink tickets. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
DWIGHT YOAKAM AT LINCOLN THEATER
Grammy winner Dwight Yoakam performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum. Tickets are $59-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.