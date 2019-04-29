2019 GIVE!GUIDE ORIENTATION
Napa Valley CanDo hosts an orientation on Thursday, May 2, for Napa County nonprofits considering applying to participate in the 2019 Give!Guide. The meeting will be held at the Rianda House Senior Activity Center, 1475 Main St., Saint Helena, from 3:30-5 p.m. Nonprofits must send one or two representatives. If a representative does not attend, that nonprofit is ineligible to apply this year. Info, nvcando.org.
ARTIST RECEPTION
St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist reception for a new show by Fiber Expressions on Thursday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Mustang” concludes its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, May 2. “The Public”, starring Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, and Emilio Estevez, opens on Friday, May 3. Synopsis: An act of civil disobedience turns into a standoff with police when homeless people in Cincinnati take over the public library to seek shelter from the bitter cold. Also showing: the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace” (May 3-7). Coming attractions: “Wine Country” (May 8-13). Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Kaleo (May 2); and Kenny Lattimore & the Eric Reed Trio (May 3-4); Dee Lucas (May 8); Davell Crawford & Charmaine Neville (May 9); Pete Escovedo Orchestra (May 10-11); Sean Carscadden Trio (May 14); Big Blu Soul Revue (May 15); ZOSO (May 16); and Willie K (May 17-19). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
CINCO DE MAYO GOLF CLASSIC
The 21st Annual Cinco de Mayo Golf Classic will be held Friday, May 3, at the Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa. The event will feature a full day of entertainment including golf at the Silverado Resort & Spa, continental breakfast, mid-morning margaritas and breakfast tacos, a raffle, golf prizes, souvenirs and a Cinco de Mayo-themed luncheon featuring Seve & Fifi’s popular Mexican cuisine. An auction will feature a special lot donated by 49ers legend Ronnie Lott including tickets to a 49ers game. For more information, visit cincogolf.com.
ST. HELENA’S SIDEWALK SALE
The semi-annual sidewalk sale will be Friday, May 3 through Sunday, May 5 in downtown St. Helena. Sponsored by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
WARREN BUFFETT LIVESTREAM AT CAMEO
On Saturday, May 4 at the Cameo Cinema, there will be a free livestream of the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting hosted by RBO & Co. Come hear what Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger have to say. Doors open at 7 a.m.
ANNUAL BALE MILL PANCAKE BREAKFAST
The Annual Bale Mill Pancake Breakfast will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Bale Grist Mill, located on Highway 29 between St. Helena and Calistoga. Pancakes, sausage, orange juice, coffee and milk will be served. The breakfast is sponsored by Napa Valley State Parks Association. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, 10 to 17 and children younger than 10 eat free. Cal Fire will be there with one of their fire trucks. Everyone is welcome.
BEEKEEPING DAY
Pestoni Family Estate Winery, 1673 St. Helena Highway South, St. Helena, hosts Beekeeping Day, in partnership with Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling, on Saturday, May 4, at 4 p.m. Enjoy an educational day for people of all ages interested in beekeeping and pollinator health. Beehives decorated by St. Helena Elementary School students will be auctioned off to benefit Pollinator Partnership and the St. Helena Unified School District. There will be samples of fresh almond milk, almonds, and honey, and beekeepers will be on hand to answer questions as well. Free admission. Info, pestonifamily.com.
FAJITA FEST
St. Helena High School’s Athletic Boosters hosts its 15th annual Fajita Fest fundraiser on Saturday, May 4, from 6-10 p.m. at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Tickets are $40 and includes dinner and access to live and silent auctions. Info, 963-2600; shhs.ejoinme.org/FAJITA.
NAPA HOMEBREWERS CLASSIC
Rotary Club of North Napa hosts its annual Napa Homebrewers Classic at Skyline Wilderness Park Social Center, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, on Saturday, May 4 from noon-5:30 p.m. Taste and judge more than 40 homemade beers. Festivities also include music, food and raffle prizes. Tickets are $40. Info, northnaparotary.org/napa_homebrewers_classic; 260-5952.
SPRING CHORAL CONCERT
The St. Helena Choral Society’s spring choral concert, which includes the St. Helena Children’s Chorus and Teen Choir, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, in the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Admission is free.
‘SUNDAY SALON AT 4’
The St. Helena United Methodist Church will host Mike Greensill and company at its next “Sunday Salon at 4,” which will be Sunday, May 5 at the church, 1310 Adams St. at Oak Avenue. Additionally, a selection of original watercolor art work from local artist Lois Need will be displayed. A reception with wine and nibbles will follow the concert. The suggested donation of $25 will support the St. Helena United Methodist Church Music and Art Programs.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about small space gardening on Tuesday, May 7, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Master Gardeners will discuss how to maximize the use of your small garden areas. With careful planning and plant choices, you can create a lush and beautiful garden on a patio, deck, or small garden space. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
'DRUG TRENDS 2019' IS MAY 8 TOPIC
“Drug Trends 2019/What You Need to Know” will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center at St. Helena High School. There will be speakers from the Napa Special Investigations Bureau, Aldea Children & Family Services, and the Sonoma County Public Defender’s Office. For information contact Regina Penna at the UpValley Family Centers at 965-5010 or rpenna@upvalleyfamilycenters.org.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, May 9, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SALSA CONTEST
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a homemade salsa contest on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Bring your favorite homemade salsa or guacamole to be judged and shared. Beer and other cold beverages will be available to cool down your tongue — as needed! The program will include a presentation on how to make your own fresh salsa with local ingredients. For contest registration, call 963-5244. Info, shpl.org.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY TO PRESENT ‘SYLVIA’
Upstage Napa Valley will present “Sylvia”, by A.R. Gurney, a comedy about the role a stray rescue dog named Sylvia plays in igniting meaning and intimacy in the lives of Greg and Kate, a middle-aged couple pondering the opportunities left by their recently empty-nested home. Directed by Sharie Renault, the play opens Friday, May 10, and continues through May 11 and 12; May 17, 18 and 19, and May 24, 25 and 26. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 5 p.m. All performances are held at Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall, 1314 Spring Street, St Helena. For online tickets visit UpStageNapaValley.org or reserve at will-call by calling 707-341-3278.
NEIGHBORHOOD TABLE IN ST. HELENA
St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce announce the inaugural Neighborhood Table – an al-fresco family-style dinner from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11 on Adams Street. Tickets are sold out, but if you wish to be put on a waitlist go to the St. Helena Hospital Foundation’s website at shhfoundation.org/the-neighborhood-table.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY PERFORMS
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
PROTECTING OUR LOCAL FEATURED FRIENDS
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department will present his work on Grebe conservation at Clear Lake during a lecture at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Tuesday, May 14, at 5 p.m. Dr. Hayes will show videos and photographs illustrating his team’s monitoring efforts, the breeding biology of the grebes, the locations where grebes nest, factors affecting nesting success including strong winds, bird and mammal predation, and boating. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ART DISCUSSION
Legion of Honor presents “Monet: The Late Years” at St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 16, at 7 p.m. Boldly balancing representation and abstraction, Monet’s radical late works redefined the master of Impressionism as a forebear of modernism. Come watch this multi-media presentation and see how Monet was inspired by the variety of elements making up his own garden at Giverny. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SMALL HANDS BIG HEARTS AUCTION
The 15th Annual Small Hands Big Hearts Auction will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, in the Butler Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St. in Calistoga. Attendees will enjoy a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception and silent auction followed by dinner with chef Rick Warkel paired with Napa Valley wines and a live auction. Honorary chairpersons are Rosie Dunsford and Police Chief Mitch Celaya. Tickets are $75 per person and may be bought at heartsandhandskids.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, May 18-19, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
BOTTLEROCK’S VINES & VIBES BENEFIT
Tickets, at $1,000 per person, are on sale now for Vines & Vibes, the fifth annual Do It For The Love benefit dinner and concert from 6-11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Meadowood Napa Valley. The annual benefit includes an evening of cocktails and Napa Valley wines paired with dinner prepared by Meadowood estate chef Alejandro Ayala, and features live performances by Do It For The Love founder and musician Michael Franti, along with special guests Vintage Trouble, Midland, The War and Treaty, and Skylar Grey.
‘SHE’S GOT THIS’
Local authors Christina Julian, Rina Faletti, and Teri Stevens discuss their newest book, “She’s Got This! Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On!”, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The authors will discuss how to mine personal experiences and turn them into powerful prose. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
GERMAN ORGANIST TO PERFORM
Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden, Germany will present an organ recital at 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Since 1979, Hielscher has been organist and carillonneur at Ev. Marktkirche in Wiesbaden and was municipal organist at Wiesbaden Kurhaus Concert Hall from 1998-2003.
JAPANESE DRUMMING
Feel the thunderous sounds of the drums vibrating during a Taiko Japanese Drumming demonstration at the St Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, May 30, at 6:30 p.m. You will even get a chance to play the drums yourself. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.