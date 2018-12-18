‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’
The City of St. Helena and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays now through Dec. 28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space. Special events include Christmas caroling on Friday, Dec. 21. Info, sthelena.com/events.
‘CHRISTMAS CAPERS’
The Magical Moonshine Theater presents “Christmas Capers” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Synopsis: Chester tries to get a job in Santa’s workshop as a toymaker, with hilarious results. This interactive show is fun for the whole family. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, presents “Mary Poppins Returns” now through Jan. 2. Synopsis: Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny Mary Poppins returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael's children through a difficult time in their lives. The film stars Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts Octobop (Dec. 20); Jessy J (Dec. 21-22); Kenny G (Dec. 28-31); and Stealing Shakespeare (Jan. 4, 2019). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFTS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a holiday craft party on Friday, Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. No registration required. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘WANDERING THROUGH JAPAN’
Painter Regina Saura’s show “Wandering Through Japan” is now open at Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, through Jan. 15, 2019. Saura’s mixed-media paintings are represented in public and private collections throughout Europe, the U.S. and Japan, including the St. Petersburg Museum in Moscow. She is also an accomplished muralist who has created public murals in her native Spain. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Jan. 10, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SOROPTIMIST BINGO IN JANUARY
Chase the January blues away! Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise is hosting bingo on Friday, Jan. 18 at the Native Sons Hall, Spring Street, St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. St. Helena Fire Chief John Sorensen will be our bingo caller. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit Rianda House and Soroptimist awards.
BOOKMARK NAPA VALLEY FUNDRAISER
Bookmark Napa Valley, the annual fundraiser for the Friends & Foundation, St. Helena Public Library, will be at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena. Author Lisa Napoli will interview Hampton Sides, author of “On Desperate Ground”; Craig Johnson, author of the “Longmire” mystery series; and Cristina Garcia, former Time magazine reporter and author of the novels “Dreaming in Cuban” and “Here in Berlin.” Tickets are $175 and available at supportshlibrary.org.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.