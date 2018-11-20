WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”, the second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series based on the Wizarding World by author J.K. Rowling, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law and Johnny Depp. The film will be at the Cameo through Nov. 29. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE
The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace Friday and Saturday (Nov. 23-24) from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Joshua Radin (Nov. 23-24); David Ronconi Band (Nov. 27); DJ Williams & Shots Fired (Nov. 28); and Beat-Beat-Lele: Ukulele Tribute to The Beatles (Nov. 29). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
HOLIDAY MOVIE SERIES
Bring the whole family to experience these modern holiday classics on the big screen. Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” on Friday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Free admission. The film series continues on Sunday, Nov. 25 with a screening of “The Polar Express” at 3 p.m. “The Muppets Christmas Carol” will be screened on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Nov. 28, the library screens “A Christmas Story Live!”, starring Maya Rudolph, David Alan Grier, and Matthew Broderick. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘SERENDIPITY’
Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, continues its exhibition of painter Siddharth Parasnis’ “Serendipity” through Friday, Nov. 30. Parasnis’ elegant inventions mix the energy and spontaneity of abstraction with a feeling for cityscapes that the artist has gleaned from his international travels. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
STAND-UP COMEDY
Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS’
Like a damaged St. Nick for the Christmas corrupted, legendary filmmaker and bestselling author John Waters comes to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 30 with a bag full of sticks and stones for the devoted and the damned with his critically acclaimed one-man show, “A John Waters Christmas.” The performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
WINTER MARKET
The annual St. Helena Winter Market is held Friday-Sunday (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Friday event is a donation of $10, and free to visitors on Saturday and Sunday. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT
American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its Holiday Caravan concert on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Both nights have performances at 7 and 9 p.m. The band will perform classic holiday songs as well as their own hit songs. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’
Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, inspired event designer Robb Smith (Laurels Events) as we proudly present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1-28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space.
MEET SANTA
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WE CARE HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Gaston, Porter, Sebastian, Boo and the rest of the felines at We Care Animal Rescue will hold a Holiday Open House, 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1345 Charter Oak Ave. RSVP to shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir will present their annual holiday Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Thirty-five young children and 25 teens will perform holiday and winter music. Admission is free.
IRISH CHRISTMAS
Irish dancers, including Caterina Coyne of “Riverdance”, present “An Irish Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Uptown Theater, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Choral Society, including Craig Bond’s Chamber Singers & Orchestra will perform “Magnificat Christmas” concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.