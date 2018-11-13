A CUP WITH A COP
Join Interim Police Chief Tim Foley and other members of the St. Helena Police Department at "A Cup with a Cop" from 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 1400 Oak Ave. Say “hi”, ask questions, or just talk.
LIVE MUSIC
American classical guitarist Peter Fletcher performs at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Neil Armstrong biopic “First Man” closes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Nov. 15. “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald” debuts on Friday, Nov. 16 for a two-week run. “The Crimes of Grindenwald” is the second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series based on the Wizarding World by author J.K. Rowling. The film stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Jude Law and Johnny Depp. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include The Smooth Jazz Alley (Nov. 15); Sandra Bernhard (Nov. 16-17); Joshua Radin (Nov. 23-24); and David Ronconi Band (Nov. 27). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
GIRLS ON THE RUN
Girls on the Run Napa & Solano hosts its Be Bold, Dream Big 5K at Napa Valley College on Saturday, Nov. 17. The event, presented by Trinchero Family Estates, is a fundraiser to support Girls on the Run’s mission to empower young girls ages 8-13 and build their self-esteem. This year, 550 girls and 120 volunteer life coaches will participate in the 5K at 9 a.m. at Napa Valley College track and continues on the nearby bike trail. Supporters – men and boys included – are invited to participate. Registration is $30 in advance; $40 on run/walk day; and $10 for past Girls on the Run participants. To register, visit GOTRNapaSolano.org.
FREE CONCERT
The Generation Gap Big Band Jazz Ensemble performs at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. Joining the band is Bay Area vocalist Janese Powell singing tunes from the Great American songbook. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday- Sunday through March 31, 2019. This family-friendly exhibition, organized with San Francisco’s Walt Disney Family Museum, explores the influence that railroad trains had on Walt Disney‘s life and work. It also tells the story of how his railroading legacy lives on to this day in Disney films and theme parks around the world. The exhibit includes a wide variety of artifacts, firsthand accounts, archival videos, images of Walt and his trains, and one-of-a kind items, including Walt Disney’s own Carolwood gondola railroad car, an illuminated model of Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, and a custom model train created in partnership with the Napa Valley Wine Train by the Napa Valley Model Railroad Historical Society. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On Nov. 21, the library screens a Disney film. (Licensing agreements prohibit the publication of the film's title.) Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘SERENDIPITY’
Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, continues its exhibition of painter Siddharth Parasnis’ “Serendipity” through Friday, Nov. 30. Parasnis’ elegant inventions mix the energy and spontaneity of abstraction with a feeling for cityscapes that the artist has gleaned from his international travels. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT
American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its Holiday Caravan concert on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Both nights have performances at 7 and 9 p.m. The band will perform classic holiday songs as well as their own hit songs. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’
Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, inspired event designer Robb Smith (Laurels Events) as we proudly present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1-28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space.
STAND-UP COMEDY
Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS’
Like a damaged St. Nick for the Christmas corrupted, legendary filmmaker and bestselling author John Waters comes to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 30 with a bag full of sticks and stones for the devoted and the damned with his critically acclaimed one-man show, “A John Waters Christmas.” The performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
MEET SANTA ((Concludes Dec. 15))
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays from noon-4 p.m., beginning Dec. 1. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Children's Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir will present their annual holiday Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Thirty-five young children and 25 teens will perform holiday and winter music. Admission is free.
IRISH CHRISTMAS
Irish dancers, including Caterina Coyne of “Riverdance”, present “An Irish Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Uptown Theater, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Chamber Choir & Chamber Orchestra will perform Christmas concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.