‘SERENDIPITY’
Caldwell Snyder Gallery, 1328 Main St., St. Helena, continues its exhibition of painter Siddharth Parasnis’ “Serendipity” through Friday, Nov. 30. Parasnis’ elegant inventions mix the energy and spontaneity of abstraction with a feeling for cityscapes that the artist has gleaned from his international travels. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, caldwellsnyder.com; 200-5050.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”, the second installment of the “Fantastic Beasts” series based on the Wizarding World by author J.K. Rowling, ends its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Nov. 29. The Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” debuts on Nov. 30 and the dramedy “Green Book” hits the screen on Dec. 7. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
LIGHTED HOLIDAY BIKE RIDE
Meet at St. Helena Cyclery, Main and Spring streets, at 5:15 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 for a bike ride to see Christmas in town. All riders must wear helmets, bikes must have lights front and rear. Ride ends at 6 p.m., at the Carnegie Building. Another Lighted Bike Ride is set for Tuesday, Dec. 18.
TREE LIGHTING PARTY
St. Helenans will gather for the town's Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 at the Carnegie Building. After Santa arrives and lights the tree, there will be an indoor open house, including visits with Santa, family photos, holiday cookie decorating and reindeer games.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Beat-Beat-Lele: Ukulele Tribute to The Beatles (Nov. 29); Zack Fennie (Dec. 4); Eki Shola (Dec. 5); and Sal's Greenhouse (Dec. 6). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
STAND-UP COMEDY
Stand-up comedian Eliot Chang performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘A JOHN WATERS CHRISTMAS’
Like a damaged St. Nick for the Christmas corrupted, legendary filmmaker and bestselling author John Waters comes to the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theatre, 1030 Main St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 30 with a bag full of sticks and stones for the devoted and the damned with his critically acclaimed one-man show, “A John Waters Christmas.” The performance is at 9 p.m. Tickets are $52.50-$60. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
WINTER MARKET
The annual St. Helena Winter Market is held Friday-Sunday (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) at Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena, from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Friday event is a donation of $10, and free to visitors on Saturday and Sunday. Info, sthelenawintermarket.com.
CHRISTMAS IN CALISTOGA
The Christmas holiday festivities kick off in Calistoga at 4 p.m., Friday, Nov. 30 with face painting, ornament making and more at the Holiday Village Tree Lighting. Shops in town will be open until 8 p.m. to kick off holiday shopping. The Calistoga Christmas Faire and the Calistoga Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1.
HOLIDAY JAZZ CONCERT
American jazz band Squirrel Nut Zippers presents its Holiday Caravan concert on Friday, Nov. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 1 at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa. Both nights have performances at 7 and 9 p.m. The band will perform classic holiday songs as well as their own hit songs. Tickets are $39-$89. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘ST. HELENA JINGLE ALL THE WAY’
Join the City of St. Helena, the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce, inspired event designer Robb Smith (Laurels Events) as we proudly present the inaugural holiday event “St. Helena Jingle All the Way,” an ice skating rink this year at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. The ice rink will be open from 4-8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays and noon to 8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 1-28. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children per hour. All tickets are for general admission. Admittance is first come first access to the event space.
MEET SANTA AT THE CHAMBER
Have your photo taken with Santa at the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce office, 1320A Main St., St. Helena, on Saturdays, Dec. 1, 8 and 15 from noon-4 p.m. There will be a magical Christmas scene with Santa for guests to snap their own pictures. Please bring your camera and phones to take the picture. There will be complimentary wine to get you in the holiday spirit. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WE CARE HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE
Gaston, Porter, Sebastian, Boo and the rest of the felines at We Care Animal Rescue will hold a Holiday Open House, 5-7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 1 at 1345 Charter Oak Ave. RSVP to shelter@wecareanimalrescue.org.
LIGHTED TRACTOR PARADE
The 23rd annual Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade will feature 60 unique tractors, floats and farm equipment driving down Lincoln Avenue beginning at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 1.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Children’s Chorus and St. Helena Teen Choir will present their annual holiday Christmas concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Thirty-five young children and 25 teens will perform holiday and winter music. Admission is free.
IRISH CHRISTMAS
Irish dancers, including Caterina Coyne of “Riverdance”, present “An Irish Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 7, at the Uptown Theater, 1350 Third St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com.
NBC POTTERY PLANS STUDIO SALE
Angwin's NBC Pottery (Will and Nikki Callnan) hosts its sixth annual Studio Sale from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 8 and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin. For details, call 965-1007.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs on Sunday, Dec. 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
HOLIDAY MOVIE SERIES
Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, screens “The Muppets Christmas Carol” on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. Free admission. Info, lincolntheater.com.
A CUP WITH A COP
The St. Helena Police Department invites everyone to share a cup of coffee from 8 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 12 at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 1400 Oak Ave. in St. Helena.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Dec. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
GINGERBREAD WORKSHOP
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a gingerbread workshop for kids on Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. Each family will get their very own gingerbread house to decorate. All materials will be provided, just bring your imagination and Christmas cheer. Sugar cookies will also be available. First come first served. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The St. Helena Choral Society, including Craig Bond’s Chamber Singers & Orchestra will perform “Magnificat Christmas” concerts at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center. Seventy singers, 18 orchestra members and a professional string quartet known as Eloquence will perform the music of Mozart, Rutter and Handel, plus familiar Christmas carols. Tickets ($25) at the Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company and brownpapertickets.com.
‘THE NUTCRACKER’
Napa Regional Dance Company’s annual production of “The Nutcracker” returns to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, with the larger than life scenery, dancing toy soldiers, harlequins, mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes and a magnificent Christmas tree as the ballet unfolds to Tchaikovsky’s score. Performances are on Saturday, Dec. 15 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m.. Tickets are $35-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com.
HOLIDAY CRAFTS
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts holiday craft parties on Dec. 17-19 and Dec. 21 at 3 p.m. No registration required. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘CHRISTMAS CAPERS’
The Magical Moonshine Theater presents “Christmas Capers” at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m. Synopsis: Chester tires to get a job in Santa’s workshop as a toy-maker, with hilarious results. This interactive show is fun for the whole family. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.