Community calendar: Things to do in St. Helena and Napa County

‘SOUL OF A NATION: ART IN THE AGE OF BLACK POWER’
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the art showcase “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, 1963–1983” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Organized by the Tate Modern — London, “Soul of a Nation” is a powerful and provocative presentation focusing on art made in the pivotal decades between 1963 and 1983. Inspired by the Civil Rights struggle for equality and justice, these African American artists use art and culture as catalysts for self-definition, self-empowerment, and self-determination. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
TAX COUNSELORS AVAILABLE
Free tax help is available from on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now through April 9 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena. The free volunteer-run personal income tax preparation for low- and middle-income persons is made available in partnership with the UpValley Family Center, UWBA, IRS and FTB. Call 707-963-1919 to make an appointment.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Call of the Wild,” starring Harrison Ford, continues its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: A sled dog struggles for survival in the wilds of the Yukon in this telling of the Jack London classic. (Rated PG). Coming soon: “And Then We Danced” (March 6); “The Times of Bill Cunningham” (March 6); “Emma” (March 13); “Mulan” (March 27). Info, CameoCinema.com; 707-287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: (Feb. 27-28); Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1); The Sorry Lot (March 4); Bob James Trio (March 5-6); Bilal (March 7-8); Tumbledown House (March 13); Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15); Eric Darius (March 20-21); Tony Saunders (March 22); Half Measures (March 25);Morgan James (March 27); and Masters of Hawaiian Music (March 29). For tickets and additional information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ AT LUCKY PENNY IN NAPA
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Synopsis: Three actors play 15 different characters in five different restaurants, all on the hunt for one true love. The evening begins at Dean’s Old-Fashioned All-American Down-Home Bar-B-Que Texas Eats, where a blind date goes charbroiled wrong. Next, at the Trattoria Pericolo, a mob wife has a secret rendezvous behind her husband’s back. At Der Schlupfwinkel Speiseplatz, a waiter, a dominatrix and her kept man discover at the same hilarious moment that they are all dating each other. In Ernesto’s Cantina, a hill bandit and his rival battle for the hand of the beautiful Rosalinda. And at the Star-Lite Diner, a waitress pines for her true love and gets a little help from Cupid in making her dreams come true. Tickets are $30-$40. Performances continue through March 1 (Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.) Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS ‘TIME STANDS STILL’
The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company presents “Time Stands Still,” a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, Friday, Feb. 28, at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena at 7:30 p.m. It continues with performances through March 8, (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.) Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.
JEFFERSON STARSHIP COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7-8); Michael W. Smith (March 20); The Mavericks (April 15); The Wailers (April 24); Boz Scaggs (May 9-10); and David Sedaris (May 14). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); “Shamilton: The Drag Parody” (April 4); comedienne Vicki Lawrence (April 18); Napa Valley Youth Symphony Red Gala (April 25); and Napa Regional Dance Company presents “Rise” (May 16). For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
SOROPTIMIST SUNRISE BINGO
Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts bingo on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds benefit UpValley Family Centers and Soroptimist awards.
ARE YOU A LEADER?
Learn about Leadership Napa Valley during an information session on Wednesday, March 4, at Schramsberg Vineyards, 1400 Schramsberg Road, Calistoga, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Application deadline is March 31 and Class 34 starts in September. Please RSVP to info@leadershipnapavalley.org or by phone at 707-287-0688.
WORLD WAR II HISTORY LECTURES
Local historian Jay Greene’s history lecture series about World War II continues on Tuesdays in March at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. On Tuesday, March 3, at 5 p.m., Greene will present “The Allies Struggle Against Steep Odds” – discussing how the U.S. launched the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, as well as the Battle of the Coral Sea which blunted the Japanese attempt to invade Australia. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
WOMEN SPIES OF WORLD WAR II
Jeane Slone delivers a presentation about women spies during World War II on Thursday, March 5, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Learn about the little-known story of the women from America who took extraordinary steps to serve their country during the war. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 707-253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The 2020 Celebrate St. Helena Community Honoree Reception is held on Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at Meuse Simon Bull, 1331 Main St. Those being honored include St. Helena Cyclery (Business of the Year); Janice Humphrey (Citizen of the Year); Isook Park of Wells Fargo (Employee of the Year); Nimbus Arts (Nonprofit of the Year) and Joel Gott (Lifetime Achievement.) The event is hosted by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $45 and available at the chamber’s website, sthelena.com.
OL’ SCHOOL DANCE PARTY
The fifth annual “Ol’ School Dance Party,” benefiting the St. Helena Cooperative Nursery School, is on Saturday, March 14 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St. in St. Helena. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 8 p.m. The dance party features the funk, soul and rock ‘n’ roll of fan favorite Monophonics. Food and drink is included and will keep you well fueled for a night of dancing and good ol’ fashioned fun. Tickets are $65 and available at sthelenacoop.org.
GIVE BIG FOR SCHOOLS
Mark your calendar for Tuesday, March 24, which is when it is time to Give Big to support the local parent groups and the St. Helena Public Schools Foundation. The annual parent-led fundraiser culminates on March 24 but you can donate anytime at givebigsthelena.org or mailing a check to Give Big, P.O. Box 305, St. Helena, CA 94574.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
