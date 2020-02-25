Community calendar: Things to do in St. Helena and Napa County

Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Synopsis: Three actors play 15 different characters in five different restaurants, all on the hunt for one true love. The evening begins at Dean’s Old-Fashioned All-American Down-Home Bar-B-Que Texas Eats, where a blind date goes charbroiled wrong. Next, at the Trattoria Pericolo, a mob wife has a secret rendezvous behind her husband’s back. At Der Schlupfwinkel Speiseplatz, a waiter, a dominatrix and her kept man discover at the same hilarious moment that they are all dating each other. In Ernesto’s Cantina, a hill bandit and his rival battle for the hand of the beautiful Rosalinda. And at the Star-Lite Diner, a waitress pines for her true love and gets a little help from Cupid in making her dreams come true. Tickets are $30-$40. Performances continue through March 1 (Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.) Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.