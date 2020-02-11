COMEDIAN DARRYL LITTLETON
Comedian Darryl Littleton presents the Ethnic Encyclopedia of Laughter at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Family-friendly material. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
TAX COUNSELORS AVAILABLE
Free tax help is available from on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., now through April 9 at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, St. Helena. The free volunteer-run personal income tax preparation for low- and middle-income persons is made available in partnership with the UpValley Family Center, UWBA, IRS and FTB. Call 707-963-1919 to make an appointment.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Parasite” and “Just Mercy” end their runs at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, on Thursday, Feb. 13. “Jojo Rabbit”, starring Roman Griffin Davis, Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Taika Waititi, screens on Friday, Feb. 14. Synopsis: A young boy in Hitler's army finds out his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their home. Aided only by his imaginary friend -- Adolf Hitler – the boy must confront his blind nationalism as World War II continues to rage on. (Rated PG-13). Coming soon: “Come As You Are” (Feb. 16-17); and “The Call of the Wild” (Feb. 21). Info, CameoCinema.com; 707-287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Avery*Sunshine (Feb. 13-14); Will Downing (Feb. 15-16); Nate Lopez (Feb. 19); The Dales (Feb. 20); Midnight Crush (Feb. 21); Luvplanet (Feb. 22); Acoustic Sunsets (Feb. 23); Aubrey Logan (Feb. 27-28); Mindi Abair (Feb. 29-March 1); The Sorry Lot (March 4); Bob James Trio (March 5-6); Bilal (March 7-8); Tumbledown House (March 13); and Arturo Sandoval (March 14-15). For tickets and additional information, call 707-880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ AT LUCKY PENNY IN NAPA
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, debuts the play “Five Course Love” on Friday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. Synopsis: Three actors play 15 different characters in five different restaurants, all on the hunt for one true love. The evening begins at Dean's Old-Fashioned All-American Down-Home Bar-B-Que Texas Eats, where a blind date goes charbroiled wrong. Next, at the Trattoria Pericolo, a mob wife has a secret rendezvous behind her husband's back. At Der Schlupfwinkel Speiseplatz, a waiter, a dominatrix and her kept man discover at the same hilarious moment that they are all dating each other. In Ernesto's Cantina, a hill bandit and his rival battle for the hand of the beautiful Rosalinda. And at the Star-Lite Diner, a waitress pines for her true love and gets a little help from Cupid in making her dreams come true. Tickets are $30-$40. Performances continue through March 1 (Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m.) Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MURDER MYSTERY DINNER
Brasswood hosts a Murder Mystery Valentine’s Dinner on Friday, Feb. 14. Dinner for two is $400 and includes Brasswood’s Four Course and Wine Pairing dinner menu and the Murder Mystery Co. performance of “Til Death Do Us Part.” Cocktails, appetizers and dinner theater start at 6 p.m. A cash bar opens at 8:30. The event ends at 10:30. Wedding attire is encouraged. Brasswood is at 3111 St. Helena Highway North, just outside St. Helena. For more information and to RSVP by Feb. 12, email concierge@Brasswood.com.
LYLE LOVETT AND MORE COMING TO UPTOWN THEATER IN NAPA
The Uptown Theater in downtown Napa regularly hosts concerts, comedy shows, films, and theater productions. Upcoming events include: Steel Pulse (Feb. 14); Lyle Lovett (Feb. 21); the Doo Wop Project (Feb. 22); Jefferson Starship (Feb. 28); Herb Alpert and Lani Hall (Feb. 29); Tower of Power (March 7-8); Michael W. Smith (March 20); and The Mavericks (April 15). Uptown Theater is located at 1350 Third Street in Napa. For tickets and additional information, call 707-259-0123 or visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.
COMING SOON TO THE LINCOLN THEATER
The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, regularly hosts concerts, films, comedy shows, theater performances and other live entertainment. Upcoming events include: The Dance Factory Presents: film screening “Midway” (Feb. 15); Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown (Feb. 16); “For the Love of Music” community concert (Feb. 23); Valley Players presents “The Tin Woman” (Feb. 28-March 8); Justin-Siena Theatre presents “Disney’s High School Musical On Stage!” (March 20-29); and comedienne Vicki Lawrence. For tickets and additional information, visit lincolntheater.com.
WORLD WAR II HISTORY LECTURES
Local historian Jay Greene will present a series of history lectures about World War II on Tuesdays in February and March at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m., Greene will present “Attack on The West & The Battle of Britain” – discussing how the low countries and France quickly fell to Blitzkrieg and how Hitler turned with full force on Britain, now under the leadership of Winston Churchill. Upcoming lectures include “Germany Attacks Russia & Japan Attacks USA” (Feb. 25). Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY
Brazilian-American duo Monica da Silva and Chad Alger perform Bossa Nova inspired music at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 6:30 p.m. They are passionate about sharing their love of culture, and hope to inspire people to travel. Accompanied by Alger on guitar, da Silva sings in English, Portuguese, Spanish and French. She also adds flute and melodica to their arrangements. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY PRESENTS 'TIME STANDS STILL'
The Upstage Napa Valley Theater Company presents "Time Stands Still," a play that focuses on the relationship between a photojournalist and her reporter partner, Friday, Feb. 21, Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena at 7:30 p.m. It continues for eight performances through March 8, (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 5 p.m.). Tickets are $15 for students, $20 for groups and $25 general admission. Info, UpStageNapaValley.org; 707-341-3278.
'MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN' AT PUC
Pacific Union College presents “Winter — Music on the Mountain” on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 4 p.m., at the PUC Church in Angwin. The concert will feature the church’s Rieger organ with Tom Flesher at the console. Free admission.
MARDI GRAS FOR BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS
Fat Tuesday to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena & Calistoga starting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Brasswood, 3111 St. Helena Hwy., St. Helena. The event will feature New Orleans style entertainment, food stations, costumes, and prizes. Gemeral admission is $75, $200 for unlimited bar, $500 for VIP Champagne and Oyster service. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com/e/fat-tuesday-at-brasswood-tickets-85539251203
‘SOUL OF A NATION: ART IN THE AGE OF BLACK POWER’
The St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts the art showcase “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power, 1963–1983” on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. Organized by the Tate Modern — London, “Soul of a Nation” is a powerful and provocative presentation focusing on art made in the pivotal decades between 1963 and 1983. Inspired by the Civil Rights struggle for equality and justice, these African American artists use art and culture as catalysts for self-definition, self-empowerment, and self-determination. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SOROPTIMIST SUNRISE BINGO
Soroptimist St. Helena Sunrise hosts bingo on Friday, Feb. 28 at the Native Sons Hall, 1313 Spring St., St. Helena. Doors open at 6 p.m.; games start at 7 p.m. Cost is $25 for nine games. Hot dogs, chili and beverages available for purchase. Proceeds benefit UpValley Family Centers and Soroptimist awards.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, March 12, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 707-253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CELEBRATE ST. HELENA
The 2020 Celebrate St. Helena Community Honoree Reception is held on Friday, March 13, at 6 p.m. at Meuse Simon Bull, 1331 Main St. Those being honored include St. Helena Cyclery (Business of the Year); Janice Humphrey (Citizen of the Year); Isook Park of Wells Fargo (Employee of the Year); Nimbus Arts (Nonprofit of the Year) and Joel Gott (Lifetime Achievement.) The event is hosted by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $45 and available at the chamber's website, sthelena.com.
LUCY LIU ART EXHIBITION
Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents actress/artist Lucy Liu’s art exhibition “One of These Things Is Not Like the Others.” An accomplished artist whose work was recently exhibited at the National Museum of Singapore, Liu has created an impressive collection of deeply personal artworks, ranging from large-scale paintings to inventive mixed media works to intricate wood sculptures. The show will be open through April 26. Admission is $20; free to museum members. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.