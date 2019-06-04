ART IN THE LIBRARY
St. Helena artist Marvin Humphrey exhibits 50 of his oil paintings at the St. Helena Public Library during the month of June. An artist’s reception will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Rocketman”, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell and Richard Madden, continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of singer/songwriter Elton John’s breakthrough years. Rated R. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
LUCKY PENNY PRESENTS ‘CABARET’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Cabaret” Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9. Synopsis: American cabaret singer Sally Bowles romances two men in Weimar Republic era Berlin while the Nazi Party rises to power around them. Tickets are $30-$40. Thursday performances at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday performances at 8 p.m.; and Sunday performances at 2 p.m. through June 16. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Sheena Easton (June 7-8); French Oak Gypsy Band (June 11); Lowdown Brass Band (June 12); Water Seed (June 13); Kim Waters (June 14-15); Howell Mountain Boys (June 20); Chris Standring (June 21); and Jody Watley (June 22). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, June 7, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
NAPA VALLEY ROSÉFEST
The third annual Napa Valley RoséFest, featuring wines from more than 30 local wineries, comes to Sterling Vineyards, 1111 Dunaweal Lane, Calistoga, on Saturday, June 8. Festivities, which run from noon-4 p.m., include wine tasting, live music, and food trucks. Tickets are $75-$225. Proceeds benefit the Susan G. Komen breast cancer foundation. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Info, sterlingvineyards.com/en-us/rosefest.
DRAG QUEENS OF THE VALLEY
JaM Cellars Ballroom, 1030 Main St., Napa, hosts Drag Queens of the Valley, on Saturday, June 8, from 8 p.m.-midnight. The event features perofrmances by Intensive Claire, Raya Light, Coco Buttah, Rock M. Sakura, Vivvyanne Forevermore and Vanilla Meringue. Late Night DJ set and dance party with DJ Rotten Robbie to follow after the show. Tickets are $25-$75 and proceeds benefits Napa LGBTQ Connection. Must be 18 years or older to attend. Info, dragqueensnapa.show; 880-2300.
NAPA VALLEYDIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, June 9, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW
Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs now through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The images include street scenes, landscapes, portraits and other explorations of time and place. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
GARDENING WORKSHOP
The Master Gardeners of Napa County host a workshop about growing herbs on Tuesday, June 11, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
POETRY AND MUSIC SALON PROGRAMS
The St. Helena United Methodist Church hosts a New Poetry and Music Salon series at the St. Helena United Methodist Church, 1310 Adams St. On Wednesday, June 12, the program is titled, ““The Cry of the Beloved”. The special evening of music, wine and song will feature classical Sufi poetry and prose from Rumi, Hafiz and more. Suggested donation of $15. Proceeds support the St. Helena Methodist Music & Arts Program. A final salon showcase will be held on June 26. Info, 339-0766; burkeowens@gmail.com.
'TIP-A-COP' BENEFIT IN CALISTOGA
A “Tip-A-Cop” benefit will be 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano, 1237 Lincoln Ave. in Calistoga. The fundraiser will be hosted by the St. Helena and Calistoga police departments, with proceeds benefiting the athletes of the Northern California Special Olympics.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, June 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August – kicks off with a performance by Dennis Johnson and Mississippi Ramblers on Thursday, June 13. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Cincinnati Ambassadors (June 27); The Special Guests (July 11); Sunny & The Black Pack (July 26); and Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
ADVENTURES IN AMAZONIAN BRAZIL
Dr. Floyd Hayes of the Pacific Union College biology department presents a multimedia lecture on at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, about this student trips to Brazil to explore the Amazon River. During his adventures, Dr. Hayes and his students studied piranhas, boas, and sloths. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
UPVALLEY ELECTRIC VEHICLE SHOW
Gopal Shanker of Recolte Energy hosts his “Why Go Electric” Upvalley Electric Vehicle Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave, St. Helena. If you have an electric car you’d like to display, email UVC_sthelena@napavalley.edu or call 967-2901, no later than June 5.
COOKBOOK SIGNING
Cookbook author Teri Turner will sign copies of her latest collection “No Crumbs Left: Recipes for Everyday Food Made Marvelous” on Saturday, June 15, at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, at 10 a.m. Admission is $35 and includes a copy of the cookbook. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, June 15-16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
SYMPHONY NAPA VALLEY: SYMPHONY AT THE MOVIES
Join Maestro Michael Guttman, Symphony Napa Valley, and guest cellist Jing Zhao for a live performance of some of the most beloved music ever written for Hollywood blockbusters on Saturday, June 15, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Relive music from “Star Wars”, “Harry Potter” and more. Tickets are $30-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SCIENCE MAGIC
Don O’Brien brings his fast-paced, interactive family show full of science experiments and demonstrations to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, June 20, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WILD ST. HELENA: LIVING WITH LIONS
Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Dr. Quinton Martins hosts a presentation about mountain lions on Thursday, June 27, at the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7:15 p.m. Come learn how you can coexist with the wildlife in your backyard and become an ambassador for the region’s elusive top carnivore. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ROCK THE RIDE IN YOUNTVILLE
A benefit ride and walk for gun violence prevention, “Rock the Ride” will be held Saturday, June 29 at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St. The event includes a three-mile walk, a 10-mile bike ride and a 25-mile bike ride. Children and teens younger than 18 are free. Rock the Ride is powered by the encouragement of Congressman Mike Thompson and raises both voices and funds for three nonprofit organizations working to end gun violence. They are: Giffords Law Center, Alaina’s Voice Foundation and Moms Demand Action. To register sign up at rocktheridenapa.com.
WHISKERSMINSTER DOG SHOW
Napa County-based nonprofit Whiskers, Tails and Ferals presents the Whiskersminster Dog Show on Sunday, June 30, from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. All dogs are welcome to participate. Categories include Best Tail Wag; Best Bark; Best Trick and Best Costume. Registration is $20 per entry. Dogs must be registered by Tuesday, June 11. Spectator tickets are $15 and includes lunch. Info, whiskerstailsandferals.org; 258-2287; whiskersandtailsnapa@gmail.com
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS IN CALISTOGA
Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.