TAI CHI IN THE PARK
Joan Comendant’s Tai Chi in the Park series starts at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Crane Park. The free weekly summer class is geared toward beginners, so just wear comfortable clothes and bring some water. RSVP to 963-8555 ext. 101.
FLUID PAINTING
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts a reception for energy healer Widad on Thursday, July 11, at 7 p.m. Widad will share her experience with fluid painting, in which “paint is poured onto the canvas and the painter moves with the project in flow patterns.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, July 11, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays from June through August – continues with a performance by The Special Guests on Thursday, July 11. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Sunny & The Black Pack (July 26); Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
FLYNN CREEK CIRCUS IN CALISTOGA
Flynn Creek Circus comes to the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N Oak St., Calistoga, July 11-14. Down the rabbit hole we go with Amelia Van Brunt as the magician’s rabbit. Revolutionist bunnies, a sinister magician, a two headed girl and animal control agents collide in a hilarious quest to get the rabbit back in the hat. Performances are July 11 at 8:30 p.m.; July 12 at 8 p.m.; July 13 at 5 and 8 p.m.; and July 14 at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$27. Info, flynncreekcircus.com.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Acoustic Alchemy (July 12-13); Wheeler Coutch (July 17); Roy Ayers (July 19-20); Midnight Crush (July 24); Mandy Harvey (July 25); Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27); and Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, July 12, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
COMEDIAN TOM PAPA AT THE UPTOWN THEATRE
Comedian Tom Papa performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, July 13, at 8 p.m. Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. Tickets are $35-$50. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, July 14, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On July 17, the library screens the animated feature “Cars.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
ELTON JOHN MUSICAL TRIBUTE
“The Rocket Man Show”, a musical tribute to Elton John, comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Wednesday, July 17, at 7 p.m. The show includes gorgeous, colorful, and flamboyant costumes actually worn by Elton John, including boots, glasses and jumpsuits from 1973. Tickets are $39-$59. Info, lincolntheater.com.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
BUBBLE MANIA IN ST. HELENA
Bubble Mania comes to the St. Helena Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 18. Bubble Mania will amaze and wow children of all ages. This entertaining and educational show demonstrates the science of bubbles and puts every kid in their own giant bubble. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
PFLAG NAPA
The PFLAG Napa support group for Upvalley parents, families and allies of LGBTQ+ people meets on the third Thursday of every month at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18. Info, 707-681-1477; info@pflagnapa.org
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in July, August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series kicks off on Friday, July 19 with a screening of “Pick of The Litter.” The feature documentary follows a group of puppies on their two-year quest to become guide dogs. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
BARBECUE AND BEER
The Culinary Institute of America at Greystone, 2555 Main St., St. Helena, hosts Summer Fun: Barbecue and Beer on Friday, July 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. CIA chefs will prepare an amazing menu of elevated barbecue favorites, and Henhouse Brewery will be on site serving their super-refreshing beers, which you can sip while listening to a live Mariachi band on our Herb Terrace. Tickets are $55. Info, 967-1100.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
MEET THE AUTHOR
Lydia Slaby discusses her book “Wait, It Gets Worse: Love, Death, and My Transformation from Control Freak to Human Being” on Tuesday, July 23, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 5 p.m. In her book, Slaby tries to piece back together her marriage, her career, and her own worth. With a voice that is wise, irreverent, and filled with sharp humor, this is a story about following all the rules only to learn the hard way that control is an illusion and that love will save your life. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
JEFF BRIDGES AT NAPA’S UPTOWN THEATRE
Actor-musician Jeff Bridges performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
SPANISH IMMERSION CAMP FOR KIDS
Colors of Spanish and the St. Helena Recreation Department offer a Spanish immersion camp for kids ages 5-10 on July 29-Aug. 2 at the Carnegie Building. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and costs $350. For registration and information for this camp and other summer programs, visit cityofsthelena.org/parksrec, call 968-9222, or drop by the Parks & Rec office, 1574 Railroad Ave., St. Helena.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM
The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE
The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY TASTING
Napa Valley Wine Library presents its 57th annual tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on Sunday, Aug. 4. A group of 60-75 invited producers will pour, share and showcase their wines from 4- 6 p.m. To join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association and secure tickets for the event, visit napawinelibrary.com.
WEEKLY TAI CHI CLASSES BEGIN IN AUGUST
Certified professional senior fitness instructor Joan Comendant will teach weekly Tai Chi classes starting in August at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena. Classes will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m., starting Aug. 22 and continuing through Dec. 19. There will be no class on Nov. 28. Cost is $75. Pre-registration is required by calling 967-2900 or visiting napavalley.edu.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.