CHAMBER CONCERTS IN THE PARK
The St. Helena Chamber of Commerce’s annual Concerts in the Park series – held at Lyman Park, 1498 Main St. from 6-8 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month – continues with a performance by Sunny & The Black Pack on Thursday, July 25. Festivities include farmers market vendors, wine tasting, food trucks and dessert. Upcoming performances: Un Amour Band (Aug. 8) and Grove Valve Orchestra (Aug. 22). Free admission. Family friendly. Info, sthelena.com; 963-4456.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“The Lion King” continues its run at the Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St. in St. Helena, this week. Synopsis: After the murder of his father, a young lion prince flees his kingdom only to learn the true meaning of responsibility and bravery. This is a retelling of Disney’s 1994 animated classic of the same name. Rated: PG. Screenings in 3D are also available. The film is scheduled to be at the Cameo through Sunday, Aug. 4. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Mandy Harvey (July 25); Royal Jelly Jive (July 26-27); The Rebobs (July 30); Brian Coutch & Company (July 31); Squirrel Nut Zippers (Aug. 2-3); Trevor Lyon & The One Little Story Band (Aug. 6); The Billie Holiday Project, featuring Stella Heath (Aug. 8); The Bacon Brothers (Aug. 9-10); Sean Carscadden (Aug. 13); and Bayonics (Aug. 15).For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, July 26, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Chef Cindy Pawlcyn of Mustards Grill will host a demonstration at the Chef’s Table. Free samples and get a copy of the recipe. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
STAND-UP COMEDY
Stand-up comedian Mike Guido performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, July 26 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2019 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $20. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
HERITAGE FIRE NAPA
America’s outdoor culinary festival Heritage Fire by Cochon555 returns to St. Helena’s Charles Krug Winery on Saturday, July 27 from 5-7:30 p.m. An all-star cast of chefs will take guests on a journey of whole animal cookery over live fires, beginning at 4 p.m. for VIP admission and 5 p.m. for everyone else. Tickets start at $150 for an all-inclusive afternoon feast. VIP access is $200 per person. Info, cochon555.com/us-tour/2019-heritagefirenapa.
JEFF BRIDGES AT NAPA’S UPTOWN THEATRE
Actor-musician Jeff Bridges performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
GOOSE & GANDER'S SUMMER SUNDAYS
St. Helena's Goose & Gander presents Summer Sundays Live Music from 5-8 p.m., every summer Sunday. Misner & Smith perform July 28; The Marshall House Project on Aug. 4 and San Geronimo on Aug. 11. Free admission.
NAPA VALLEY WRITERS' CONFERENCE
The Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College will host the conference from July 28-Aug. 2. Offered during the event are daytime lectures, free afternoon discussions at the St. Helena Public Library and evening readings. For details visit napawritersconference.org.
SPANISH IMMERSION CAMP FOR KIDS
Colors of Spanish and the St. Helena Recreation Department offer a Spanish immersion camp for kids ages 5-10 on July 29-Aug. 2 at the Carnegie Building. The camp runs from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday, and costs $350. For registration and information for this camp and other summer programs, visit cityofsthelena.org/parksrec, call 968-9222, or drop by the Parks & Rec office, 1574 Railroad Ave., St. Helena.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. On July 31, the library screens the animated feature “Hotel Transylvania 3.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
CANCER RESEARCH SYMPOSIUM
The 2019 V Foundation Wine Celebration will take place Aug. 1-3 in the Napa Valley, offering three days of wine, food, fun and awareness for cancer research. The Answer for Cancer Research Symposium and Marketplace, which is free and open to the public on a first-come basis, is held Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The V Scientific Advisory Committee, comprised of some of the nation’s leading physicians and research scientists, discuss current advances and discoveries into clinical applications, new diagnostics and alternative treatments for cancer. Info, winecelebration.org.
‘HARDBALL’ PRESENTED IN YOUNTVILLE
The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Aug. 2-11 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Friday shows are at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m. Synopsis: What happens when news becomes entertainment and politics becomes performance? Virginia Eames, an aspiring political pundit, attempts to negotiate her way through the constantly shifting landscape of cutthroat commentary and learns what it takes to be a star. “Hardball” is a complex exploration of modern-day news and commentary and the maneuverings of those who provide it. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
UKE-A-PALOOZA
Oxbow Public Market, along with Judd and Holly Finkelstein of Judd’s Hill Winery present the 9th annual Uke-A-Palooza at Oxbow from 6-9 p.m.on Friday, Aug. 2 in Napa. The event is an action-packed, island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family. The evening includes a raffle to benefit Voices of Napa, and a performance on the Oxbow River Deck by The Maikai Gents.
FIRKIN FEST
Mad Fritz Brewing Co. hosts the inaugural Firkin Fest at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3. More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will be offering a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins. Tickets are $95. Info, madfirkinfest.com.
POPE VALLEY'S COMMUNITY DINNER
Pope Valley Farm Center hosts its Community Dinner and Dance on Saturday, Aug. 3. Dinner will be from 5- 8 p.m., followed by dancing from 8-11 p.m. Live music by Former Bull Riders. Tickets are $30; $15 for children ages 6-12; and free for kids ages 5 and younger. Tickets will be available at the door. All profits will go to restoring the Pope Valley Farm Center.
WALK FOR ANIMALS
Napa Humane's 8th annual Walk for Animals, a fun event and leisurely walk through Downtown Napa in support of pets throughout the Napa Valley, is held Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Beginning and ending at Oxbow Commons, registered walkers will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and enjoy music, a silent auction, contests, photo opportunities and more as we come together to raise funds for Napa Humane. Registration is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
NAPA VALLEY WINE LIBRARY TASTING
Napa Valley Wine Library presents its 57th annual tasting in The Grove at Silverado Resort & Spa in Napa on Sunday, Aug. 4. A group of 60-75 invited producers will pour, share and showcase their wines from 4- 6 p.m. To join the Napa Valley Wine Library Association and secure tickets for the event, visit napawinelibrary.com.
THOMPSON'S ANNUAL PASTA DINNER
U.S. Congressman Mike Thompson's 27th annual Napa Valley Pasta Dinner is Sunday, Aug. 4, at The Ranch Winery, 105 Zinfandel Lane, St. Helena, from 5-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25; $5 for children younger than 12. Info, mikethompsonforcongress.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Aug. 8, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELANDJAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
SUNSET CINEMA AT CHARLES KRUG WINERY
Charles Krug Winery, in collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival, hosts Sunset Cinema 2019, a summer film series with showings in August and September. The films will screen at sunset on the third Friday of each month. Guests can enjoy Charles Krug wines, pizzas and live music at 6:30 p.m., prior to each showing. The series continues on Friday, Aug. 16 with a screening of “Cold Brook,” starring Kim Coates, William Fichtner, and Harold Perrineau. “Cold Brook” is the story of two ordinary guys in a small town who embark on an extraordinary adventure. Admission is $10. Info, sunsetcinema2019.eventbrite.com.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 17-18, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
WEEKLY TAI CHI CLASSES BEGIN IN AUGUST
Certified professional senior fitness instructor Joan Comendant will teach weekly Tai Chi classes starting in August at the Upper Valley Campus of Napa Valley College in St. Helena. Classes will be held from 10:45-11:45 a.m., starting Aug. 22 and continuing through Dec. 19. There will be no class on Nov. 28. Cost is $75. Pre-registration is required by calling 967-2900 or visiting napavalley.edu.
KRIS KRISTOFFERSON & THE STRANGERS
Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m. Kristofferson is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and has won three Grammy awards. He has released 30 albums since 1970. Tickets are $60-$90. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
JON ANDERSON AT THE UPTOWN
Singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jon Anderson performs at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 8 p.m. Anderson is also the lead singer for the band YES. Tickets are $60-$110. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
JUSTIN HAYWARD IN NAPA ON AUG. 25
The Muddy Blues lead singer Justin Hayward presents an acoustic solo show at the Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $40-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
HANDS ACROSS THE VALLEY
The 27th annual Hands Across the Valley fundraiser takes place Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St, St. Helena, from 4-10 p.m. The event includes more than 35 food, wine and beer stations; live and silent auctions; and live music by the Time Bandits. The event supports Napa Valley's safety-net programs, such as Meals on Wheels and the Napa Valley Food Bank, ensuring that no one goes hungry in the Napa Valley. Tickets are $75. Info, handsacrossthevalley.com.
