MODERN SLAVERY IN YOUR BACKYARD
Soroptimist International of St. Helena and St. Helena Sunrise present "Modern Slavery In Your Backyard," a human trafficking awareness event Thursday, Oct. 3 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. This free event will feature Allison Haley, Napa County District Attorney; officials from Napa Valley Special Investigations Bureau and Homeland Security; and human trafficking survivors. Info, sisthelena.org.
SHORT FILMS AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, presents a series of short films as part of “Manhattan Short 2019” on Thursday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. These films are eligible to enter the 2020 Academy Awards race in 2020. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
Coming up are four films and two are for film class: "Un Traductor" at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 8 and "Wake in Fright," to be shown at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. CinemaBites will feature "Nothing Fancy" at 5 p.m., Monday, Oct. 14 and "The Bit Player" is the Cinema Science feature at 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
DEATH CAFÉ NAPA
At a Death Café, friends and strangers come together in a relaxed, safe and supportive setting to talk about death while enjoying tea and cake. Death Café Napa is held Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Free admission. RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/death-cafe-napa-tickets-70936066685. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com; deathcafe.com.
HYPROV: IMPROV UNDER HYPNOSIS
Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It, Anyway?”) teams with master hypnotist Asas Mecci for Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis on Thursday, Oct. 3, at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 8 p.m. Hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between for decades worldwide – come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts: Kris Brownlee (Oct. 3); Sol Horizon (Oct. 4); Harvey Mason’s Chameleon (Oct. 5-6); Brendan James (Oct. 10); Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project (Oct. 11-12); Terry Family Band (Oct. 16); Greg Adams and East Bay Soul (Oct. 19-20); Nellie McKay (Oct. 24); Dennis Quaid & Jamie James (Oct. 25-26). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Friday, Oct. 4, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave., St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Jim Leiken, executive chef at Lucy Restaurant and Bar at Bardessono Hotel will be at the Chef’s Table for a demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
ZOPPÉ ITALIAN FAMILY CIRCUS
Zoppé Italian Family Circus performs its latest show “La Nonna” at the Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, Friday-Sunday, Oct. 4-6. With authentic roots steeped in Old-World Italian traditions, the one-ring circus features astounding acrobatics, equestrian showmanship, wire walkers, contortionists and of course, Nino the Clown! Showtimes are Friday at 7 p.m.; and Saturday and Sunday at 1 and 4 p.m. Tickets are $12-$45. Info, eandmpresents.org.
VALLEY PLAYERS PRESENT ‘WOMEN IN JEOPARDY’
“Thelma and Louise” meets “The First Wives Club” in the fun and flirtatious comedy “Women in Jeopardy”, presented by the Valley Players Oct. 4-13 at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Synopsis: Divorcées Mary and Jo are suspicious of their friend Liz’s new dentist boyfriend. He’s not just a weirdo; he may be a serial killer! After all, his hygienist just disappeared. Trading their wine glasses for spy glasses, imaginations run wild as the ladies try to discover the truth and save their friend in a hilarious off-road adventure. Friday performances are at 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday performances are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
ORCHIDS SHOW AND SALE
Napa Valley Orchid Society hosts its annual show and sale “Explosion of Orchids” Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Las Flores Community Center, 4300 Linda Vista Ave., Napa. Come enjoy a beautiful display of judged orchids and shop among our many vendors for a wide variety of orchids, garden plants, succulents, pots and potting supplies. Learn about re-potting orchids and how to get them to re-bloom at home. The show also runs Sunday, Oct. 6. Free admission. Info, nv-os.org.
CALIFORNIA NATIVE PLANT SALE
The Napa Valley Chapter of the California Native Plant Society hosts a plant sale Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa. More than 1,000 hard-to-find native plants, (more than 125 species) for shade or sun will be available for sale. Free admission. Info, napavalleycnps.org.
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW
Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at Skyline Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561.
FALL FAIRE ON SATURDAY
The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts its Fall Faire Saturday, Oct. 5, from noon-4 p.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Celebrate fall with live music, Scarecrow Row, games and more than 25 science-based exhibits for all ages. Admission is $5 for adults. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu/fallfaire; 253-4221.
UPSTAGE NAPA VALLEY'S 'THE HAPPY ONES'
Jean Marie Myatt's "The Happy Ones," presented by Upstage Napa Valley, premieres at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20. It is presented at 7:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m., Sundays. Tickets are $25 general, $15 for students and $20 for groups. For details visit Upstagenapavalley.org or call 341-3278.
LONG MEADOW RANCH ALL STAR BIG BAND
The Long Meadow Ranch All Star Big Band, a 20-player big band drawn from an internationally accomplished group of musicians, performs Sunday, Oct. 6, at Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch, 738 Main St., St. Helena, at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $50-$60. Info, longmeadowranch.com/things-to-do/bands/lmr-all-star-big-band-2019.
CINEMA UNDER THE STARS
The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, is hosting a summer/fall film series every Tuesday through October at 7 p.m. Bring a blanket and cozy up with friends and loved ones as you enjoy a different film each week, along with snacks and beverages available for purchase. The featured film for Tuesday, Oct. 8 is “The Princess Bride.” All movies start at sundown; times may depend on the season. Upcoming films: “The Goonies” (Oct. 15); “Beetlejuice” (Oct. 22); and “Hocus Pocus” (Oct. 29). Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/cinema-under-the-stars.
KIDS’ MATINEE AT THE LIBRARY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a family movie each Wednesday at 3 p.m. as part of its ongoing Kids’ Matinee series. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION
The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts a free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Oct. 10, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
ART IN THE LIBRARY
Artist Aldo Solano presents his sketches at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, Thursday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. A reception with refreshments will be hosted by the St. Helena Public Library Friends & Foundation. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
HIGH POWERED HIGH HEELS PANEL
Hall Wines hosts High Powered High Heels, a curated panel of empowering and innovative women sharing insight from their respective careers, led by San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Friday, Oct. 11, from 1-3:30 p.m. at Hall St. Helena, 401 Saint Helena Highway. Admission is $225. Info, hallwines.com/live; 967-2626.
LISA PEDACE AT CHARLES KRUG
Comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, on Friday, Oct. 11, at 7:30. Tickets are $20-$28. Info, crushersofcomedy.com/september-28.html.
THOLLANDER STUDIO SALE
A studio sale featuring original art and prints by the late Earl Thollander will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at Thollander’s studio, 19210 Highway 128, Calistoga. The sale is conducted by Wes and Lauren Thollander. Info, 707-942-5382.
CLIMATE OF ACTION
Democrats of Napa Valley present the forum Climate of Action: Creating a Healthy and Sustainable Future on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa. Learn about everyday actions that can make a difference. Topics include climate-smart food and agriculture; and reducing your carbon footprint. Admission is $25-$45. Info, napavalleydems.org/climate.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY
The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville. Admission is $15; free for Veterans Home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
ANNUAL COMMUNITY POTLUCK
The Annual Community Potluck, which honors the UpValley Family Centers, will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., in Lyman Park, 1498 Main St., St. Helena. Bring a dish and a chair and enjoy a friendly community feast as Mike Greensill’s jazz trio provides a classy musical backdrop. Also new this year is an apple dessert bake-off.
HISTORY OF BLUES IN AMERICA
Music historian Joey Leone discusses the history of blues music in the United States on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 7 p.m. During his career, Leone has toured as a sideman guitar player for many high-profile artists including Etta James, The Coasters, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, and many more. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’
St. Helena High School Drama will present “The Laramie Project,” directed by Sofia Osborne and Joe Brawdy, from Oct. 17-20 (four performances) at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Synopsis: “The Laramie Project” is set in and around Laramie, Wyoming, in the aftermath of the real-life murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard.
‘ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST’
Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” Oct. 18-Nov.3. Synopsis: When Randle Patrick McMurphy gets transferred for evaluation from a prison farm to a mental institution, he assumes it will be a less restrictive environment. But the martinet Nurse Ratched runs the psychiatric ward with an iron fist, keeping her patients cowed through abuse, medication and sessions of electroconvulsive therapy. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
HOMETOWN HARVEST FESTIVAL
The Hometown Harvest Festival returns to downtown St. Helena (Oak Avenue between Adams and Spring streets) on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The community event features live music, a kids carnival, a wine lounge, a food alley, and an array of arts and crafts. The day begins with a 1-mile fun run at 8 a.m., a 5K and 10K race at 8:30 a.m., a pancake breakfast, hosted by Troop One Boy Scouts in the Carnegie Building. The Pet PAWrade, a highlight of the Hometown Harvest Festival, begins at 9:30 a.m. Info, amaliak@cityofsthelena.org; 707-967-2736.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY
Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19-20, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Ministers Carol Fink and Lynn Macfarland and Rev. Judy Naimo host a blessing of the animals Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Yountville Veteran’s Memorial Park, 6465 Washington St., at 3 p.m. All critters welcome.
LEO DAN AT LINCOLN THEATER
Latin American singer-songwriter Leo Dan performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. Dan has composed more than 3,000 songs, and he has sold more than 55 million records in his career. Tickets are $39-$99. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SOL FLAMENCO
Experience the fire and passion of Spain with an evening of authentic live flamenco when Sol Flamenco performs at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, on Thursday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
SHHS CLASS OF 1999 REUNION
Sarah Beth Abernathy is organizing a 20-year high school reunion for the St. Helena High School Class of 1999, Saturday, Oct. 26, at 3 p.m. at Crane Park. The cost is $40 for adults and $5 for kids. RSVP to Sarah at 917-968-2994 or thesarahbeth@gmail.com.
COMEDIAN LEWIS BLACK
Comedian Lewis Black performs at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 8 p.m. Known as the king of the rant, Lewis Black uses his trademark style of comedic yelling and animated finger-pointing to skewer anything and anyone that gets under his skin. Tickets are $55-$75. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
HALLOWEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, screens a 1984 cult classic comedy, starring Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, and Bill Murray, in honor of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
THREE DOG NIGHT AT LINCOLN THEATER
The Grammy-nominated band Three Dog Night performs at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $39-$69. Info, lincolntheater.com.
A CAPELLA FESTIVAL
The House Jacks, St. Helena High School Chamber Choir, St. Helena Teen Choir, Vocal Color and Jazz@7 vocal ensemble will perform at the third annual A Capella Festival Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, 1401 Grayson Ave. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets are available at the door or through brownpapertickets.com.
SWITCHFOOT AT THE UPTOWN
With a career spanning more than 20 years, 11 albums, a film and millions of tickets sold, the Grammy Award winning band Switchfoot is embarking on one of their most ambitious endeavors to date. Switchfoot performs at at Uptown Theatre, 1350 Third St., Napa, on Friday, Nov. 8, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $37-$57. Info, uptowntheatrenapa.com; 259-0123.
To include your event in the St. Helena Star community calendar, submit details online at napavalleyregister.com/calendar or contact online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.