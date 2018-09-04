EXPLORING THE IMAGINARY WORLDS OF RAY BRADBURY
The St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, hosts an artist’s reception for Lance Burris on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Burris's exhibition consists of illustrations painted by the artist for his book titled “Paint with a Typewriter/Type with a Brush: Exploring the Imaginary Worlds of Ray Bradbury through the Art of Illustration.” Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 963-5244.
WHAT’S NEW AT THE CAMEO
“Crazy Rich Asians” closes its run at Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., on Thursday, Sept. 6. “The Bookshop” debuts on Friday, Sept. 7. “The Wife” joins the scheduled lineup on Friday, Sept. 14. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.
MIKE GREENSILL PERFORMS
St. Helena pianist Mike Greensill performs from 5-7 p.m. Thursdays at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
COMING SOON TO BLUE NOTE
Blue Note Napa is a live music jazz club/gourmet restaurant venue occupying the first floor of the historic Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St., Napa. Upcoming acts include Omar Sosa Quarteto Afrocubano (Sept. 6-8); Lavay Smith and Her Red Hot Skillet Lickers (Sept. 12), and Mike Phillips (Sept. 15). For tickets and additional information, call 880-2300 or visit bluenotenapa.com.
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET
The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held Sept. 7, at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Ca’Momi Osteria chef Valentina Guolo-Migotto hosts a cooking demonstration at 10:30. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
MUSIC ON THE TERRACE
Justin Diaz performs live music at Merryvale Vineyards, 1000 Main St., St. Helena, on the terrace on Friday, Sept. 7, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, merryvale.com; 963-7777.
PARKING LOT PARTY
St. Helena’s Health Spa Napa Valley hosts its end-of-summer Parking Lot Party on Friday, Sept. 7, from 6-9 p.m., at 1030 Main St. The event will include live music from Noema; food trucks; local wines; and an adults-only tricycle relay race. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, parkinglotparty.splashthat.com.
BALE GRIST MILL HARVEST DINNER
Napa Valley State Parks Association hosts its annual The Bale Mill Harvest Dinner on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. The outdoor candlelit dinner fundraiser includes live music, a milling demonstration, passed appetizers, cocktails, a whiskey bar, and a silent auction. The meal will be catered by Napa Valley Bistro chef Bernardo Ayala. Tickets are $125 and available at brownpapertickets.com/event/3573770. The Bale Grist Mill is located at 3369 St. Helena Highway in St. Helena.
COMEDY AT CHARLES KRUG
Stand-up comedian Helen Hong performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, Saturday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series, hosted by Wine Country Comedy Club. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘KNIFE SKILLS’
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of the Academy Award-nominated documentary “Knife Skills” at Culinary Institute of American at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 4 p.m. Admission is $10. Pre-registration is suggested. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
NAPA COUNTY VET CONNECT
Vet Connect is held Thursday, Sept. 13, at Napa County Veteran Services Office, 650 Imperial Way, Napa, from 9 a.m.-noon. Vet Connect is a one-stop shop to connect veterans to local resources and services. Info, 253-4558; countyofnapa.org/HHSA/VeteransServices.
SUNSET CINEMA SERIES
Napa Valley Film Festival hosts a screening of “Life in Color” Thursday, Sept. 13, at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 6 p.m. “Life in Color” is about a fired nanny and a struggling comedian who are stuck house-sitting together. Tickets are $10. The Sunset Cinema series will continue this summer. Info, napavalleyfilmfest.org.
ZERO - THE END OF PROSTATE CANCER
ZERO - The End of Prostate Cancer joins Daughters 4 Dads to host the Napa Valley ZERO Prostate Cancer 5K Run/Walk, which will be held at Napa Valley College, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, on Saturday, Sept. 15, at 8 a.m. The Run/Walk promotes awareness for prostate cancer and encourages men to be informed about their risk. The fundraiser’s goal is to create Generation ZERO – the first generation of men free of prostate cancer. Run/Walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer. Participation fee is $25-$20. Info, zeroprostatecancerrun.org/napa.
COASTAL CLEANUP DAY
Volunteers will assemble to pick up trash and recyclables at Jacob Meily Park on Pope Street in St. Helena on Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon as part of California Coastal Cleanup Day. Info, 967-2794; mfontana@cityofsthelena.org.
CELEBRATE MEXICAN INDEPENDENCE DAY
Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park, 3369 Saint Helena Highway North, Saint Helena, hosts a Mexican Independence Day celebration on Saturday, Sept. 15, from noon-5 p.m. The free event includes mariachi music, dancing, food trucks, and hands-on crafts activities. Parking is limited at the Bale Mill. Free shuttle bus service will be available at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park to the Bale Mill. Info, 963-2236; napaoutdoors.org.
WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S
The Alzheimer’s Association hosts its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 15, at Yountville Park at the corner of Washington and Lincoln streets. The two-mile walk starts at 10 a.m., following a welcome ceremony that kicks off at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Info, 573-1210; napawalk@alz.org.
MURAL UNVEILING
Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, 1490 Library Lane, St. Helena, unveils its new public mural “Painted Pirates” – inspired by Stevenson’s classic “Treasure Island” – on Saturday, Sept. 15. The celebration runs from noon-4 p.m. The mural was created by students from Nimbus Arts and funded by the City of St. Helena. Free admission. Info, 963-3757; stevensonmuseum.org.
CINEMABITES AT CAMEO CINEMA
Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., hosts another installment of its CinemaBites series on Monday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. “Cuban Food Stories” is a documentary about food, society, and culture on the island of Cuba. A personal road-trip adventure all around the island to discover the most authentic flavors and stories behind the Cuban cuisine. Prior to the film, enjoy Cuban-inspired bites provided by Oak Avenue Catering paired with mojitos. Tickets are $45. Info, CameoCinema.com; 287-4172.