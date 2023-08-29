Paulin Center for the Arts at Pacific Union College in Angwin is introducing its new children’s choruses and inviting anyone in the community in grades 2-8 to join.

The choruses are Chordears (grades 5-8) and Treblears (grades 2-4), and rehearsals are held weekly on Tuesdays from 4 to 4:45 p.m. (Treblears) and 5 to 5:45 p.m. (Chordears) in Paulin Hall, Room 132.

Fall session runs from September to December and costs $150 per student. The fee includes:

• Weekly 45-minute rehearsals with a highly qualified and successful choral conductor and a skilled, experienced accompanist;

• All music (yours to keep);

• Music folders;

• Ensemble T-shirt;

• MP3 files for practice listening;

• Performance opportunities in various venues;

• Experience with a variety of genres and styles of music;

• A greater understanding and enjoyment of collaborative music-making.

Rehearsals begin Tuesday, Sept. 12; register at paulincenterarts.wixsite.com/mysite.

For more information about Paulin Center for the Arts, visit tinyurl.com/paulincenterarts or email music@puc.edu.

