The cyclist who found the brutally beaten body tied to a fence post thought it was a scarecrow. The first police officer on the scene couldn’t get over all the blood.
Over the following days, months, the quiet city of Laramie, Wyoming struggles to come to grips with the 1998 murder of gay college student Matthew Shepard in St. Helena Drama’s production of “The Laramie Project,” which opens Thursday, Oct. 17 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 20 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center.
The script, by Moisés Kaufman and the Tectonic Theater Project, is based on verbatim transcripts of interviews conducted after the murder. The subject matter – homophobia, violence, and community trauma – is the most serious ever taken on by St. Helena High School drama students.
Director Sofia Osborne, a senior, and assistant director Joe Brawdy, a junior, recently told the Star that although the material seems grim, the play is ultimately uplifting, as Laramie residents set aside their political differences, band together as a community, and begin to heal from the violent tragedy.
Early scenes performed during a special preview for the press depict the arraignment of the two killers, the hoard of media filing sensational reports, and shocked reactions from law enforcement, medical professionals, school administrators and fellow students.
Dialogue rapidly ping-pongs among characters who take turns addressing the audience.
Aaron Kreifels (Olivia Andersen), who found Shepard, breaks down in tears at the memory. Police officer Reggie Fluty (Ivy Shaw), who tried to stabilize the bloodied Shepard, undergoes preventative medical treatment after learning that Shepard had been HIV positive. Catherine Connolly (Cynthia Medrano), an openly lesbian administrator at the University of Wyoming, begins to fear for her safety in what she’d thought to be a progressive and accepting community.
“She’s afraid of being who she is,” said Medrano, who also plays two other characters.
A senior, Medrano has been involved in St. Helena Drama ever since she painted sets for “Seussical: The Musical” in 2010. She wants to stay involved in theater beyond high school because “it’s something that’s part of me and that’s helped me find who I am now.”
Medrano said the most difficult part of this production is “the jump” from the spring musical “Mamma Mia,” where she played a comically bubbly bridesmaid, to the emotionally intense “Laramie.”
Cast member Wolfgang Prichett, who also appeared in “Mamma Mia,” agreed that “Laramie” is much more “emotionally draining," if less physically demanding.
“This really delves into some mature material,” said Prichett. “I’ve done so many parts where I’m playing a kid who has to learn to grow as a person. But here I’m able to dive into a deeper side and see this emotional event from so many different perspectives.”
Prichett plays four roles, ranging from Andy Paris, a gay member of the Tectonic Theater Project who comes from New York to interview Laramie residents, to local rancher Murdock Cooper, who speculates that Shepard might have been partially to blame if he’d made a pass at one of his assailants.
Switching between characters of different ages and views is a new experience for Prichett. He does different warm-up routines backstage to help him physically inhabit each character “instead of just trying to sound different.”
The action is often paired with a dramatic score composed by senior and aspiring music producer Connor Hitt. He’s played piano since age 7, guitar since age 8, and for the last four years he’s been producing tracks using Apple’s Logic Pro X, a digital audio workstation.
For his first collaboration with St. Helena Drama, Hitt met with student directors Osborne and Brawdy, noted what types of music they wanted for specific scenes, read the script, and watched past productions of “Laramie.”
“I’ve always made more modern-type music, like pop and hip-hop, so this is my first time doing something like this,” he said. “It wasn’t super-challenging, but it wasn’t easy. It wasn’t in my comfort zone.”
Sound tech Marcus DeSante is responsible for cuing Hitt’s score to play at the right volume at the right moments. A senior participating in his sixth St. Helena Drama production, DeSante plans to study math in college.
Fall dramas are easier for DeSante than the spring musicals where cast members use lapel mics. But “Laramie” is challenging in other ways.
“It’s a message that people need to hear,” he said. “They need to see what acts like this cause and what they entail – what they do to a community like Laramie.”
The show doesn’t portray any violence, but it does contain graphic descriptions of Shepard’s injuries and some strong language. It’s recommended for ages 12 and older.
Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17; Friday, Oct. 18; and Saturday, Oct. 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets are available at sthelenadrama.com.