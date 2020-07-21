Community garden takes root at St. Helena’s Silverado Orchards

“It’s like a little forest,” Beck said.

Ruth and Bill Davis planted their tomatoes on April 9 and got married on May 31, the latest in a surprisingly long list of Silverado Orchards residents who have found love late in life. They went all in on tomatoes. Her red ones are doing a little better than his yellow ones.

Ruth remembers helping in the family garden as a little girl when she was one of seven siblings growing up in Kansas.

“This is the first time I’ve planted anything here, thanks to Allison, who got these nice tall planter boxes,” she said. “It’s so much easier than the ones they used to have on the ground.”

Janet Walls is growing a few kinds of tomatoes – heirlooms, Sweet 100s – as well as patty pan squash, basil and strawberries. The strawberries caught the attention of an opportunistic blue jay, so her daughter helped her set up some shiny metal streamers to ward him off.

“This is so much fun,” said Walls, a lifelong gardener who used to call Sunset magazine her bible. “I was so happy when they put the dirt in here and raised the beds.”