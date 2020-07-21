Community garden takes root at St. Helena’s Silverado Orchards

Stressed out by the pandemic? Close your eyes and picture a verdant oasis of radiant flowers, ripe tomatoes of all varieties and sizes, and fragrant mint and lemon verbena.
Residents of Silverado Orchards don’t have to imagine it. All they have to do is step outside.
“Here, try one,” said Joyce Costner, picking a tiny tomato not much bigger than a blueberry and offering it to a guest. “My husband and I eat them like candy.”
The retirement home’s organic community garden has blossomed this year under the management of employee Allison Hayes, a former florist at Centerpiece Napa Valley, and experienced gardeners including resident Caroline Kirsch.
“We all have a connection to the soil,” said Kirsch, a retired mental health nurse and certified master gardener. “There’s nothing more therapeutic than having one’s hands in the soil. It’s a good de-stresser for everyone.”
Hayes oversaw a massive makeover of the space over the last year. Central Valley provided custom raised planter beds so that seniors – many in their 80s or 90s – don’t have to stoop to ground level.
Silverado Orchards is owned by the Baldwin family, and gardening implements that belonged to owner Kerry Baldwin’s late grandfather Nino Poncioni, an avid gardener, connect the garden to the family legacy. There’s even a nascent tomato tunnel like the ones “Grandpa Nino” used to grow.
“The seniors enjoy coming out here to sit in the sun,” said Hayes, who planted a patch of succulents and a garden that produces tomatoes, basil and mint for the Silverado Orchards kitchen.
“Plus we’re able to put flower arrangements on the tables and in the lobby,” Hayes said. “Seeing fresh flowers lifts your spirits.”
Kirsch is always happy to dispense pro tips (did you know bees are attracted to the color blue?) and there’s broad consensus that owner Kerry Baldwin bought the best soil on the market at Van Winden’s.
A garden club meets every Tuesday morning before it gets too hot. Residents who can’t get out are likely to receive bouquets of fresh flowers from their neighbors.
Things haven’t always gone according to plan, like when Costner’s parsley turned out to be celery. But what fun would gardening be without a few surprises?
Orville Hammer’s wild cosmos are starting to bloom, but his tomatoes are a few weeks behind those in Lucy Beck’s neighboring plot, which have grown twice as tall as she is and are growing over her nasturtiums.
Beck’s lemon cucumbers are faring better than the nasturtiums, with help from pollinating bees. She’s also grown kale, lettuce, basil, collards, eggplant and patty pan squash.
“It’s like a little forest,” Beck said.
Ruth and Bill Davis planted their tomatoes on April 9 and got married on May 31, the latest in a surprisingly long list of Silverado Orchards residents who have found love late in life. They went all in on tomatoes. Her red ones are doing a little better than his yellow ones.
Ruth remembers helping in the family garden as a little girl when she was one of seven siblings growing up in Kansas.
“This is the first time I’ve planted anything here, thanks to Allison, who got these nice tall planter boxes,” she said. “It’s so much easier than the ones they used to have on the ground.”
Janet Walls is growing a few kinds of tomatoes – heirlooms, Sweet 100s – as well as patty pan squash, basil and strawberries. The strawberries caught the attention of an opportunistic blue jay, so her daughter helped her set up some shiny metal streamers to ward him off.
“This is so much fun,” said Walls, a lifelong gardener who used to call Sunset magazine her bible. “I was so happy when they put the dirt in here and raised the beds.”
“Next year we’ll do it a little differently,” Costner said, still eyeing her crop of little tomatoes. “We won’t put in quite so many tomatoes. But this gives us something to do, and I’ve enjoyed having flowers to put in the apartment.”
And yes, she said, she’s enjoyed the celery.
