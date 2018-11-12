Howell Mountain Elementary School invites the community to its annual Thanksgiving Feast and Fall Spectacular music event. Both events are on Thursday, Nov. 15, in the school’s auditorium -- the feast begins at 11:45 a.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. Admission to both events is free. HMES is located at 525 White Cottage Road North in Angwin.
Each classroom will prepare one of the main dishes for the feast. The menu includes turkey, cornbread muffins, mashed potatoes, fruit salad, pumpkin donuts, meatballs, and rice pudding. Families are providing drinks, side dishes and desserts. The community is invited to simply show up and enjoy the meal with neighbors.
The Fall Spectacular is the culmination of practice and synergy between various HMES students from the beginning of the school year to now.
“The musical numbers in our fall concert will feature vocals, individual instruments, and teamwork,” said Janet Tufts, principal and superintendent. “This show represents a lot of time and energy over the last few months, both on the part of the students and our music teacher, Ms. Kelsey.”
For more information about HMES, including upcoming events, visit hmes.org.