Cool soups for hot days from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

When the thermometer reaches triple digits, it’s time to forget the oven and think about the refrigerator. With the right vegetables and fruits from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market plus a blender and a few pantry ingredients, you can whip up some wonderfully refreshing and healthy soups. Here are three of my favorites.

Watermelon Gazpacho is a go-to when we want a switch from our standard tomato gazpacho. Puree 1 large tomato, one-half serrano chile (diced), 1 cup cubed and seeded watermelon in a blender or food processor. Pour in 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar and one-quarter cup extra-virgin olive oil and pulse until well combined. Add 2 Tablespoons minced red onion, one-half peeled and seeded cubed cucumber, salt, pepper and minced fresh cilantro to taste. Blend until smooth. Garnish with crumbled feta or cotija cheese and small chucks of watermelon.