Cool soups for hot days from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market

When the thermometer reaches triple digits, it’s time to forget the oven and think about the refrigerator. With the right vegetables and fruits from the St. Helena Farmers’ Market plus a blender and a few pantry ingredients, you can whip up some wonderfully refreshing and healthy soups. Here are three of my favorites.
Watermelon Gazpacho is a go-to when we want a switch from our standard tomato gazpacho. Puree 1 large tomato, one-half serrano chile (diced), 1 cup cubed and seeded watermelon in a blender or food processor. Pour in 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar and one-quarter cup extra-virgin olive oil and pulse until well combined. Add 2 Tablespoons minced red onion, one-half peeled and seeded cubed cucumber, salt, pepper and minced fresh cilantro to taste. Blend until smooth. Garnish with crumbled feta or cotija cheese and small chucks of watermelon.
Chilled Avocado Soup is great; and when you sprinkle crumbed bacon, thinly sliced green onion and diced tomato on top, it becomes a light meal in a bowl. Blend 1 Cup sour cream, 2 Large avocados, 1 Tablespoon minced cilantro, 1 Tablespoon fresh lime juice, one-half teaspoon hot sauce (I like to use green Tabasco and I use a full teaspoon if I’m making for people who like that kick) in your food processor or blender until mixture is smooth. Add 2 Cups cold chicken or vegetable broth and blend again. Add salt and white pepper to taste. Chill and garnish with 1 small diced tomato, 2 sliced green onions and 2 rashers of crumbled bacon just before serving. I always like to pre-chill my bowls when I am serving a cold soup.
I love fruit soups for either dessert or as a starter. The secret ingredient in this Chilled Strawberry Soup is ginger ale. Puree 1 quart of hulled fresh strawberries in your food processor. Add one-third cup ginger ale, one-quarter cup milk, one-third cup sugar, 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract and blend until smooth. Pour into a large bowl and whisk in 1 cup sour cream. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours then ladle into chilled bowls and top with a slice of fresh strawberry.
There are so many wonderful fruit and vegetable cold soups. Carrots, cauliflowers, peaches, cucumbers and grapes all offer intriguing possibilities. Use your imagination and enjoy!
You’ll find the freshest seasonal produce each Friday at the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Join us from 7:30 a.m. until noon at our shady temporary location at Napa Valley College’s Upper Campus, 1088 College Avenue, near the Pope Street Bridge.
Stacey Bressler is a local vintner and member of the St. Helena Farmers’ Market Board of Directors.
