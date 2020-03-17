Like all Episcopal churches throughout Northern California, St. Helena's Grace Episcopal Church was closed to worshipers on Sunday because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic threat. Although the Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga preached to a nearly empty church, the service was taped and is available at the church's website.
Coronavirus epidemic: Preaching to an empty church
