Costumed hounds and humans march in St. Helena Pet PAWrade

After 11 years, Baron knew the routine. With an oversized cereal box strapped to his back and a Wheaties cap teetering on his head at a jaunty angle, he was ready for St. Helena’s one-of-a-kind Pet PAWrade.

“Last year we were Yogi Bear and Jellystone poeple,” said Edie Partridge, the mastermind of the “Breakfast of Chompions” entry in Saturday’s pet parade. “We do it every year, and we always do something different and fun.”

They were accompanied by Edie’s husband Jim, their friend Anne West, and dogs Baron, Poochie, Boo and Meyli. Wheaties, waffles, syrup, eggs, bacon, “puppy-ccino” — no detail was missed, not even the Photoshopped “Chompions” spelling on Baron’s cereal box.

“It takes a while to plan,” Edie Partridge said. “I start in the summer.”

As for the eternal Pet PAWrade question — are the dogs really into this? — Jim Partridge is realistic.

“They tolerate it,” he said.

The winners of the pet parade were:

- Best in Show: Run for the Roses

- Most Creative Group: Crushing It!

- Best Performance: Ouaf-Ouaf

- Best Costumed Pet: Top Gun: Terries

- Judges’ Choice: Deer Park or Bust

- Honorable Mention: Sven & Her Frozen Gang

The Pet PAWrade judges were Mayor Geoff Ellsworth, Patti Coyle, Carolyn Steil, John Harrington and Pat Clarey.

Followed immediately by the Harvest Festival, the Pet PAWrade might have been St. Helena’s biggest party since the COVID-19 pandemic began more than 2 1/2 years ago. It was more crowded — and the costumes even more elaborate — than last year’s event, when the community was still emerging from the pandemic doldrums.

Nonprofits and arts and crafts vendors lined Oak Avenue, while the St. Helena Historical Society’s Heritage Center offered a sneak peek at the Hilos Visibles (Visible Threads) exhibit honoring local Latino heritage.

By the time the fun wound down in the late afternoon, Baron was back to being plain old Baron, Trevi was free from his “Prisoner of Love” costume, and Blaze had clocked out of his job as a UPS “Delivery Dog.”

The dogs might have merely tolerated it, but the people had a blast.