Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus, St. Helena

The entrance to the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus on College Avenue in St. Helena.

 Jesse Duarte, Star

Join the Upper Valley Campus Lunch Bunch, where writers come together to read and discuss work for revision. The focus is on excellence as students prepare their manuscripts for a reading audience.

All genres are welcome. This ongoing group, which meets from 10 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, welcomes new participants in its inspiring and supportive workshop-style atmosphere. The current class began June 11 and continues through July 23. After a summer break, the class begins again on Sept. 3 and will continues through Oct. 15. The fall class is Oct. 23 through Dec. 3. Cost for each of the fall classes is $137. Pre-registration is required.

Contact instructor Ana Manwaring at anamanwaring@gmail.com or 415-827-1468 for more information.

