Join the Upper Valley Campus Lunch Bunch, where writers come together to read and discuss work for revision. The focus is on excellence as students prepare their manuscripts for a reading audience.
All genres are welcome. This ongoing group, which meets from 10 to 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, welcomes new participants in its inspiring and supportive workshop-style atmosphere. The current class began June 11 and continues through July 23. After a summer break, the class begins again on Sept. 3 and will continues through Oct. 15. The fall class is Oct. 23 through Dec. 3. Cost for each of the fall classes is $137. Pre-registration is required.
Contact instructor Ana Manwaring at anamanwaring@gmail.com or 415-827-1468 for more information.