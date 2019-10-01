The St. Helena Public Library's Great Library Bake-Off on Sept. 26 drew 101 people, with 35 contestants competing in several categories.
The winners included the following:
• Star Baker -- Overall Contest Winner: Anaïs and Anakarla Hernandez
• Pastry Category: Laura Le Derout
• Bread Category: Stephen Ciauri
• Cake Category: Dash and Kristina Barnfield
• Cookie Category: Cecilia Raffo
The judges were Derek Corsino and Savanna Petri of the Napa Valley Cooking School, Annie Baker (aka Annie the Baker), and Angela Salvatore of the Culinary Institute of America at Greystone.