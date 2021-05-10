DAR Caymus Chapter to meet May 26

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold their last meeting of the calendar year on May 26 at 12:30 p.m. The luncheon meeting will be at the Bear Flag B&B in Calistoga, also the home of member Marjorie McNay.

The featured speaker will be DAR member Ginny Craven speaking on Operation Tango Mike.

Tango Mike translates from military jargon to “Thanks Much.” This is an all-volunteer nonprofit group which she began 18 years ago to support and thank the military by preparing and sending care packages to the troops. Between 80 and 100 care packages are sent monthly by volunteers who gather in Lakeport at packing parties. Monthly shipping costs, averaging $2,000, as well as the cost of care package items, are covered through donations and fundraising, of which the Caymus Chapter is a part.

DAR recently awarded Craven the National DAR Excellence in Community Service Award and the State DAR Project Patriot Award.