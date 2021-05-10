 Skip to main content
DAR Caymus Chapter to meet May 26

Ginny Craven and Dianne Fraser

Ginny Craven, left, receives a community award from Regent Dianne Fraser from the Caymus Chapter of the DAR.

 Bob Minenna Photography

The Caymus Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) will hold their last meeting of the calendar year on May 26 at 12:30 p.m. The luncheon meeting will be at the Bear Flag B&B in Calistoga, also the home of member Marjorie McNay.

The featured speaker will be DAR member Ginny Craven speaking on Operation Tango Mike.

Tango Mike translates from military jargon to “Thanks Much.” This is an all-volunteer nonprofit group which she began 18 years ago to support and thank the military by preparing and sending care packages to the troops. Between 80 and 100 care packages are sent monthly by volunteers who gather in Lakeport at packing parties. Monthly shipping costs, averaging $2,000, as well as the cost of care package items, are covered through donations and fundraising, of which the Caymus Chapter is a part.

DAR recently awarded Craven the National DAR Excellence in Community Service Award and the State DAR Project Patriot Award.

The DAR membership is open to any woman who can prove a direct lineage to any Revolutionary War patriot, either a soldier or civilian, who aided the cause. Membership gives verification to their ancestor’s part in the Revolutionary War. Many members join DAR because of their interest in genealogy. Once the genealogy is completed the chapter registrar will help a perspective member prepare and submit an application.

Those interested in becoming members are asked to call Regent Dianne Fraser at 963-7329.

