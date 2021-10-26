 Skip to main content
Darlene Longo’s ‘In Between’ is a spooky Halloween read

Local author Darlene Longo is back with another horror novel, just in time for Halloween.

Published under her pen name D.M. Siciliano, “In Between” is a haunted house story, but Longo said it’s really about “a haunted character.”

In her 30s and about to become a mother, Amy feels the urge to return to her childhood home and confront the ghosts of her past – figurative and literal.

“She needs to set these ghosts free before she can move forward and start her own family,” said Longo, a Napa resident and former bartender at St. Helena’s Market.

Complicating matter is Amy’s Alice in Wonderland syndrome, a real neurological disorder that warps one’s sense of space and time.

There are horrific visions and a sinister Dark Man, but Longo doesn’t think “In Between” is as scary as her first novel, “Inside.”

“It’s more haunting,” Longo said. “Hopefully as you’re reading it you’re not confused per se, but you’re trying to follow along and sort through the same mystery as the main character.”

The idea originated when Longo learned about Alice in Wonderland syndrome and wondered what it would be like if a child affected by the disorder were able to peer into the world between the living and the dead and see ghosts.

This is the first of Longo’s three novels to be narrated in the first person, which presented a new challenge, as well as an opportunity to see the story through Amy’s eyes. It’s also her shortest novel at 167 pages.

“When people read my books I want them to think and find the underlying theme,” Longo said. “It’s not just horror. I want people to feel the characters and relate to them as I’m telling a scary story.”

 “In Between” was released Oct. 21 and is available at dmsiciliano.com.

