Darlene Longo’s ‘In Between’ is a spooky Halloween read

Local author Darlene Longo is back with another horror novel, just in time for Halloween.

Published under her pen name D.M. Siciliano, “In Between” is a haunted house story, but Longo said it’s really about “a haunted character.”

In her 30s and about to become a mother, Amy feels the urge to return to her childhood home and confront the ghosts of her past – figurative and literal.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“She needs to set these ghosts free before she can move forward and start her own family,” said Longo, a Napa resident and former bartender at St. Helena’s Market.

Complicating matter is Amy’s Alice in Wonderland syndrome, a real neurological disorder that warps one’s sense of space and time.

There are horrific visions and a sinister Dark Man, but Longo doesn’t think “In Between” is as scary as her first novel, “Inside.”

“It’s more haunting,” Longo said. “Hopefully as you’re reading it you’re not confused per se, but you’re trying to follow along and sort through the same mystery as the main character.”