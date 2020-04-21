David Kernberger, St. Helena 'renaissance man,' dies at 79

“Dave was there from day one. He was a friend and a teacher to all of us,” said Neal. “I was the vineyard mentor, but Dave and Mike taught us the science of winemaking and made it really fun for us.”

Kernberger offered to let the group make wine at his small home winery north of St. Helena.

“It was so ideal to work out of this little stone winery in the middle of a Cabernet vineyard,” Carrick said.

When the winemaking apparatus needed to be reconfigured for technical reasons, Kernberger remodeled the facility at his own expense.

“Almost everything we used to make our wine belonged to Dave,” Carrick said. “He would find some old parts or get ahold of something another winemaker was throwing away and repair it. He was very generous.”

In 2014, Kernberger told the Star he’d been making wine at home since 1972 and had no formal training, “just seat of the pants” knowledge.

He and his first wife, local historian Kathy Kernberger, collected a vast array of historical photos and negatives that once belonged to local photo studios, said Mariam Hansen of the St. Helena Historical Society.