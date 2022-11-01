'Dear Zoe,' produced by Brenda and Marc Lhormer, screens at St. Helena's Cameo Cinema

The Cameo Cinema will host two special screenings of "Dear Zoe," an independent feature film produced by local Sonomans Brenda and Marc Lhormer, at 5 and 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The Lhormers, who also wrote the screenplay, will be on hand for a Q&A. As of Friday, the film will also be available to rent or buy on multiple video-on-demand platforms.

"Dear Zoe" stars Sadie Sink as Tess. Theo Rossi plays her father Nick, with newcomer Kweku Collins as Tess’s love interest Jimmy. Justin Bartha, Jessica Capshaw and Vivien Lyra Blair round out the principal cast.

This film is a story of grief and resilience told from the point of view of a 16-year-old girl: a coming-of-age drama in which teenage Tess enlists her biological father, a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks, and the charming juvenile delinquent next door to help her come to grips with the death of her little sister.

“We are so excited to share our new feature film at one of our favorite theaters in the world, the Cameo Cinema, which we so loved when we ran the Napa Valley Film Festival,” said Marc Lhormer. “We invite people who love character-driven, heartwarming movies to come out and see 'Dear Zoe' the way it should be seen in a movie theater with state-of-the-art projection and sound. We’re so proud that our movie recently won awards at film festivals in Maui (Indie Gem), Woods Hole (Audience Choice, Best Actress), Phoenix (Ensemble Cast) and Sedona (Humanitarian Award). We look forward to talking with a Napa Valley audience about 'Dear Zoe' and its moving themes.”

The movie was directed by Gren Wells and filmed on location in Pittsburgh. For more information about "Dear Zoe" at the Cameo, visit cameocinema.com.