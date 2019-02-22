Delicato Family Wines has released its inaugural vintage of 2016 Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon.
Inspired by the vineyards of Lodi, California where Delicato’s founder, Gaspare Indelicato, planted his first vines nearly 100 years ago, Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon is sourced from vineyards on the rugged east side of Lodi.
Located 100 miles east of the San Francisco Bay at the edge of the San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta and below the Sierra Foothills, ideal soils and conditions here make for the finest Cabernet Sauvignon in the growing region.
The story of Three Finger Jack is based on a legendary outlaw who roamed the Sierra Foothills of California during the Gold Rush days in search of riches. Through research, no one seems to know how he lost his fingers or how he lived his last days, but his legend continues in Lodi.
Reminiscent of this daring character, 2016 Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon boasts structure and hardy flavors of black cherry, blackberry, cassis and charred oak and offers an on-trend craft spirit appeal with its unique stout bottle shape.
2016 Three Finger Jack East Side Ridge Cabernet Sauvignon is available nationwide for $22 per 750 ml bottle.