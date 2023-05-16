It’s a wonderful time to visit the St. Helena Farmers’ Market. Spring produce is at its peak and summer fruits and veggies are starting to appear. In addition to providing healthy, organic seasonal produce, this year our market has included more options for international cuisines.

We’ve had wonderful representation of various cultural culinary treats including delicious, prepared goodies from Roti (Pakistan) and Mi Fiesta (Mexico) for several years, and this year St. Helena resident Naphasorn (call her On) Wright has broadened our offerings with her flavorful Thai cuisine. On has been cooking for her family and friends since she was a child in Thailand. In 2021, she launched her own cooking and catering company, Thai House Napa Valley. On loves working with both adults and kids, teaching them how to create authentic Thai dishes in private cooking classes and events. We are honored to be her first farmers’ market! Each week she offers a selection of traditional Thai favorites from pad Thai to green papaya salad. On strongly suggests signing up on her mailing list to learn what she’ll have each week and ordering in advance to ensure that your selections will be available for pickup. You can sign up at the Thai House Napa Valley booth or place orders online at thaihousenv.square.site.

The deliciousness will continue on Friday, May 19, when one of our favorite local chefs, Sarah Heller, takes the stage for a Chef’s Demo at 10:30. Having worked in Michelin-starred kitchens, prestigious wineries and run her own catering business, Chef Sarah excels in creating delightful dishes using locally sourced seasonal ingredients. Those who were lucky enough to sample the exquisite swordfish she shared during last year’s visit, or the fantastic French bites she created for our most recent CinemaBites, understand why we are so excited for her return to our market. This is an experience you don’t want to miss!

Our “Monarchs in May” theme continues in the market classroom and throughout the market. Join market educator Gayle Davies to get a take-home activity; pick up a native milkweed plant from Erin Arnsteen at the Western Monarch Society booth; or stop by the General Store to admire monarch-related artwork created by local students or purchase merchandise featuring butterfly-inspired designs.

Join us each Friday morning from 7:30 until noon through the end of October in beautiful Crane Park.

