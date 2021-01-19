 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Di Fede joins Charter Oak team in St. Helena

Di Fede joins Charter Oak team in St. Helena

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Curtis

 Curtis Di Fede

 Bob McClenahan photo

Curtis Di Fede, whose popular Miminashi restaurant in Napa was shut down by Covid-19, has joined the staff of Charter Oak Restaurant in St. Helena.

Di Fede, who grew up in St. Helena, gained his culinary skills in a global education in places that include Sicily, England and Japan, as well as time spent on cruise ships.

In Napa, he co-founded Oenotri restaurant before going on to create Miminashi, which served izikaya-style Japanese cuisine.

The Charter Oak is currently open for take-out.

CHECK OUT THE WEEK IN CARTOONS

WATCH NOW: BEN & JERRY'S TO START MAKING DOG TREATS

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

How Napa looked in the early 1970s

  • Updated

Downtown Napa was a different place in the early 1970s before the city’s urban renewal program swung into high gear and the county cleared a s…

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: A day at the St. Helena Farmers Market

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News