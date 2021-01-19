Di Fede joins Charter Oak team in St. Helena

Curtis Di Fede, whose popular Miminashi restaurant in Napa was shut down by Covid-19, has joined the staff of Charter Oak Restaurant in St. Helena.

Di Fede, who grew up in St. Helena, gained his culinary skills in a global education in places that include Sicily, England and Japan, as well as time spent on cruise ships.

In Napa, he co-founded Oenotri restaurant before going on to create Miminashi, which served izikaya-style Japanese cuisine.

The Charter Oak is currently open for take-out.

