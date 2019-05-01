{{featured_button_text}}
Dia del Nino
Erin Di Costanzo photo

A luchador match in a vineyard was among the highlights of a children's carnival held Tuesday at the St. Helena Public Library in honor of Dia del Niño (Children's Day). The celebration emphasizes the importance of literacy for children of all linguistic and cultural backgrounds. Tuesday's carnival featured games, food and a Spanish storytime.

0
0
0
0
0