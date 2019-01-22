Market Restaurant in St. Helena and RLS Middle School are teaming up on a Dine and Donate and raffle to send RLS eighth-graders to Washington, D.C.
On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Market will donate 20 percent of gross receipts to help students pay for their D.C. trip. Students have been raising money for months in hopes of paying for their trip by March 1.
Patrons are invited to dine in or pick up dinner to go. Students will be there to collect donations, sell raffle tickets, and talk about their trip.
The raffle will include wine and other lots. The school is still looking for raffle lots, including wine for an instant cellar prize.